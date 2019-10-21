Top events
FIA F3 / Valencia Test / Testing report

Lundgaard stays on top in Valencia F3 test

shares
comments
Lundgaard stays on top in Valencia F3 test
By:
Oct 21, 2019, 3:36 PM

ART Grand Prix's Christian Lundgaard set the fastest time for the second day in a row at Valencia for the FIA Formula 3 Championship's post-season test.

Unlike Sunday's opening day of testing, the morning session proved quicker on Monday and Lundgaard further asserted his authority on the test with a 1m20.860s an hour into the day.

The Renault Formula 1 junior is the only driver to dip below the 1m21s mark in the two days so far.

Lorenzo Colombo continued his impressive form from day one, 0.152s off Lundgaard and leading the MP Motorsport contingent.

Yuki Tsunoda continued to bed in with new team Hitech Grand Prix, the Red Bull and Honda Formula 1 junior switching from Jenzer Motorsport for the test and the Macau Grand Prix.

David Beckmann returns to FIA F3 after contesting this season with the ART Grand Prix team, but instead tests with the Trident Racing squad he was successful with in the GP3 Series in 2018, and he took fourth ahead of Sebastian Fernandez of ART, formally of Campos Racing.

Jack Doohan – son of motorcycle legend Mick – earned sixth for Hitech, with German F4 champion Theo Pourchaire in seventh. The latter switched from Carlin to ART for day two of the test.

BRDC British F3 champion in 2018, Linus Lundqvist rounded out the top eight for Campos Racing, ahead of HWA's Jake Hughes and his ex-team-mate Bent Viscaal, now at MP Motorsport.

A host of drivers who competed in the Formula Regional European finale on Sunday joined the test, including champion Frederick Vesti and his teammate Enzo Fittipaldi – son of double F1 champion Emerson – and Ralf Schumacher's son David, who drives for the Sauber Junior Team.

In the afternoon session, Formula Renault Eurocup points' leader Oscar Piastri topped the times for Prema, ahead of Tsunoda and Lundgaard.

A late red flag as Lundqvist and Sauber Junior Team's Joao Vieira stopped simultaneously on-track, teeing-up an eight-minute run to the end of the day.

Billy Monger was not part of day two of the test, but is set to return for the last day on Tuesday.

Pos  Driver  Team  Time   Gap   Laps 
Yuki Tsunoda Hitech Grand Prix 1'21.428   40
Oscar Piastri Prema Racing 1'21.679 0.251 53
C.Lundgaard ART Grand Prix 1'21.694 0.266 45
Jack Doohan Hitech Grand Prix 1'21.771 0.343 42
Enaam Ahmed Campos Racing 1'21.773 0.345 40
S.Fernandez ART Grand Prix 1'21.788 0.360 44
Bent Viscaal MP Motorsport 1'21.810 0.382 51
D.Defrancesco Trident 1'21.826 0.398 48
Lukas Dunner MP Motorsport 1'21.896 0.468 28
10  Yu Kanamaru Campos Racing 1'21.918 0.490 41
11  Linus Lundqvist Campos Racing 1'21.975 0.547 43
12  Fabio Scherer HWA Racelab 1'22.005 0.577 50
13  Enzo Fittipaldi Prema Racing 1'22.084 0.656 54
14  Clément Novalak Carlin Buzz Racing 1'22.138 0.710 34
15  J.Hoggard Sauber Junior Team by Charouz 1'22.204 0.776 48
16  Jake Hughes HWA Racelab 1'22.211 0.783 33
17  David Beckmann Trident 1'22.219 0.791 37
18  Lorenzo Colombo MP Motorsport 1'22.227 0.799 47
19  Dan Ticktum Carlin Buzz Racing 1'22.252 0.824 37
20  David Schumacher Sauber Junior Team by Charouz 1'22.271 0.843 61
21  Simo Laaksonen HWA Racelab 1'22.272 0.844 56
22  Dennis Hauger Hitech Grand Prix 1'22.288 0.860 37
23  Frederik Vesti Prema Racing 1'22.346 0.918 54
24  Théo Pourchaire ART Grand Prix 1'22.422 0.994 43
25  Igor Fraga Carlin Buzz Racing 1'22.513 1.085 43
26  F.Malvestiti Jenzer Motorsport 1'22.663 1.235 36
27  Charles Leong Jenzer Motorsport 1'22.711 1.283 41
28  Calan Williams Jenzer Motorsport 1'22.762 1.334 41
29  Olli Caldwell Trident 1'22.784 1.356 54
30  João Vieira Sauber Junior Team by Charouz 1'22.997 1.569 42

Daruvala to miss Macau

FIA Formula 3 Championship contender Jehan Daruvala has been ruled out of the Macau Grand Prix due to knee injury suffered in training.

The Indian driver, who finished third in the championship with Prema Racing, tweeted on Monday that he had undergone knee surgery and was starting his recovery, therefore missing the November 16-17 event.

The Prema team confirmed to Motorsport.com that discussions were underway to find a replacement for Daruvala at Macau, while the squad is currently taking part in the FIA F3 post-season test at Valencia.

 

Series FIA F3

Event Valencia Test
Author Jack Benyon
Author Jack Benyon

FIA F3 Next session

Sochi

Sochi

26 Sep - 29 Sep

