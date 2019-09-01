Top events
FIA F3 / Spa-Francorchamps / Race report

Spa F3: Armstrong controls sprint race from pole

shares
comments
Spa F3: Armstrong controls sprint race from pole
By:
Sep 1, 2019, 10:05 AM

Ferrari Formula 1 junior Marcus Armstrong won the FIA Formula 3 Championship’s second race at Spa in a dominant drive, making up for a poor qualifying.

Prema Racing’s Armstrong managed 19th on the grid for the first race, but moved up to eighth to take pole for Sunday’s encounter.

He extended his lead and moved out of DRS range at the start of the race, before a crash on lap three for Simo Laaksonen brought out a safety car.

MP Motorsport’s Laaksonen went off at the exit of Blanchimont at high speed and was buried under the tyre barrier before being taken to the infield medical centre for checks.

A brief rain shower threatened to complicate the race, but it soon halted and once the barrier was repaired the race resumed on lap nine of 17. Armstrong again pulled out an impressive gap after the restart and wouldn’t be caught.

Renault junior Christian Lundgaard eventually got ahead of Honda protege Yuki Tsunoda (Jenzer) – after voicing his displeasure at Tsunoda’s defence on the Kemmel Straight – and looked to have established the position in the second half of the race. 

But Tsunoda dived down the inside approaching Les Combes to take the position back on the penultimate lap. 

Ferrari and SMP Racing junior Robert Shwartzman sealed the final podium spot after passing ART driver Lundgaard around the outside to take third ahead behind Tsunoda.

Points leader Shwartzman’s move put another car between he and his closest rival Jehan Daruvala, who took fifth for Prema ahead of race one winner Pedro Piquet (Trident).

With that result, Shwartzman has extended his advantage to 23 points with just two rounds remaining in the season.

Leonardo Pulcini was pushed back after being pushed off at Turn 1 on lap one, but recovered to seventh for Hitech.

Another Honda junior, Teppei Natori (Carlin), scored his best result of the season in eighth, scoring the final point.

Championship contender Juri Vips suffered a blow as he was pushed off at Turn 1 by Tsunoda – who dived up the inside of Pulcini and pushed Pulcini off into Vips at La Source on lap one. 

On the lap eight restart, Hitech driver Vips then broke his front wing and finished 21st.

There were no celebrations following the race from the top three in the wake of the death of Formula 2 driver Anthoine Hubert on Saturday. 

Race results:

Cla Driver Team Gap
1 New Zealand Marcus Armstrong Italy Prema Powerteam  
2 Japan Yuki Tsunoda Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 4.515
3 Russian Federation Robert Shwartzman Italy Prema Powerteam 5.616
4 Denmark Christian Lundgaard France ART Grand Prix 6.538
5 India Jehan Daruvala Italy Prema Powerteam 7.612
6 Brazil Pedro Piquet Italy Trident 8.20
7 Italy Leonardo Pulcini United Kingdom HitechGP 9.124
8 Japan Teppei Natori United Kingdom Carlin 10.245
9 Brazil Felipe Drugovich United Kingdom Carlin 10.843
10 China Ye Yifei United Kingdom HitechGP 13.881
11 Netherlands Richard Verschoor Netherlands MP Motorsport 15.469
12 Germany David Beckmann France ART Grand Prix 16.613
13 Venezuela Sebastian Fernandez Spain Campos Racing 16.929
14 Netherlands Bent Viscaal Germany HWA AG 18.504
15 Australia Alex Peroni Spain Campos Racing 20.046
16 Germany Keyvan Andres Germany HWA AG 20.391
17 Germany Andreas Estner Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 25.426
18 Switzerland Fabio Scherer Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 25.864
19 New Zealand Liam Lawson Netherlands MP Motorsport 26.724
20 Italy Alessio Deledda Spain Campos Racing 27.058
21 Estonia Jüri Vips United Kingdom HitechGP 1'37.427
22 Germany Lirim Zendeli Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 2 Laps
  South Africa Raoul Hyman Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 3 Laps
  United States Logan Sargeant United Kingdom Carlin 3 Laps
  United Kingdom Max Fewtrell France ART Grand Prix 4 Laps
  United Kingdom Jake Hughes Germany HWA AG 8 Laps
  Canada Devlin DeFrancesco Italy Trident 8 Laps
  Finland Simo Laaksonen Netherlands MP Motorsport 15 Laps
  Finland Niko Kari Italy Trident 16 Laps
  Argentina Giorgio Carrara Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 16 Laps
View full results
About this article

Series FIA F3
Event Spa-Francorchamps
Drivers Marcus Armstrong
Teams Prema Powerteam
Author Jack Benyon

