FIA releases Formula E 2019/20 entry list
The official entry list for the 2019/20 ABB FIA Formula E season has been released by the governing body, ahead of Mercedes and Porsche joining the grid.
The 2019/20 campaign will feature FE’s biggest grid to date with 24 cars, up from 22 last season when HWA was added the field as a Venturi Racing customer outfit.
HWA’s entry is replaced by the factory Mercedes effort as expected, with HWA continuing to operate the race team on behalf of the manufacturer.
Mercedes’ driver line-up for its debut season in the electric single seater category will be revealed at the Frankfurt Motor Show on Wednesday.
Porsche formally launched its first FE car with a livestream event on gaming platform Twitch last month.
The team will field Andre Lotterer and Neel Jani as its first FE drivers, with the team being led by a unique four-person management structure.
Full entry list:
Audi Sport ABT
BMW Andretti
Dragon
DS Techeetah
Envision Virgin Racing
Jaguar Racing
Nissan e.dams
NIO
Porsche
Mahindra Racing
Venturi Racing
Mercedes
