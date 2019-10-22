Top events
Previous
FIA F3 / Valencia Test / Testing report

Sargeant quickest on final day of post-season F3 test

shares
comments
Sargeant quickest on final day of post-season F3 test
By:
Oct 22, 2019, 2:28 PM

American driver Logan Sargeant topped both sessions of the final day of FIA Formula 3 post-season testing at Valencia for 2019 teams’ champions Prema Racing.

Both sessions were hit by rain, and Sargeant’s best lap of the day - set in the morning - was far adrift of the 1m21s delivered on the second day of the test on Monday.

Sargeant’s lap times denied ART Grand Prix’s Renault Formula 1 junior Christian Lundgaard a clean sweep as he had been fastest on Sunday and Monday.

Lundgaard did set the second-quickest time of the day, ahead of HWA’s Jake Hughes and Lundgaard’s ex-ART teammate Max Fewtrell, now at Hitech Grand Prix for the test.

Trident’s Devlin DeFrancesco and Prema’s Enaam Ahmed sealed the top six from the morning session, while Sargeant’s afternoon lap would have put him seventh overall.

Back in the morning session, Dennis Hauger went eighth quickest overall for Hitech, ahead of Carlin’s Dan Ticktum and Formula Regional European champion Frederik Vesti in the third Prema Racing car.

Sophia Floersch joined the test for the third day with HWA, the outing marking her first experience of the new FIA F3 car. She set the 20th quickest time in the morning and 27th in the afternoon.

HWA has a TBA entry for Macau, but it has not yet confirmed who that driver will be. Floersch had crashed heavily at Macau last year, but has confirmed she wants to race there in the future.

Morning results

Pos. # Driver Team Time  Gap Laps 
1 27 Logan Sargeant Prema Racing 1'33.705   25
2 3 Christian Lundgaard ART Grand Prix 1'34.130 0.425 37
3 11 Jake Hughes HWA Racelab 1'34.322 0.617 32
4 22 Max Fewtrell Hitech Grand Prix 1'34.415 0.710 49
5 17 Devlin DeFrancesco Trident 1'34.578 0.873 45
6 23 Enaam Ahmed Campos Racing 1'34.584 0.879 39
7 21 Dennis Hauger Hitech Grand Prix 1'34.672 0.967 49
8 29 Dan Ticktum Carlin Buzz Racing 1'34.715 1.010 25
9 28 Frederik Vesti Prema Racing 1'34.719 1.014 33
10 4 Bent Viscaal MP Motorsport 1'34.861 1.156 39
11 5 Richard Verschoor MP Motorsport 1'34.874 1.169 31
12 26 Enzo Fittipaldi Prema Racing 1'34.875 1.170 30
13 20 Jack Doohan Hitech Grand Prix 1'34.889 1.184 33
14 9 Igor Fraga Sauber Junior Team/Charouz 1'34.899 1.194 37
15 18 Olli Caldwell Trident 1'34.940 1.235 35
16 31 Clement Novalak Carlin Buzz Racing 1'34.983 1.278 26
17 12 Simo Laaksonen HWA Racelab 1'35.016 1.311 34
18 19 Lirim Zendeli Trident 1'35.025 1.320 33
19 2 Ferdinand Habsburg ART Grand Prix 1'35.084 1.379 26
20 10 Sophia Floersch HWA Racelab 1'35.127 1.422 32
21 30 Billy Monger Carlin Buzz Racing 1'35.304 1.599 26
22 1 Theo Pourchaire ART Grand Prix 1'35.342 1.637 36
23 16 Calan Williams Jenzer Motorsport 1'35.395 1.690 32
24 6 Lukas Dunner MP Motorsport 1'35.537 1.832 41
25 25 David Vidales Campos Racing 1'35.666 1.961 33
26 14 Andreas Estner Jenzer Motorsport 1'35.806 2.101 40
27 8 Joao Vieira Sauber Junior Team/Charouz 1'35.809 2.104 38
28 7 David Schumacher Sauber Junior Team/Charouz 1'35.825 2.120 23
29 15 Charles Leong Jenzer Motorsport 1'35.831 2.126 37
30 24 Alessio Deledda Campos Racing 1'36.285 2.580 32

Afternoon results

Pos. # Driver Team Time  Gap Laps 
1 27 Logan Sargeant Prema Racing 1'34.645   23
2 28 Frederik Vesti Prema Racing 1'34.977 0.332 27
3 4 Bent Viscaal MP Motorsport 1'34.981 0.336 30
4 22 Max Fewtrell Hitech Grand Prix 1'34.995 0.350 36
5 11 Jake Hughes HWA Racelab 1'35.074 0.429 31
6 29 Dan Ticktum Carlin Buzz Racing 1'35.196 0.551 38
7 1 Theo Pourchaire ART Grand Prix 1'35.299 0.654 31
8 20 Jack Doohan Hitech Grand Prix 1'35.326 0.681 37
9 3 Christian Lundgaard ART Grand Prix 1'35.363 0.718 24
10 21 Dennis Hauger Hitech Grand Prix 1'35.528 0.883 35
11 26 Enzo Fittipaldi Prema Racing 1'35.555 0.910 23
12 12 Simo Laaksonen HWA Racelab 1'35.583 0.938 32
13 9 Igor Fraga Sauber Junior Team/Charouz 1'35.614 0.969 29
14 19 Lirim Zendeli Trident 1'35.621 0.976 32
15 2 Ferdinand Habsburg ART Grand Prix 1'35.625 0.980 31
16 7 David Schumacher Sauber Junior Team/Charouz 1'35.651 1.006 41
17 5 Richard Verschoor MP Motorsport 1'35.709 1.064 28
18 31 Clement Novalak Carlin Buzz Racing 1'35.750 1.105 33
19 23 Roberto Merhi Campos Racing 1'35.773 1.128 41
20 17 Devlin DeFrancesco Trident 1'35.803 1.158 41
21 14 Andreas Estner Jenzer Motorsport 1'35.880 1.235 34
22 16 Calan Williams Jenzer Motorsport 1'35.903 1.258 40
23 8 Joao Vieira Sauber Junior Team/Charouz 1'36.032 1.387 32
24 15 Charles Leong Jenzer Motorsport 1'36.153 1.508 39
25 6 Lukas Dunner MP Motorsport 1'36.180 1.535 35
26 30 Billy Monger Carlin Buzz Racing 1'36.282 1.637 36
27 10 Sophia Floersch HWA Racelab 1'36.285 1.640 31
28 18 Olli Caldwell Trident 1'36.464 1.819 44
29 25 David Vidales Campos Racing 1'36.792 2.147 29
30 24 Alessio Deledda Campos Racing 1'37.861 3.216 37
Lundgaard stays on top in Valencia F3 test

Lundgaard stays on top in Valencia F3 test
