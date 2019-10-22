Sargeant quickest on final day of post-season F3 test

Both sessions were hit by rain, and Sargeant’s best lap of the day - set in the morning - was far adrift of the 1m21s delivered on the second day of the test on Monday.

Sargeant’s lap times denied ART Grand Prix’s Renault Formula 1 junior Christian Lundgaard a clean sweep as he had been fastest on Sunday and Monday.

Lundgaard did set the second-quickest time of the day, ahead of HWA’s Jake Hughes and Lundgaard’s ex-ART teammate Max Fewtrell, now at Hitech Grand Prix for the test.

Trident’s Devlin DeFrancesco and Prema’s Enaam Ahmed sealed the top six from the morning session, while Sargeant’s afternoon lap would have put him seventh overall.

Back in the morning session, Dennis Hauger went eighth quickest overall for Hitech, ahead of Carlin’s Dan Ticktum and Formula Regional European champion Frederik Vesti in the third Prema Racing car.

Sophia Floersch joined the test for the third day with HWA, the outing marking her first experience of the new FIA F3 car. She set the 20th quickest time in the morning and 27th in the afternoon.

HWA has a TBA entry for Macau, but it has not yet confirmed who that driver will be. Floersch had crashed heavily at Macau last year, but has confirmed she wants to race there in the future.

Morning results

Pos. # Driver Team Time Gap Laps 1 27 Logan Sargeant Prema Racing 1'33.705 25 2 3 Christian Lundgaard ART Grand Prix 1'34.130 0.425 37 3 11 Jake Hughes HWA Racelab 1'34.322 0.617 32 4 22 Max Fewtrell Hitech Grand Prix 1'34.415 0.710 49 5 17 Devlin DeFrancesco Trident 1'34.578 0.873 45 6 23 Enaam Ahmed Campos Racing 1'34.584 0.879 39 7 21 Dennis Hauger Hitech Grand Prix 1'34.672 0.967 49 8 29 Dan Ticktum Carlin Buzz Racing 1'34.715 1.010 25 9 28 Frederik Vesti Prema Racing 1'34.719 1.014 33 10 4 Bent Viscaal MP Motorsport 1'34.861 1.156 39 11 5 Richard Verschoor MP Motorsport 1'34.874 1.169 31 12 26 Enzo Fittipaldi Prema Racing 1'34.875 1.170 30 13 20 Jack Doohan Hitech Grand Prix 1'34.889 1.184 33 14 9 Igor Fraga Sauber Junior Team/Charouz 1'34.899 1.194 37 15 18 Olli Caldwell Trident 1'34.940 1.235 35 16 31 Clement Novalak Carlin Buzz Racing 1'34.983 1.278 26 17 12 Simo Laaksonen HWA Racelab 1'35.016 1.311 34 18 19 Lirim Zendeli Trident 1'35.025 1.320 33 19 2 Ferdinand Habsburg ART Grand Prix 1'35.084 1.379 26 20 10 Sophia Floersch HWA Racelab 1'35.127 1.422 32 21 30 Billy Monger Carlin Buzz Racing 1'35.304 1.599 26 22 1 Theo Pourchaire ART Grand Prix 1'35.342 1.637 36 23 16 Calan Williams Jenzer Motorsport 1'35.395 1.690 32 24 6 Lukas Dunner MP Motorsport 1'35.537 1.832 41 25 25 David Vidales Campos Racing 1'35.666 1.961 33 26 14 Andreas Estner Jenzer Motorsport 1'35.806 2.101 40 27 8 Joao Vieira Sauber Junior Team/Charouz 1'35.809 2.104 38 28 7 David Schumacher Sauber Junior Team/Charouz 1'35.825 2.120 23 29 15 Charles Leong Jenzer Motorsport 1'35.831 2.126 37 30 24 Alessio Deledda Campos Racing 1'36.285 2.580 32

Afternoon results