FIA F3 / Breaking news

Monger, Ticktum among entrants for post-season FIA F3 test

Monger, Ticktum among entrants for post-season FIA F3 test
By:
Oct 19, 2019, 5:05 PM

Billy Monger and Dan Ticktum headline the FIA Formula 3 post-season Valencia test entry list, with Formula 1 juniors from Ferrari, Renault and Red Bull all set to take part over the next three days.

Monger has been keen to race in FIA F3 since returning from his British F4 crash in 2017 which forced the amputation of his legs, but due to a lack of budget has competed in BRDC British F3 and this year in Euroformula Open, where he won the Pau Grand Prix.

Monger will have to run with a special set-up to drive the Carlin-run car, but no information has been provided on whether these changes would receive a special dispensation to run in the championship competitively.

Ticktum – who will race at Macau in F3 with Carlin – is alongside Monger on day one (Sunday) of the three-day test at Valencia, partnered by German F4 champion and Sauber junior Theo Pourchaire.

FIA F3 champion team Prema – which also locked out the top three in the drivers' championship – fields Ferrari F1 junior Enzo Fittipaldi, Formula Regional European champion Frederick Vesti, Aston Martin Autosport BRDC Young Driver of the Year Award finalist Enaam Ahmed, Formula Renault Eurocup leader Oscar Piastri and Logan Sargeant over the three-day test.

Red Bull and Honda junior Yuki Tsunoda will lead Hitech Grand Prix’s line-up in the team he will contest Macau with next month, switching from the Jenzer operation. Max Fewtrell switches from ART to Hitech for the test and Macau also.

Red Bull junior Jack Doohan – son of motorcycle racing legend Mick – seals Hitech’s line-up for day one.

Jake Hughes and Christian Lundgaard remain in their F3 seats and lead HWA and ART’s line-up respectively.

Day 1 line-up

# Driver Team
1 Ferdinand Habsburg ART Grand Prix
2 Sebastian Fernandez ART Grand Prix
3 Christian Lundgaard ART Grand Prix
4 Richard Verschoor MP Motorsport
5 Lorenzo Colombo MP Motorsport
6 Lukas Dunner MP Motorsport
7 Alexander Smolyar Sauber Junior Team by Charouz
8 Joao Vieira Sauber Junior Team by Charouz
9 Jonathan Hoggard Sauber Junior Team by Charouz
10 Fabio Scherer HWA Racelab
11 Jake Hughes HWA Racelab
12 Linus Lundqvist HWA Racelab
14 Federico Malvestiti Jenzer Motorsport
15 Lirim Zendeli Jenzer Motorsport
16 Calan Williams Jenzer Motorsport
17 Devlin DeFrancesco Trident
18 Alessio Lorandi Trident 
19 David Beckmann Trident
20 Yuki Tsunoda Hitech Grand Prix
21 Jack Doohan Hitech Grand Prix
22 Max Fewtrell Hitech Grand Prix
23 David Vidales Campos Racing
24 Alessio Deledda Campos Racing
25 Yu Kanamaru Campos Racing
26 Logan Sargeant Prema Racing
27 Oscar Piastri Prema Racing
28 Enaam Ahmed Prema Racing
29 Dan Ticktum Carlin Buzz Racing
30 Billy Monger Carlin Buzz Racing
31 Theo Pourchaire Carlin Buzz Racing
Series FIA F3
Drivers Dan Ticktum , Billy Monger , Jack Doohan
Author Jack Benyon

FIA F3 Next session

Sochi

Sochi

26 Sep - 29 Sep

