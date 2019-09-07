Peroni suffers fractured vertebra in airborne crash

Peroni was running sixth in the first race of the weekend at Monza – which would have been his best finish since graduating to F3 – before he hit a kerb at the exit of the Parabolica and was launched high into the air.

His Campos Racing-run car somersaulted and struck the barriers upside-down before finally settling upright on top of the tyre barriers at the exit of the corner.

Peroni was extracted successfully and walked to the medical car unaided. He displayed concussion-like symptoms and reported minor back pain – which turned out to be a broken vertebra – and will be kept in a hospital near Monza for observation.

His car lay untouched under a cover in the Campos Racing team garage, seemingly with no attempt to fix the car for tomorrow’s race.

The kerb Peroni hit was removed after the crash before the following F1 practice session. The use of the kerb drew widespread criticism on social media following the incident.