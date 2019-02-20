FIA F3 holds shakedown for new 2019 car
Drivers and teams got their first taste of the new FIA Formula 3 car in a shakedown at Magny-Cours on Wednesday, combining for over 300 laps.
The F3 2019 car, which is similar to the GP3 Series car which it replaces but with more dramatic aerodynamics and more adjustable suspension, made its public on-track debut at the French track on Wednesday.
Each of the 10 teams in the series received a single car, and could rotate drivers through the day. The maximum number of cars per team is three during the season.
F3 mainstay squad Prema Powerteam reportedly completed the most number of laps in the shakedown. Times from the sessions will not be released.
“I am very pleased with how the shakedown went today,” said FIA Formula 3 technical director Didier Perrin.
“The feedback from the teams has been positive, and more importantly, the feedback from the drivers seems to show that the car is well-balanced and that it seems to be delivering some good downforce level and that it is pleasant to drive.”
The new F3 car’s first official test will be at Paul Ricard on March 20-21.
F3 shakedown entry list:
|
Driver
|
Team
|
David Beckmann
|
ART Grand Prix
|
Maximilian Fewtrell
|
ART Grand Prix
|
Christian Lundgaard
|
ART Grand Prix
|
Sebastian Fernandez
|
Campos Racing
|
Alex Peroni
|
Campos Racing
|
Alessio Deledda
|
Campos Racing
|
Logan Sargeant
|
Carlin Buzz Racing
|
Felipe Drugovich
|
Carlin Buzz Racing
|
Fabio Scherer
|
Sauber Junior Team by Charouz
|
Leonardo Pulcini
|
Hitech Grand Prix
|
Juri Vips
|
Hitech Grand Prix
|
Keyvan Andres
|
HWA RACELAB
|
Bent Viscaal
|
HWA RACELAB
|
Yuki Tsunoda
|
Jenzer Motorsport
|
Artem Petrov
|
Jenzer Motorsport
|
Richard Verschoor
|
MP Motorsport
|
Simo Laaksonen
|
MP Motorsport
|
Marcus Armstrong
|
PREMA Racing
|
Jehan Daruvala
|
PREMA Racing
|
Robert Schwartzman
|
PREMA Racing
|
Niko Kari
|
Trident
|
Pedro Piquet
|
Trident
|
Devlin DeFrancesco
|
Trident
