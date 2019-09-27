Top events
Previous
FIA F3 / Sochi / Qualifying report

Sochi F3: Points leader Shwartzman takes pole for finale

shares
comments
Sochi F3: Points leader Shwartzman takes pole for finale
By:
Sep 27, 2019, 10:51 AM

Ferrari Formula 1 junior Robert Shwartzman took pole position for the FIA Formula 3 Championship finale at Sochi in a Prema Racing 1-2-3.

Russian driver Shwartzman didn’t appear to be in the fight for pole after the first flying laps, but after the initial runs were out of the way he challenged his Prema and Ferrari junior teammate Marcus Armstrong, who had set the fastest time in practice. 

Shwartzman led into the mid-session break after a stunning final sector, and then once back out on track he improved twice, narrowly retaking pole from his closest title rival Jehan Daruvala – in the third Prema – on the last flying effort.

Pole gives Shwartzman four extra points and means he only needs to finish fourth in the first of the two races of the weekend on Saturday to clinch the title, or fifth with two points for fastest lap. 

Daruvala hadn’t topped the session until after the chequered flag had fallen and was narrowly usurped by the series leader, meaning his deficit to the leader is 37 points with 44 on the table. 

Armstrong went out later than his teammates for the final run and almost didn’t make it back for a final push lap, compromising his cool-down lap to reach the cheqered flag in time. He held on to third as others failed to improve on the last run.

Niko Kari was a threat for pole all session long and delivered fourth for Trident ahead of Renault Academy driver and ART Grand Prix racer Christian Lundgaard, who delivered a late flier after a scruffy session before that.

HWA’s Jake Hughes complained of heavy traffic and being “blocked” on his earlier runs, but managed to finish sixth late on ahead of the Trident of Pedro Piquet and last year’s GP3 race one winner Leonardo Pulcini.

Pulcini’s Hitech Grand Prix teammate and Red Bull junior Juri Vips and ART Renault junior Max Fewtrell rounded out the top 10.

David Schumacher, son of Ralf and nephew of Michael, marked his competitive F3 debut with 25th for Campos Racing – 2.3s off Shwartzman’s pace – as he steps in to replace the injured Alex Peroni, who had a huge airborne crash at Monza earlier this month.

Hon Chio ‘Charles’ Leong was 19th and 4.5s off the leader’s pace on his debut with Jenzer. 

Qualifying results:

Cla Driver Team Time Gap
1 Russian Federation Robert Shwartzman Italy Prema Powerteam 1'52.583  
2 India Jehan Daruvala Italy Prema Powerteam 1'52.775 0.192
3 New Zealand Marcus Armstrong Italy Prema Powerteam 1'52.853 0.270
4 Finland Niko Kari Italy Trident 1'53.191 0.608
5 Denmark Christian Lundgaard France ART Grand Prix 1'53.274 0.691
6 United Kingdom Jake Hughes Germany HWA AG 1'53.340 0.757
7 Brazil Pedro Piquet Italy Trident 1'53.349 0.766
8 Italy Leonardo Pulcini United Kingdom HitechGP 1'53.451 0.868
9 Estonia Jüri Vips United Kingdom HitechGP 1'53.530 0.947
10 United Kingdom Max Fewtrell France ART Grand Prix 1'53.539 0.956
11 Brazil Felipe Drugovich United Kingdom Carlin 1'53.550 0.967
12 United States Logan Sargeant United Kingdom Carlin 1'53.643 1.060
13 Netherlands Richard Verschoor Netherlands MP Motorsport 1'53.824 1.241
14 Netherlands Bent Viscaal Germany HWA AG 1'53.842 1.259
15 South Africa Raoul Hyman Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 1'53.877 1.294
16 Canada Devlin DeFrancesco Italy Trident 1'53.882 1.299
17 Japan Yuki Tsunoda Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 1'53.938 1.355
18 China Ye Yifei United Kingdom HitechGP 1'53.943 1.360
19 Japan Teppei Natori United Kingdom Carlin 1'54.001 1.418
20 Venezuela Sebastian Fernandez Spain Campos Racing 1'54.046 1.463
21 Germany Lirim Zendeli Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 1'54.112 1.529
22 Switzerland Fabio Scherer Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 1'54.145 1.562
23 New Zealand Liam Lawson Netherlands MP Motorsport 1'54.557 1.974
24 Finland Simo Laaksonen Netherlands MP Motorsport 1'54.757 2.174
25 Germany David Schumacher Spain Campos Racing 1'54.889 2.306
26 Germany Andreas Estner Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 1'54.912 2.329
27 Germany Keyvan Andres Germany HWA AG 1'55.068 2.485
28 Italy Alessio Deledda Spain Campos Racing 1'56.251 3.668
29 Leong Hon Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 1'57.166 4.583
View full results
Next article
Beckmann to sit out Sochi F3 weekend

Previous article

Beckmann to sit out Sochi F3 weekend
Load comments

About this article

Series FIA F3
Event Sochi
Drivers Robert Shwartzman
Teams Prema Powerteam
Author Jack Benyon

FIA F3 Next session

Sochi

Sochi

26 Sep - 29 Sep
Race 1 Starts in
19 Hours
:
47 Minutes
:
59 Seconds

