Sochi F3: Red Bull junior Vips wins season finale

shares
comments
Sochi F3: Red Bull junior Vips wins season finale
By:
Sep 29, 2019, 7:53 AM

Red Bull junior Juri Vips ended a barren run winning the FIA Formula 3 season finale at Sochi, while Ferrari protege Marcus Armstrong secured second in the championship.

Hitech Grand Prix driver Vips led away from pole and went unchallenged until DRS was activated, when HWA’s Jake Hughes closed in.

But the key moment of the race came when Vips’s teammate Leonardo Pulcini put pressure on Hughes, the two banging wheels at Turn 4 on lap five of 20. One corner later they made contact and Pulcini spun out.

The drama allowed Vips to break the tow and on the next tour he set a fastest lap of the race to move three seconds clear.

After the incident Prema Racing’s race one winner Armstrong moved up to second and began to erode Vips’s lead, moving within 1.4s in the last three laps.

But the New Zealander couldn’t make any further meaningful inroads to give Vips a third win of the year and his first since July's Silverstone round.

Second was enough to give Armstrong second in the championship as his Prema teammate Jehan Daruvala had a technical issue on the grid and had to start from the pits. 

The Indian driver had fought back to the top 10 but fell to 15th at the finish due to a penalty.

Spa race winner Pedro Piquet was set to take the final spot on the podium but had to retire with a technical issue three laps from the end, promoting newly-crowned champion Robert Shwartzman (Prema) to the place.

SMP Racing-backed Shwartzman ran eighth in the early stages but steadily worked his way forward, passing Hughes with five laps to go at Turn 13.

Hughes ended up fourth after Piquet's retirement while Niko Kari (Trident) ended his best weekend of the year in fifth.

Sixth went the way of Renault junior Yifei Ye (Hitech), his best finish of the year, ahead of MP Motorsport duo Richard Verschoor and Liam Lawson, who made a double pass on the final lap on Christian Lundgaard and Logan Sargeant for the last point.

The two new drivers to the series finished lying astern, with Ralf Schumacher’s son David taking 20th for Campos Racing ahead of Macanese driver Charles Leong (Jenzer).

Race results:

Cla # Driver Team Laps Gap
1 21 Estonia Jüri Vips United Kingdom HitechGP 20  
2 26 New Zealand Marcus Armstrong Italy Prema Powerteam 20 2.159
3 28 Russian Federation Robert Shwartzman Italy Prema Powerteam 20 9.596
4 11 United Kingdom Jake Hughes Germany HWA AG 20 10.290
5 19 Finland Niko Kari Italy Trident 20 15.259
6 22 China Ye Yifei United Kingdom HitechGP 20 24.090
7 6 Netherlands Richard Verschoor Netherlands MP Motorsport 20 24.901
8 4 New Zealand Liam Lawson Netherlands MP Motorsport 20 28.414
9 3 Denmark Christian Lundgaard France ART Grand Prix 20 32.766
10 31 United States Logan Sargeant United Kingdom Carlin 20 33.237
11 2 United Kingdom Max Fewtrell France ART Grand Prix 20 34.111
12 17 Canada Devlin DeFrancesco Italy Trident 20 34.475
13 9 South Africa Raoul Hyman Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 20 34.829
14 27 India Jehan Daruvala Italy Prema Powerteam 20 37.091
15 30 Brazil Felipe Drugovich United Kingdom Carlin 20 38.358
16 20 Italy Leonardo Pulcini United Kingdom HitechGP 20 40.358
17 10 Netherlands Bent Viscaal Germany HWA AG 20 40.604
18 16 Germany Andreas Estner Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 20 46.161
19 29 Japan Teppei Natori United Kingdom Carlin 20 47.022
20 23 Germany David Schumacher Spain Campos Racing 20 54.463
21 15 Leong Hon Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 20 1'05.369
22 24 Italy Alessio Deledda Spain Campos Racing 20 1'28.601
23 12 Germany Keyvan Andres Germany HWA AG 20 2'09.450
24 25 Venezuela Sebastian Fernandez Spain Campos Racing 19 1 Lap
25 14 Japan Yuki Tsunoda Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 19 1 Lap
  18 Brazil Pedro Piquet Italy Trident 16 4 Laps
  5 Finland Simo Laaksonen Netherlands MP Motorsport 8 12 Laps
  8 Switzerland Fabio Scherer Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 8 12 Laps
  7 Germany Lirim Zendeli Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 0  
View full results
About this article

Series FIA F3
Event Sochi
Drivers Jüri Vips
Teams HitechGP
Author Jack Benyon

FIA F3 Next session

Sochi

Sochi

26 Sep - 29 Sep

