Previous
FIA F3 / Hungaroring / Race report

Hungary F3: Armstrong wins, drama for Shwartzman

shares
comments
Hungary F3: Armstrong wins, drama for Shwartzman
By:
Aug 4, 2019, 8:54 AM

Ferrari Formula 1 junior Marcus Armstrong took victory in race two of the FIA Formula 3 weekend in Hungary, as Prema teammate and points leader Robert Shwartzman hit trouble.

Polesitter Armstrong had to see off a strong challenge from fellow front-row starter Leo Pulcini at the start, as the Hitech driver tried to go around the outside of Turn 2.

The pair touched at the corner exit, but Armstrong was just able to maintain the lead around the outside of Turn 3 as Pulcini lost momentum on the inside.

Both drivers then pulled away from the chasing pack, Armstrong pulling away from Pulcini to the tune of 12 seconds to become the seventh different race winner in 10 races this season.

While Armstrong and Pulcini disappeared out front, Carlin’s Felipe Drugovich held up a train of cars in the fight for third for the majority of the race.

That was until lap 14 of 22, when Shwartzman tried to go around the outside at Turn 2 and clipped the right-rear of Drugovich, giving the Brazilian a puncture. 

Shwartzman himself sustained front wing damage and fell rapidly down the order, eventually retiring for the first time this season. 

That allowed the Russian driver's nearest rival in the championship, Red Bull-backed Juri Vips, up into third, while Max Fewtrell’s ART Grand Prix-run car moved up to fourth. 

Two laps later, Fewtrell ground to a halt at the exit of the chicane, allowing Vips to escape. 

However, HWA driver Jake Hughes erased a huge gap to the Estonian and ultimately passed Vips at Turn 1 to take the final podium spot for a second race in a row.

Vips’s fourth-place finish means he is now 10 points behind Shwartzman in the championship.

Saturday winner Christian Lundgaard took fifth, best of the ART runners after Fewtrell retired, while another Red Bull protege, Yuki Tsunoda, was sixth for Jenzer.

Jehan Daruvala moved up from 11th on the grid to claim seventh for Prema, while Carlin driver Logan Sargeant took eighth and the final point with it.

Race results:

Cla # Driver Team Laps Time
1 26 New Zealand Marcus Armstrong Prema Powerteam 22  
2 20 Italy Leonardo Pulcini HitechGP 22 12.6
3 11 United Kingdom Jake Hughes HWA AG 22 18.9
4 21 Estonia Jüri Vips HitechGP 22 24.4
5 3 Denmark Christian Lundgaard ART Grand Prix 22 25.5
6 14 Japan Yuki Tsunoda Jenzer Motorsport 22 25.8
7 27 India Jehan Daruvala Prema Powerteam 22 29.5
8 31 United States Logan Sargeant Carlin 22 37.2
9 4 New Zealand Liam Lawson MP Motorsport 22 38.3
10 10 Netherlands Bent Viscaal HWA AG 22 39.7
11 17 Canada Devlin DeFrancesco Trident 22 42.5
12 19 Finland Niko Kari Trident 22 44.2
13 8 Switzerland Fabio Scherer Charouz Racing System 22 44.7
14 12 Germany Keyvan Andres HWA AG 22 45.7
15 16 Germany Andreas Estner Jenzer Motorsport 22 46.0
16 23 Australia Alex Peroni Campos Racing 22 47.1
17 6 Netherlands Richard Verschoor MP Motorsport 22 47.4
18 5 Finland Simo Laaksonen MP Motorsport 22 48.2
19 1 Germany David Beckmann ART Grand Prix 22 48.5
20 7 Germany Lirim Zendeli Charouz Racing System 22 49.0
21 15 Argentina Giorgio Carrara Jenzer Motorsport 22 53.5
22 22 China Ye Yifei HitechGP 22 56.6
23 25 Venezuela Sebastian Fernandez Campos Racing 22 58.2
24 2 United Kingdom Max Fewtrell ART Grand Prix 22 58.5
25 9 South Africa Raoul Hyman Charouz Racing System 22 64.5
26 24 Italy Alessio Deledda Campos Racing 22 66.2
27 18 Brazil Pedro Piquet Trident 22 71.4
  28 Russian Federation Robert Shwartzman Prema Powerteam 17 5 laps
  30 Brazil Felipe Drugovich Carlin 14 8 laps
  29 Japan Teppei Natori Carlin   22 laps
View full results
Hungary F3: Lundgaard converts pole into first win

Hungary F3: Lundgaard converts pole into first win
About this article

Series FIA F3
Event Hungaroring
Drivers Robert Shwartzman , Marcus Armstrong
Teams Prema Powerteam
Author Jack Benyon

