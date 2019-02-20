Sign in
FIA F3 / Breaking news

FIA F3 holds shakedown for new 2019 car

FIA F3 holds shakedown for new 2019 car
Feb 20, 2019, 5:40 PM

Drivers and teams got their first taste of the new FIA Formula 3 car in a shakedown at Magny-Cours on Wednesday, combining for over 300 laps. 

The F3 2019 car, which is similar to the GP3 Series car which it replaces but with more dramatic aerodynamics and more adjustable suspension, made its public on-track debut at the French track on Wednesday.

Each of the 10 teams in the series received a single car, and could rotate drivers through the day. The maximum number of cars per team is three during the season.

F3 mainstay squad Prema Powerteam reportedly completed the most number of laps in the shakedown. Times from the sessions will not be released.

“I am very pleased with how the shakedown went today,” said FIA Formula 3 technical director Didier Perrin.

“The feedback from the teams has been positive, and more importantly, the feedback from the drivers seems to show that the car is well-balanced and that it seems to be delivering some good downforce level and that it is pleasant to drive.”

The new F3 car’s first official test will be at Paul Ricard on March 20-21.

F3 shakedown entry list:

Driver
Team
David Beckmann
ART Grand Prix
Maximilian Fewtrell
ART Grand Prix
Christian Lundgaard
ART Grand Prix
Sebastian Fernandez
Campos Racing
Alex Peroni
Campos Racing
Alessio Deledda
Campos Racing
Logan Sargeant
Carlin Buzz Racing
Felipe Drugovich
Carlin Buzz Racing
Fabio Scherer
Sauber Junior Team by Charouz
Leonardo Pulcini
Hitech Grand Prix
Juri Vips
Hitech Grand Prix
Keyvan Andres
HWA RACELAB
Bent Viscaal
HWA RACELAB
Yuki Tsunoda
Jenzer Motorsport
Artem Petrov
Jenzer Motorsport
Richard Verschoor
MP Motorsport
Simo Laaksonen
MP Motorsport
Marcus Armstrong
PREMA Racing
Jehan Daruvala
PREMA Racing
Robert Schwartzman
PREMA Racing
Niko Kari
Trident
Pedro Piquet
Trident
Devlin DeFrancesco
Trident
Series FIA F3
Author Jack Benyon

