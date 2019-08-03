Top events
FIA F3 / Hungaroring / Qualifying report

Hungary F3: Renault's Lundgaard takes maiden pole

shares
comments
Hungary F3: Renault's Lundgaard takes maiden pole
By:
Aug 3, 2019, 7:52 AM

Renault Formula 1 junior Christian Lundgaard became the fifth FIA Formula 3 polesitter in as many rounds, in a nightmare qualifying session for two of Prema's championship contenders.

Marcus Armstrong was the top driver after the first runs, besting Red Bull-backed Juri Vips by 0.180s with his fellow Ferrari junior and Prema teammate Robert Shwartzman 0.290s adrift.

But after Saturday evening rain, the rubber on the track was washed away, meaning drivers could go quicker later in the session as more rubber was laid down on the drying surface.

Lundgaard hooked up three session-best sectors in the final two minutes to end a poor run of form for reigning GP3 teams’ champions ART Grand Prix.

Third in the championship, Vips, failed to best Lundgaard and improve with his last effort and will start second, albeit ahead of his championship rivals.

Lundgaard’s teammate and fellow Renault junior Max Fewtrell secured third place of the grid, alongside points leader Shwartzman, the only Prema driver in the top 10.

Armstrong ran wide at Turn 4 on his penultimate effort and had to settle for 13th on the grid, while his teammate Jehan Daruvala turned a last-gasp lap to take 17th, having sat 21st before it.

Behind Shwartzman, Niko Kari led teammate Pedro Piquet in one of the best sessions of the year for Trident Racing so far, the pair within two tenths of pole.

Jake Hughes of HWA made a late improvement to take seventh, ahead of the third ART-run car of David Beckmann.

Red Bull junior Yuki Tsunoda took ninth, his best starting spot of the season, ahead of Carlin’s Felipe Drugovich.

The top 10 was split by less than 0.6s, and the top 21 of 30 cars by less than a second.

Session results:

Cla # Driver Team Time Gap
1 3 Denmark Christian Lundgaard ART Grand Prix 1'31.761  
2 21 Estonia Jüri Vips HitechGP 1'31.886 0.125
3 2 United Kingdom Max Fewtrell ART Grand Prix 1'31.897 0.136
4 28 Russian Federation Robert Shwartzman Prema Powerteam 1'31.903 0.142
5 19 Finland Niko Kari Trident 1'31.974 0.213
6 18 Brazil Pedro Piquet Trident 1'31.987 0.226
7 11 United Kingdom Jake Hughes HWA AG 1'32.037 0.276
8 1 Germany David Beckmann ART Grand Prix 1'32.077 0.316
9 14 Japan Yuki Tsunoda Jenzer Motorsport 1'32.197 0.436
10 30 Brazil Felipe Drugovich Carlin 1'32.356 0.595
11 20 Italy Leonardo Pulcini HitechGP 1'32.375 0.614
12 25 Venezuela Sebastian Fernandez Campos Racing 1'32.376 0.615
13 26 New Zealand Marcus Armstrong Prema Powerteam 1'32.385 0.624
14 23 Australia Alex Peroni Campos Racing 1'32.402 0.641
15 9 South Africa Raoul Hyman Charouz Racing System 1'32.486 0.725
16 6 Netherlands Richard Verschoor MP Motorsport 1'32.565 0.804
17 27 India Jehan Daruvala Prema Powerteam 1'32.593 0.832
18 22 China Ye Yifei HitechGP 1'32.621 0.860
19 31 United States Logan Sargeant Carlin 1'32.692 0.931
20 4 New Zealand Liam Lawson MP Motorsport 1'32.695 0.934
21 29 Japan Teppei Natori Carlin 1'32.727 0.966
22 8 Switzerland Fabio Scherer Charouz Racing System 1'32.873 1.112
23 5 Finland Simo Laaksonen MP Motorsport 1'32.945 1.184
24 7 Germany Lirim Zendeli Charouz Racing System 1'32.987 1.226
25 17 Canada Devlin DeFrancesco Trident 1'33.047 1.286
26 10 Netherlands Bent Viscaal HWA AG 1'33.064 1.303
27 12 Germany Keyvan Andres HWA AG 1'33.093 1.332
28 15 Giorgio Carrara Jenzer Motorsport 1'33.372 1.611
29 16 Germany Andreas Estner Jenzer Motorsport 1'33.469 1.708
30 24 Italy Alessio Deledda Campos Racing 1'35.016 3.255
View full results

 

About this article

Series FIA F3
Event Hungaroring
Sub-event Qualifying
Drivers Christian Lundgaard
Teams ART Grand Prix
Author Jack Benyon

