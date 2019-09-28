Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
19 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
FP3 in
00 Hours
:
23 Minutes
:
34 Seconds
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
20 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
Tickets
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
FP1 in
5 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
19 Sep
-
21 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
27 Sep
-
29 Sep
Second Practice in
06 Hours
:
28 Minutes
:
34 Seconds
See full schedule
Kart
R
Kart
FIA Karting World Championship OK/OKJ - Finland
07 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
R
Kart
FIA Karting World Championship KZ - Lonato
21 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Portland
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Laguna Seca
20 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Silverstone
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Fuji
Tickets
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
FP1 in
5 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Auckland
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Bathurst
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Practice 1 in
11 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Ad Diriyah E-prix
22 Nov
-
23 Nov
Next event in
54 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Santiago E-prix
17 Jan
-
18 Jan
Next event in
110 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
FIA F3 / Sochi / Race report

Sochi F3: Armstrong wins, Shwartzman wraps up title

shares
comments
Sochi F3: Armstrong wins, Shwartzman wraps up title
By:
Sep 28, 2019, 8:21 AM

Ferrari Formula 1 and SMP junior Robert Shwartzman won the FIA Formula 3 title with second in race one at Sochi, while his Prema Racing teammate Marcus Armstrong took victory.

Armstrong made a strong getaway from third to get a run on polesitter Shwartzman, the former taking the lead at Turn 2, while Daruvala – who needed to win to keep his title hopes alive – fell back to fourth at the start and then fifth when he was passed by the charging Leonardo Pulcini in the early stages.

Rain complicated matters and while it wasn’t strong enough to benefit from a wet tyre, it did mean multiple drivers crashed and marred the first quarter of the race with virtual and full safety car periods.

Just before halfway point following the full safety car, Niko Kari reeled in Armstrong and made his move to take the lead around the outside at Turn 13. Armstrong got back ahead one lap later at Turn 2 but locked up, falling back to third.

That gave Shwartzman second and the strong tow awarded by following the leader, and he made the most of it to claim the lead at Turn 2 with seven tours to go, and two laps later he cleared DRS range to Kari.

However it wasn’t over as Armstrong honed in on his rival, and a late lunge at Turn 2 on the last lap robbed his teammate Shwartzman of a win in front of his home crowd.

Second would have guaranteed Shwartzman the title regardless of the result of his only title rival Daruvala, but the latter could only finish fifth and over eight seconds adrift of his teammates in a disappointing display.

Prema sealed the race with a 1-2 as it added the drivers’ title to the teams’ championship in an incredible year for the Italian squad, which hadn’t competed in the GP3 championship from which the new F3 car was taken and adapted. 

With third, Kari equalled his best result of the year, the Finn outside of the top 10 in the points during his fourth year at this level.

Red Bull’s Juri Vips took fourth on the road with a late move on Hitech Grand Prix teammate Leonardo Pulcini, but a 10 second penalty for punting ART Grand Prix driver Christian Lundgaard demoted him to eighth. 

Behind Pulcini and Daruvala, Pedro Piquet joined his Trident teammate Kari in the top six, ahead of HWA’s Jake Hughes and Vips.

Raoul Hyman took his first points of the year for the Sauber Junior Team, with MP Motorsport’s Richard Verschoor rounding out the top 10.

Of the series debutants, Ralf Schumacher’s son David took 22nd after he was punted into a spin halfway through the race in his first F3 appearance for Campos Racing. Jenzer’s ‘Charles’ Leong crashed at Turn 2 to bring out the full safety car in the early stages.

Race results:

Cla Driver Team Gap
1 New Zealand Marcus Armstrong Italy Prema Powerteam  
2 Russian Federation Robert Shwartzman Italy Prema Powerteam 1.0
3 Finland Niko Kari Italy Trident 4.90
4 Italy Leonardo Pulcini United Kingdom HitechGP 6.0
5 India Jehan Daruvala Italy Prema Powerteam 8.30
6 Brazil Pedro Piquet Italy Trident 9.40
7 United Kingdom Jake Hughes Germany HWA AG 11.40
8 Estonia Jüri Vips United Kingdom HitechGP 14.0
9 South Africa Raoul Hyman Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 15.50
10 Netherlands Richard Verschoor Netherlands MP Motorsport 21.50
11 United Kingdom Max Fewtrell France ART Grand Prix 22.40
12 Japan Yuki Tsunoda Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 25.80
13 China Ye Yifei United Kingdom HitechGP 26.0
14 Denmark Christian Lundgaard France ART Grand Prix 27.90
15 United States Logan Sargeant United Kingdom Carlin 30.10
16 Venezuela Sebastian Fernandez Spain Campos Racing 31.0
17 Finland Simo Laaksonen Netherlands MP Motorsport 35.90
18 New Zealand Liam Lawson Netherlands MP Motorsport 37.50
19 Germany Keyvan Andres Germany HWA AG 39.80
20 Japan Teppei Natori United Kingdom Carlin 42.80
21 Italy Alessio Deledda Spain Campos Racing 43.90
22 Germany David Schumacher Spain Campos Racing 59.80
23 Canada Devlin DeFrancesco Italy Trident 1'03.80
24 Germany Andreas Estner Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 1'11.90
25 Brazil Felipe Drugovich United Kingdom Carlin 1'12.80
  Switzerland Fabio Scherer Czech Republic Charouz Racing System  
  Leong Hon Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport  
  Netherlands Bent Viscaal Germany HWA AG  
  Germany Lirim Zendeli Czech Republic Charouz Racing System  
View full results



Next article
Sochi F3: Points leader Shwartzman takes pole for finale

Previous article

Sochi F3: Points leader Shwartzman takes pole for finale
Load comments

About this article

Series FIA F3
Event Sochi
Drivers Robert Shwartzman
Teams Prema Powerteam
Author Jack Benyon

FIA F3 Next session

Sochi

Sochi

26 Sep - 29 Sep
Race 1 Starts in
01 Hours
:
21 Minutes
:
25 Seconds

Trending

1
Formula 1

Toro Rosso requests 2020 name change to AlphaTauri

43m
2
Formula 1

McLaren's 2021 switch to Mercedes power announced

55m
3
FIA F2

Correa’s lungs improve, chooses surgery over amputation

4
Formula 1

Kvyat not allowed to use special helmet design in Russia

5
Formula 1

McLaren poised for Mercedes engine switch in 2021

Latest videos

Robert Schwartzmann hot lap - Sochi 02:37
FIA F3

Robert Schwartzmann hot lap - Sochi

Robert Schwartzmann looks forward to Sochi 02:19
FIA F3

Robert Schwartzmann looks forward to Sochi

Pedro Piquet interview, part two: his famous surname and his huge Porsche crash 10:17
FIA F3

Pedro Piquet interview, part two: his famous surname and his huge Porsche crash

Pedro Piquet interview, part one 02:46
FIA F3

Pedro Piquet interview, part one

A rapid Russian on the way to F1 05:49
FIA F3

A rapid Russian on the way to F1

Latest news

Sochi F3: Armstrong wins, Shwartzman wraps up title
F3

Sochi F3: Armstrong wins, Shwartzman wraps up title

Sochi F3: Points leader Shwartzman takes pole for finale
F3

Sochi F3: Points leader Shwartzman takes pole for finale

Beckmann to sit out Sochi F3 weekend
F3

Beckmann to sit out Sochi F3 weekend

Schumacher to make F3 debut as Peroni stand-in
F3

Schumacher to make F3 debut as Peroni stand-in

Zandvoort replaces Paul Ricard on F2 calendar
F2

Zandvoort replaces Paul Ricard on F2 calendar

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
31 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.