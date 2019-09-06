Top events
FIA F3 / Monza / Qualifying report

Monza F3: Lundgaard tops red-flagged qualifying

shares
comments
Monza F3: Lundgaard tops red-flagged qualifying
By:
Sep 6, 2019, 4:44 PM

Renault junior Christian Lundgaard took pole in a red-flagged FIA Formula 3 qualifying session at Monza where drivers fought for track position and ruined each other’s laps. 

With less than five minutes to go, over 20 cars were on the back straight before the Parabolica. Some were attempting to finish flying laps at speed while some were running slowly on the racing line, held up by cars ahead starting their next lap.

It created a dangerous situation with high closing speeds between cars on flying laps and those preparing to start their timed runs on the next tour. 

A red flag was called with less than four minutes to go with no obvious crash or incident on track, with the stoppage seemingly called to pre-empt any incident.

That handed ART Grand Prix driver Lundgaard pole – the Dane becoming first repeat polesitter of the season – ahead of Prema Racing trio Marcus Armstrong, points leader Robert Shwartzman and Jehan Daruvala. 

SMP Racing and Ferrari junior Shwartzman was well outside of the top 20 until the last 15 minutes, when he jumped up the order to third.

Lirim Zendeli (Sauber Junior Team) was one of very few drivers who got some track space and the reigning German F4 champion delivered his best qualifying perfmrnace of the year in fifth, while Carlin’s Teppei Natori in sixth also managed his best grid slot of the year.

Lundgaard’s fellow Renault junior and ART teammate Max Fewtrell took seventh ahead of MP Motorsport’s Richard Verschoor, Niko Kari (Trident) and Giorgio Carrara (Jenzer).

Big losers included Trident's Pedro Piquet, who had to abort a lap which included fastest first and second sectors after a mistake in the third. 

HWA’s Jake Hughes had held provisional pole but the red flag meant he couldn’t improve on his 12th place.

Championship contender Juri Vips was also robbed of the chance to best his own time and will have to start from 15th, a blow to his title hopes.

Session results:

Cla # Driver Team Time Gap
1 3 Denmark Christian Lundgaard France ART Grand Prix 1'38.834  
2 26 New Zealand Marcus Armstrong Italy Prema Powerteam 1'38.969 0.135
3 28 Russian Federation Robert Shwartzman Italy Prema Powerteam 1'39.037 0.203
4 27 India Jehan Daruvala Italy Prema Powerteam 1'39.055 0.221
5 7 Germany Lirim Zendeli Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 1'39.177 0.343
6 29 Japan Teppei Natori United Kingdom Carlin 1'39.303 0.469
7 2 United Kingdom Max Fewtrell France ART Grand Prix 1'39.307 0.473
8 6 Netherlands Richard Verschoor Netherlands MP Motorsport 1'39.312 0.478
9 19 Finland Niko Kari Italy Trident 1'39.343 0.509
10 15 Argentina Giorgio Carrara Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 1'39.344 0.510
11 14 Japan Yuki Tsunoda Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 1'39.437 0.603
12 11 United Kingdom Jake Hughes Germany HWA AG 1'39.444 0.610
13 4 New Zealand Liam Lawson Netherlands MP Motorsport 1'39.505 0.671
14 18 Brazil Pedro Piquet Italy Trident 1'39.511 0.677
15 21 Estonia Jüri Vips United Kingdom HitechGP 1'39.645 0.811
16 31 United States Logan Sargeant United Kingdom Carlin 1'39.717 0.883
17 1 Germany David Beckmann France ART Grand Prix 1'39.788 0.954
18 23 Australia Alex Peroni Spain Campos Racing 1'39.830 0.996
19 5 Finland Simo Laaksonen Netherlands MP Motorsport 1'40.068 1.234
20 12 Germany Keyvan Andres Germany HWA AG 1'40.084 1.250
21 10 Netherlands Bent Viscaal Germany HWA AG 1'40.097 1.263
22 20 Italy Leonardo Pulcini United Kingdom HitechGP 1'40.108 1.274
23 17 Canada Devlin DeFrancesco Italy Trident 1'40.114 1.280
24 25 Venezuela Sebastian Fernandez Spain Campos Racing 1'40.190 1.356
25 8 Switzerland Fabio Scherer Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 1'40.258 1.424
26 30 Brazil Felipe Drugovich United Kingdom Carlin 1'40.370 1.536
27 22 China Ye Yifei United Kingdom HitechGP 1'40.639 1.805
28 9 South Africa Raoul Hyman Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 1'41.052 2.218
29 24 Italy Alessio Deledda Spain Campos Racing 1'41.161 2.327
30 16 Germany Andreas Estner Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 1'42.031 3.197
View full results
About this article

Series FIA F3
Event Monza
Sub-event Qualifying
Drivers Christian Lundgaard
Teams ART Grand Prix
Author Jack Benyon

