Lundgaard stays on top in Valencia F3 test

ART Grand Prix's Christian Lundgaard set the fastest time for the second day in a row at Valencia for the FIA Formula 3 Championship's post-season test.
Unlike Sunday's opening day of testing, the morning session proved quicker on Monday and Lundgaard further asserted his authority on the test with a 1m20.860s an hour into the day.
The Renault Formula 1 junior is the only driver to dip below the 1m21s mark in the two days so far.
Lorenzo Colombo continued his impressive form from day one, 0.152s off Lundgaard and leading the MP Motorsport contingent.
Yuki Tsunoda continued to bed in with new team Hitech Grand Prix, the Red Bull and Honda Formula 1 junior switching from Jenzer Motorsport for the test and the Macau Grand Prix.
David Beckmann returns to FIA F3 after contesting this season with the ART Grand Prix team, but instead tests with the Trident Racing squad he was successful with in the GP3 Series in 2018, and he took fourth ahead of Sebastian Fernandez of ART, formally of Campos Racing.
Jack Doohan – son of motorcycle legend Mick – earned sixth for Hitech, with German F4 champion Theo Pourchaire in seventh. The latter switched from Carlin to ART for day two of the test.
BRDC British F3 champion in 2018, Linus Lundqvist rounded out the top eight for Campos Racing, ahead of HWA's Jake Hughes and his ex-team-mate Bent Viscaal, now at MP Motorsport.
A host of drivers who competed in the Formula Regional European finale on Sunday joined the test, including champion Frederick Vesti and his teammate Enzo Fittipaldi – son of double F1 champion Emerson – and Ralf Schumacher's son David, who drives for the Sauber Junior Team.
In the afternoon session, Formula Renault Eurocup points' leader Oscar Piastri topped the times for Prema, ahead of Tsunoda and Lundgaard.
A late red flag as Lundqvist and Sauber Junior Team's Joao Vieira stopped simultaneously on-track, teeing-up an eight-minute run to the end of the day.
Billy Monger was not part of day two of the test, but is set to return for the last day on Tuesday.
|Pos
|Driver
|Team
|Time
|Gap
|Laps
|1
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Hitech Grand Prix
|1'21.428
|40
|2
|Oscar Piastri
|Prema Racing
|1'21.679
|0.251
|53
|3
|C.Lundgaard
|ART Grand Prix
|1'21.694
|0.266
|45
|4
|Jack Doohan
|Hitech Grand Prix
|1'21.771
|0.343
|42
|5
|Enaam Ahmed
|Campos Racing
|1'21.773
|0.345
|40
|6
|S.Fernandez
|ART Grand Prix
|1'21.788
|0.360
|44
|7
|Bent Viscaal
|MP Motorsport
|1'21.810
|0.382
|51
|8
|D.Defrancesco
|Trident
|1'21.826
|0.398
|48
|9
|Lukas Dunner
|MP Motorsport
|1'21.896
|0.468
|28
|10
|Yu Kanamaru
|Campos Racing
|1'21.918
|0.490
|41
|11
|Linus Lundqvist
|Campos Racing
|1'21.975
|0.547
|43
|12
|Fabio Scherer
|HWA Racelab
|1'22.005
|0.577
|50
|13
|Enzo Fittipaldi
|Prema Racing
|1'22.084
|0.656
|54
|14
|Clément Novalak
|Carlin Buzz Racing
|1'22.138
|0.710
|34
|15
|J.Hoggard
|Sauber Junior Team by Charouz
|1'22.204
|0.776
|48
|16
|Jake Hughes
|HWA Racelab
|1'22.211
|0.783
|33
|17
|David Beckmann
|Trident
|1'22.219
|0.791
|37
|18
|Lorenzo Colombo
|MP Motorsport
|1'22.227
|0.799
|47
|19
|Dan Ticktum
|Carlin Buzz Racing
|1'22.252
|0.824
|37
|20
|David Schumacher
|Sauber Junior Team by Charouz
|1'22.271
|0.843
|61
|21
|Simo Laaksonen
|HWA Racelab
|1'22.272
|0.844
|56
|22
|Dennis Hauger
|Hitech Grand Prix
|1'22.288
|0.860
|37
|23
|Frederik Vesti
|Prema Racing
|1'22.346
|0.918
|54
|24
|Théo Pourchaire
|ART Grand Prix
|1'22.422
|0.994
|43
|25
|Igor Fraga
|Carlin Buzz Racing
|1'22.513
|1.085
|43
|26
|F.Malvestiti
|Jenzer Motorsport
|1'22.663
|1.235
|36
|27
|Charles Leong
|Jenzer Motorsport
|1'22.711
|1.283
|41
|28
|Calan Williams
|Jenzer Motorsport
|1'22.762
|1.334
|41
|29
|Olli Caldwell
|Trident
|1'22.784
|1.356
|54
|30
|João Vieira
|Sauber Junior Team by Charouz
|1'22.997
|1.569
|42
Daruvala to miss Macau
FIA Formula 3 Championship contender Jehan Daruvala has been ruled out of the Macau Grand Prix due to knee injury suffered in training.
The Indian driver, who finished third in the championship with Prema Racing, tweeted on Monday that he had undergone knee surgery and was starting his recovery, therefore missing the November 16-17 event.
The Prema team confirmed to Motorsport.com that discussions were underway to find a replacement for Daruvala at Macau, while the squad is currently taking part in the FIA F3 post-season test at Valencia.
