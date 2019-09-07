Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
29 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
05 Sep
-
08 Sep
Race in
21 Hours
:
37 Minutes
:
05 Seconds
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
British GP
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
Tickets
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
FP1 in
5 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
06 Sep
-
08 Sep
First practice in progress . . .
Kart
R
Kart
Sodi World Series: ICAR Round 8
17 Aug
-
17 Aug
Event finished
R
Kart
FIA Karting World Championship OK/OKJ - Finland
07 Sep
-
08 Sep
Sunday in
13 Hours
:
27 Minutes
:
05 Seconds
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Portland
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Laguna Seca
20 Sep
-
22 Sep
Next event in
12 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Silverstone
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Fuji
Tickets
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
FP1 in
26 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
The Bend
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Auckland
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Practice 1 in
5 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
New York City E-prix II
14 Jul
-
14 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Ad Diriyah E-prix
22 Nov
-
23 Nov
Next event in
75 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
FIA F3 / Monza / Breaking news

Peroni suffers fractured vertebra in airborne crash

shares
comments
Peroni suffers fractured vertebra in airborne crash
By:
Sep 7, 2019, 2:10 PM

Alex Peroni has a fractured vertebra after his violent airborne FIA Formula 3 crash at Monza, and will miss the second race of the weekend.

Peroni was running sixth in the first race of the weekend at Monza – which would have been his best finish since graduating to F3 – before he hit a kerb at the exit of the Parabolica and was launched high into the air.

His Campos Racing-run car somersaulted and struck the barriers upside-down before finally settling upright on top of the tyre barriers at the exit of the corner.

Peroni was extracted successfully and walked to the medical car unaided. He displayed concussion-like symptoms and reported minor back pain – which turned out to be a broken vertebra – and will be kept in a hospital near Monza for observation.

His car lay untouched under a cover in the Campos Racing team garage, seemingly with no attempt to fix the car for tomorrow’s race.

The kerb Peroni hit was removed after the crash before the following F1 practice session. The use of the kerb drew widespread criticism on social media following the incident.

Next article
Monza F3: Shwartzman wins, Peroni in horror crash

Previous article

Monza F3: Shwartzman wins, Peroni in horror crash
Load comments

About this article

Series FIA F3
Event Monza
Sub-event Race 1
Drivers Alex Peroni
Teams Campos Racing
Author Jack Benyon

FIA F3 Next session

Monza

Monza

5 Sep - 8 Sep
Race 2 Starts in
15 Hours
:
57 Minutes
:
06 Seconds

Trending

1
Formula 1

Rosberg 'bigger killer' than Hamilton - Villeneuve

Latest news

Peroni suffers fractured vertebra in airborne crash
F3

Peroni suffers fractured vertebra in airborne crash

Monza F3: Shwartzman wins, Peroni in horror crash
F3

Monza F3: Shwartzman wins, Peroni in horror crash

Monza F3 grid reshuffled by grid penalties
F3

Monza F3 grid reshuffled by grid penalties

Monza F3: Lundgaard tops red-flagged qualifying
F3

Monza F3: Lundgaard tops red-flagged qualifying

Hughes expected "more measured" F3 race after Hubert tragedy
F3

Hughes expected "more measured" F3 race after Hubert tragedy

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
19 Sep
Tickets
26 Sep
Tickets
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
31 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

Motorsport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.