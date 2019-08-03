Top events
FIA F3 / Hungaroring / Race report

Hungary F3: Lundgaard converts pole into first win

shares
comments
Hungary F3: Lundgaard converts pole into first win
By:
Aug 3, 2019, 2:53 PM

Renault Formula 1 junior Christian Lundgaard led from lights-to-flag for ART Grand Prix to win the opening FIA Formula 3 race of the weekend at the Hungaroring.

Lundgaard held the lead from the start and gradually pulled away from ART Grand Prix teammate Max Fewtrell, the reigning Formula Renault Eurocup champion.

The Danish driver, who won the first race of the season on the road before a penalty for a virtual safety car infringement dropped him to second, eventually led home a one-two for ART by 3.7 seconds ahead of Fewtrell, also setting the fastest lap on the last lap of the race.

Behind the lead pair, Trident driver Niko Kari moved ahead of second-place starter Juri Vips (Hitech) for third, while HWA's Jake Hughes moved ahead of points leader Robert Shwartzman for fifth.

Vips pressured Kari lap after lap, getting alongside the Finn on multiple occasions, but Kari was able to hang on to the place until the 18th lap of 22, as Vips finally passed him at Turn 1 and Hughes followed through into fourth at Turn 2.

Hughes then finally jumped Vips for the final spot on the podium for HWA.

With four laps remaining, Shwartzman also passed Kari for fifth, the Russian coming away with an enhanced points lead as his Prema teammate Jehan Daruvala finished out of the points.

SMP Racing and Ferrari junior Shwartzman, who has yet to finish a race lower than fifth all year, now leads by 20 points ahead of Vips.

Felipe Drugovich was sixth for Carlin ahead of Vips’s Hitech teammate Leo Pulcini, while Marcus Armstrong (Prema) recovered from 13th on the grid to take reverse-grid pole in eighth.

Jenzer’s Yuki Tsunoda sealed ninth and Logan Sargeant (Carlin) beat Daruvala, who started down in 17th, to the final point for 10th place.

Kari fell all the way to 15th in the closing stages while his Trident teammate Pedro Piquet retired with a brake issue while running in the top five.

Race results:

Cla # Driver Team Laps Gap
1 3 Denmark Christian Lundgaard ART Grand Prix 22  
2 2 United Kingdom Max Fewtrell ART Grand Prix 22 3.712
3 11 United Kingdom Jake Hughes HWA AG 22 13.912
4 21 Estonia Jüri Vips HitechGP 22 16.902
5 28 Russian Federation Robert Shwartzman Prema Powerteam 22 18.793
6 30 Brazil Felipe Drugovich Carlin 22 20.835
7 20 Italy Leonardo Pulcini HitechGP 22 21.917
8 26 New Zealand Marcus Armstrong Prema Powerteam 22 24.223
9 14 Japan Yuki Tsunoda Jenzer Motorsport 22 24.627
10 31 United States Logan Sargeant Carlin 22 27.997
11 27 India Jehan Daruvala Prema Powerteam 22 30.241
12 17 Canada Devlin DeFrancesco Trident 22 30.344
13 23 Australia Alex Peroni Campos Racing 22 32.313
14 25 Venezuela Sebastian Fernandez Campos Racing 22 33.097
15 19 Finland Niko Kari Trident 22 33.442
16 8 Switzerland Fabio Scherer Charouz Racing System 22 33.734
17 4 New Zealand Liam Lawson MP Motorsport 22 34.565
18 5 Finland Simo Laaksonen MP Motorsport 22 34.714
19 22 China Ye Yifei HitechGP 22 34.997
20 10 Netherlands Bent Viscaal HWA AG 22 35.347
21 29 Japan Teppei Natori Carlin 22 38.182
22 16 Germany Andreas Estner Jenzer Motorsport 22 40.448
23 9 South Africa Raoul Hyman Charouz Racing System 22 42.939
24 12 Germany Keyvan Andres HWA AG 22 49.753
25 24 Italy Alessio Deledda Campos Racing 22 51.464
26 15 Giorgio Carrara Jenzer Motorsport 22 53.280
27 6 Netherlands Richard Verschoor MP Motorsport 21 1 Lap
28 1 Germany David Beckmann ART Grand Prix 19 3 Laps
  7 Germany Lirim Zendeli Charouz Racing System 14 8 Laps
  18 Brazil Pedro Piquet Trident 4 18 Laps
View full results
About this article

Series FIA F3
Event Hungaroring
Drivers Christian Lundgaard
Teams ART Grand Prix
Author Jack Benyon

