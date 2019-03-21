Sign in
FIA F3 / Testing report

Lundgaard fastest as Paul Ricard F3 test ends

Lundgaard fastest as Paul Ricard F3 test ends
1h ago

Renault junior driver Christian Lundgaard topped the second and final day of FIA Formula 3 testing at Paul Ricard for ART Grand Prix.

The morning session provided the top 12 fastest times, with Lundgaard – the Formula Renault Eurocup runner-up from last year – setting a lap of 1m48.786s, 1.829s quicker than Dorian Boccolacci’s pole time at the same track in GP3 last year.

He did stop at the pitlane entry, but was able to get back out on track to set the session best. 

Marcus Armstrong took second quickest having topped the times on the first day of the test for Prema Racing on Wednesday.

Hitech GP’s Leonardo Pulcini – who was the runner-up on Wednesday – took third. 

Prema had two cars in the top four with Armstrong’s teammate and fellow Ferrari junior Robert Shwartzman in fourth, ahead of a second Hitech-run car of Yifei Ye. 

The top five were the only drivers to dip into the 1m48s at the Le Castellet track. 

After missing Wednesday's action with engine trouble, Jake Hughes was the highest placed HWA car as he managed to set the ninth-fastest time in the morning and completed 78 laps.

Pedro Piquet – son of three-time Formula 1 champion Nelson – lapped the most number of times with 100 laps for Trident.

Yuki Tsunoda topped the afternoon session for Jenzer Motorsport, but his time was good enough for 13th only overall on the day.

The series will test again at Barcelona on April 9-10, then at Budapest on April 17-8 before the season kicks off in Barcelona on May 10-12.

Testing times:

 Pos.  Driver  Team  Morning  Afternoon
1 Denmark Christian Lundgaard  ART 1'48.786
 1'50.719
2 New Zealand Marcus Armstrong
 Prema 1'48.800
 1'52.023
3 Italy Leonardo Pulcini
 Hitech 1'48.904
 1'49.742
4 Russian Federation Robert Shwartzman
 Prema 1'48.975
 1'52.043
5 China Yifei Ye
 Hitech 1'48.997
 1'51.962
6 Netherlands Richard Verschoor
 MP 1'49.118
 1'49.582
7 United Kingdom Max Fewtrell
 ART 1'49.133
 1'50.867
8 New Zealand Liam Lawson
 MP 1'49.176
 1'50.000
9 United Kingdom Jake Hughes
 HWA 1'49.206
 1'49.572
10 Brazil Felipe Drugovich
 Carlin 1'49.240
 1'50.015
11 Australia Alex Peroni
 Campos 1'49.251
 1'49.712
12 India Jehan Daruvala
 Prema 1'49.254
 1'51.013
13 Japan Yuki Tsunoda
 Jenzer 1'49.528
 1'49.301
14 Germany David Beckmann
 ART 1'49.339
 1'50.373
15 Estonia Juri Vips
 Hitech 1'49.349
 1'50.121
16 Finland Niko Kari
 Trident 1'49.881
 1'49.372
17 Brazil Pedro Piquet
 Trident 1'49.428
 1'49.487
18 Finland Simo Laaksonen
 MP 1'49.479
 1'52.207
19 Germany Lirim Zendeli
 Sauber 1'50.633
 1'50.111
20 Netherlands Bent Viscaal
 HWA 1'49.606
 1'49.931
21 Venezuela Sebastian Fernandez
 Campos 1'49.623
 1'50.007
22 Germany Andreas Estner
 Jenzer 1'49.623
 1'50.149
23 South Africa Raoul Hyman
 Sauber 1'49.654
 1'50.886
24 United States Logan Sargeant
 Carlin 1'49.654
 1'50.428
25 Russian Federation Artem Petrov
 Jenzer 1'49.660
 1'50.173
26 Japan Teppei Natori
 Carlin 1'49.880
 1'50.764
27 Canada Devlin Defrancesco
 Trident 1'50.453
 1'50.034
28 Switzerland Fabio Scherer
 Sauber 1'50.179
 1'50.156
29 Germany Keyvan Andres
 HWA 1'50.773
 1'51.410
30 Italy Alessio Deledda
 Campos 1'51.091
 1'50.914
