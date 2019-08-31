Top events
Previous
FIA F3 / Spa-Francorchamps / Race report

Spa F3: Piquet becomes season's eighth different winner

shares
comments
Spa F3: Piquet becomes season's eighth different winner
By:
Aug 31, 2019, 9:37 AM

Pedro Piquet became the eighth different winner of the FIA Formula 3 season at Spa, while Robert Shwartzman aided his title hopes with a storming drive through to second.

Piquet scarpered away at the start as carnage ensued behind, in which Jake Hughes was the big loser as he was spun out of fifth by Logan Sargeant.

Alex Peroni meanwhile ended up in the wall after turning in on seventh-place starter Devlin DeFrancesco, with the melee triggering a virtual safety car.

Piquet jumped the restart perfectly and his gap reached almost five seconds at one point, reduced to 2.2 seconds by the finish as he secured Trident Racing's first victory of the season.

Prema Racing’s Shwartzman started fourth and fell back initially, but worked his way back through the order, the Ferrari and SMP Racing junior crucially passing his pole-sitting teammate Jehan Daruvala for second on lap 14 of 17.

On the first lap after passing Daruvala, Shwartzman took 1.2s out of Piquet’s lead but struggled to make further inroads.

Daruvala held on for third after a battle in the closing stages allowed ART's Christian Lundgaard to take fourth.

Honda junior Yuki Tsunoda had his best starting spot of the season in third for Jenzer Motorsport and battled hard against Leonardo Pulcini, Daruvala and Shwartzman but ultimately had to let them go.

Tsunoda had held fellow Red Bull junior Juri Vips at bay and held fifth behind Pulcini comfortably until the closing stretch of the race.

Vips went three-wide with Tsunoda and the charging Lundgaard at Turn 7 on the final lap as all three jumped Pulcini. In the three-wide move, Lundgaard and Tsunoda went wide and allowed Vips through.

But Renault junior Lundgaard – who had started 14th – forced Vips into an error at the final corner and snatched fourth from the Estonian, with Tsunoda and Hitech's Pucini sixth and seventh.

Marcus Armstrong made sure all three Prema-run cars reached the top eight, the Kiwi Ferrari junior having started 19th after a scruffy qualifying. 

Armstrong will thus line up on the reversed-grid pole in Sunday’s race after scything through the field on Saturday morning.

The ART cars of Max Fewtrell and David Beckmann rounded out the top 10.

Race results:

Cla # Driver Team Laps Time
1 18 Brazil Pedro Piquet Italy Trident 17 37'40.863
2 28 Russian Federation Robert Shwartzman Italy Prema Powerteam 17 37'43.085
3 27 India Jehan Daruvala Italy Prema Powerteam 17 37'48.484
4 3 Denmark Christian Lundgaard France ART Grand Prix 17 37'55.70
5 21 Estonia Jüri Vips United Kingdom HitechGP 17 37'56.361
6 14 Japan Yuki Tsunoda Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 17 37'57.010
7 20 Italy Leonardo Pulcini United Kingdom HitechGP 17 37'58.587
8 26 New Zealand Marcus Armstrong Italy Prema Powerteam 17 37'59.524
9 2 United Kingdom Max Fewtrell France ART Grand Prix 17 38'00.209
10 1 Germany David Beckmann France ART Grand Prix 17 38'07.742
11 29 Japan Teppei Natori United Kingdom Carlin 17 38'13.328
12 4 New Zealand Liam Lawson Netherlands MP Motorsport 17 38'14.044
13 31 United States Logan Sargeant United Kingdom Carlin 17 38'16.401
14 12 Germany Keyvan Andres Germany HWA AG 17 38'16.614
15 22 China Ye Yifei United Kingdom HitechGP 17 38'17.584
16 15 Argentina Giorgio Carrara Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 17 38'18.402
17 6 Netherlands Richard Verschoor Netherlands MP Motorsport 17 38'21.869
18 30 Brazil Felipe Drugovich United Kingdom Carlin 17 38'22.220
19 19 Finland Niko Kari Italy Trident 17 38'22.305
20 10 Netherlands Bent Viscaal Germany HWA AG 17 38'23.166
21 11 United Kingdom Jake Hughes Germany HWA AG 17 38'23.870
22 7 Germany Lirim Zendeli Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 17 38'24.672
23 16 Germany Andreas Estner Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 17 38'32.908
24 5 Finland Simo Laaksonen Netherlands MP Motorsport 17 38'33.974
25 25 Venezuela Sebastian Fernandez Spain Campos Racing 17 38'36.015
26 9 South Africa Raoul Hyman Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 17 38'37.317
27 8 Switzerland Fabio Scherer Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 17 38'40.329
28 24 Italy Alessio Deledda Spain Campos Racing 17 38'44.291
29 17 Canada Devlin DeFrancesco Italy Trident 17 38'57.569
  23 Australia Alex Peroni Spain Campos Racing 0  
View full results
Spa F3: Daruvala beats Piquet to pole

Spa F3: Daruvala beats Piquet to pole


About this article

Series FIA F3
Event Spa-Francorchamps
Sub-event Race 1
Drivers Jehan Daruvala , Pedro Piquet , Robert Shwartzman
Teams Trident
Author Jack Benyon

FIA F3 Next session

Spa-Francorchamps

Spa-Francorchamps

29 Aug - 1 Sep
Race 2 Starts in
21 Hours
:
48 Minutes
:
21 Seconds

