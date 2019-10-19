Monger, Ticktum among entrants for post-season FIA F3 test
Billy Monger and Dan Ticktum headline the FIA Formula 3 post-season Valencia test entry list, with Formula 1 juniors from Ferrari, Renault and Red Bull all set to take part over the next three days.
Monger has been keen to race in FIA F3 since returning from his British F4 crash in 2017 which forced the amputation of his legs, but due to a lack of budget has competed in BRDC British F3 and this year in Euroformula Open, where he won the Pau Grand Prix.
Monger will have to run with a special set-up to drive the Carlin-run car, but no information has been provided on whether these changes would receive a special dispensation to run in the championship competitively.
Ticktum – who will race at Macau in F3 with Carlin – is alongside Monger on day one (Sunday) of the three-day test at Valencia, partnered by German F4 champion and Sauber junior Theo Pourchaire.
FIA F3 champion team Prema – which also locked out the top three in the drivers' championship – fields Ferrari F1 junior Enzo Fittipaldi, Formula Regional European champion Frederick Vesti, Aston Martin Autosport BRDC Young Driver of the Year Award finalist Enaam Ahmed, Formula Renault Eurocup leader Oscar Piastri and Logan Sargeant over the three-day test.
Red Bull and Honda junior Yuki Tsunoda will lead Hitech Grand Prix’s line-up in the team he will contest Macau with next month, switching from the Jenzer operation. Max Fewtrell switches from ART to Hitech for the test and Macau also.
Red Bull junior Jack Doohan – son of motorcycle racing legend Mick – seals Hitech’s line-up for day one.
Jake Hughes and Christian Lundgaard remain in their F3 seats and lead HWA and ART’s line-up respectively.
Day 1 line-up
|#
|Driver
|Team
|1
|Ferdinand Habsburg
|ART Grand Prix
|2
|Sebastian Fernandez
|ART Grand Prix
|3
|Christian Lundgaard
|ART Grand Prix
|4
|Richard Verschoor
|MP Motorsport
|5
|Lorenzo Colombo
|MP Motorsport
|6
|Lukas Dunner
|MP Motorsport
|7
|Alexander Smolyar
|Sauber Junior Team by Charouz
|8
|Joao Vieira
|Sauber Junior Team by Charouz
|9
|Jonathan Hoggard
|Sauber Junior Team by Charouz
|10
|Fabio Scherer
|HWA Racelab
|11
|Jake Hughes
|HWA Racelab
|12
|Linus Lundqvist
|HWA Racelab
|14
|Federico Malvestiti
|Jenzer Motorsport
|15
|Lirim Zendeli
|Jenzer Motorsport
|16
|Calan Williams
|Jenzer Motorsport
|17
|Devlin DeFrancesco
|Trident
|18
|Alessio Lorandi
|Trident
|19
|David Beckmann
|Trident
|20
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Hitech Grand Prix
|21
|Jack Doohan
|Hitech Grand Prix
|22
|Max Fewtrell
|Hitech Grand Prix
|23
|David Vidales
|Campos Racing
|24
|Alessio Deledda
|Campos Racing
|25
|Yu Kanamaru
|Campos Racing
|26
|Logan Sargeant
|Prema Racing
|27
|Oscar Piastri
|Prema Racing
|28
|Enaam Ahmed
|Prema Racing
|29
|Dan Ticktum
|Carlin Buzz Racing
|30
|Billy Monger
|Carlin Buzz Racing
|31
|Theo Pourchaire
|Carlin Buzz Racing
