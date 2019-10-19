Monger, Ticktum among entrants for post-season FIA F3 test

Monger has been keen to race in FIA F3 since returning from his British F4 crash in 2017 which forced the amputation of his legs, but due to a lack of budget has competed in BRDC British F3 and this year in Euroformula Open, where he won the Pau Grand Prix.

Monger will have to run with a special set-up to drive the Carlin-run car, but no information has been provided on whether these changes would receive a special dispensation to run in the championship competitively.

Ticktum – who will race at Macau in F3 with Carlin – is alongside Monger on day one (Sunday) of the three-day test at Valencia, partnered by German F4 champion and Sauber junior Theo Pourchaire.

FIA F3 champion team Prema – which also locked out the top three in the drivers' championship – fields Ferrari F1 junior Enzo Fittipaldi, Formula Regional European champion Frederick Vesti, Aston Martin Autosport BRDC Young Driver of the Year Award finalist Enaam Ahmed, Formula Renault Eurocup leader Oscar Piastri and Logan Sargeant over the three-day test.

Red Bull and Honda junior Yuki Tsunoda will lead Hitech Grand Prix’s line-up in the team he will contest Macau with next month, switching from the Jenzer operation. Max Fewtrell switches from ART to Hitech for the test and Macau also.

Red Bull junior Jack Doohan – son of motorcycle racing legend Mick – seals Hitech’s line-up for day one.

Jake Hughes and Christian Lundgaard remain in their F3 seats and lead HWA and ART’s line-up respectively.

Day 1 line-up