Hungary F3: Renault's Lundgaard takes maiden pole

Marcus Armstrong was the top driver after the first runs, besting Red Bull-backed Juri Vips by 0.180s with his fellow Ferrari junior and Prema teammate Robert Shwartzman 0.290s adrift.

But after Saturday evening rain, the rubber on the track was washed away, meaning drivers could go quicker later in the session as more rubber was laid down on the drying surface.

Lundgaard hooked up three session-best sectors in the final two minutes to end a poor run of form for reigning GP3 teams’ champions ART Grand Prix.

Third in the championship, Vips, failed to best Lundgaard and improve with his last effort and will start second, albeit ahead of his championship rivals.

Lundgaard’s teammate and fellow Renault junior Max Fewtrell secured third place of the grid, alongside points leader Shwartzman, the only Prema driver in the top 10.

Armstrong ran wide at Turn 4 on his penultimate effort and had to settle for 13th on the grid, while his teammate Jehan Daruvala turned a last-gasp lap to take 17th, having sat 21st before it.

Behind Shwartzman, Niko Kari led teammate Pedro Piquet in one of the best sessions of the year for Trident Racing so far, the pair within two tenths of pole.

Jake Hughes of HWA made a late improvement to take seventh, ahead of the third ART-run car of David Beckmann.

Red Bull junior Yuki Tsunoda took ninth, his best starting spot of the season, ahead of Carlin’s Felipe Drugovich.

The top 10 was split by less than 0.6s, and the top 21 of 30 cars by less than a second.

