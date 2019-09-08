Top events
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
FIA F3 / Monza / Race report

Monza F3: Honda protege Tsunoda takes maiden win

shares
comments
Monza F3: Honda protege Tsunoda takes maiden win
By:
Sep 8, 2019, 8:42 AM

Red Bull and Honda Formula 1 junior Yuki Tsunoda took a brilliant first FIA Formula 3 race win at Monza from sixth on the grid in mixed conditions.

HWA driver Jake Hughes vaulted from third on the grid to the lead at the start, and established a cushion of nearly three seconds on a soaking wet track. 

Tsunoda quickly climbed from sixth to second, edging clear of his rivals just before the halfway point before reeling in Hughes as the track dried.

The Jenzer driver dived past Hughes at Turn 1 on lap 15 of 22 and began to build a gap, as fellow Red Bull-backed driver Liam Lawson challenged Hughes.

Lawson had made an awful start from second on the grid but worked his way back through the order, passing Hughes one lap after Tsunoda had made the same move.

MP Motorsport driver Lawson ran out of time to challenge Tsunoda, who took the chequered flag by 1.3 seconds to deliver Jenzer's first win of the season.

Hughes came under pressure from another MP driver, Richard Verschoor, but just held on for third.

On the last lap Pedro Piquet (Trident) repassed Leonardo Pulcini (Hitech) at Turn 1 for fifth.

Polesitter Fabio Scherer dropped back as the track dried and had to settle for seventh, narrowly holding off championship leader Robert Shwartzman on the last lap. 

Ferrari and SMP Racing-backed Shwartzman couldn't make progress from his starting spot of eighth but nonetheless consolidated his points lead over Prema teammate Jehan Daruvala, who finished out of the points in 13th.

It means Shwartzman heads to his home round in Sochi with a lead of 33 points over Daruvala, with 48 on offer.

A poor run out of Ascari challenging Sauber Junior Team driver Scherer meant Shwartzman almost lost eighth to ART Grand Prix's Renault junior Christian Lundgaard, who missed out by less than a tenth of a second in a drag race to the line.

Championship contender Juri Vips (Hitech) struggled to move forward after the first two laps, in which he climbed from 25th on the grid to 15th, finally ending up 11th. 

Marcus Armstrong ended up 14th, one place behind Prema stablemate Daruvala, recovering after being tagged into a spin by ART driver David Beckmann at Turn 1.

Race results:

Cla # Driver Team Laps Gap
1 14 Japan Yuki Tsunoda Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 22  
2 4 New Zealand Liam Lawson Netherlands MP Motorsport 22 1.312
3 11 United Kingdom Jake Hughes Germany HWA AG 22 2.018
4 6 Netherlands Richard Verschoor Netherlands MP Motorsport 22 2.803
5 18 Brazil Pedro Piquet Italy Trident 22 6.861
6 20 Italy Leonardo Pulcini United Kingdom HitechGP 22 7.930
7 8 Switzerland Fabio Scherer Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 22 14.329
8 28 Russian Federation Robert Shwartzman Italy Prema Powerteam 22 14.952
9 3 Denmark Christian Lundgaard France ART Grand Prix 22 15.019
10 31 United States Logan Sargeant United Kingdom Carlin 22 16.320
11 21 Estonia Jüri Vips United Kingdom HitechGP 22 16.417
12 30 Brazil Felipe Drugovich United Kingdom Carlin 22 19.285
13 27 India Jehan Daruvala Italy Prema Powerteam 22 22.373
14 26 New Zealand Marcus Armstrong Italy Prema Powerteam 22 23.517
15 19 Finland Niko Kari Italy Trident 22 25.101
16 17 Canada Devlin DeFrancesco Italy Trident 22 25.759
17 9 South Africa Raoul Hyman Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 22 25.970
18 7 Germany Lirim Zendeli Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 22 30.267
19 22 China Ye Yifei United Kingdom HitechGP 22 35.425
20 5 Finland Simo Laaksonen Netherlands MP Motorsport 22 36.412
21 2 United Kingdom Max Fewtrell France ART Grand Prix 22 37.328
22 12 Germany Keyvan Andres Germany HWA AG 22 38.842
23 15 Argentina Giorgio Carrara Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 22 44.302
24 16 Germany Andreas Estner Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 22 47.238
25 24 Italy Alessio Deledda Spain Campos Racing 22 1'16.932
26 25 Venezuela Sebastian Fernandez Spain Campos Racing 22 1'37.975
27 10 Netherlands Bent Viscaal Germany HWA AG 21 1 Lap
28 1 Germany David Beckmann France ART Grand Prix 21 1 Lap
29 29 Japan Teppei Natori United Kingdom Carlin 21 1 Lap
View full results
Peroni suffers fractured vertebra in airborne crash

Peroni suffers fractured vertebra in airborne crash
About this article

Series FIA F3
Event Monza
Sub-event Race 2
Drivers Yuki Tsunoda
Teams Jenzer Motorsport
Author Jack Benyon

