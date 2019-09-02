Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
29 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
05 Sep
-
08 Sep
FP1 in
3 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
British GP
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
Tickets
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
FP1 in
10 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
06 Sep
-
08 Sep
Next event in
3 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Portland
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Laguna Seca
20 Sep
-
22 Sep
Next event in
17 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Silverstone
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Fuji
Tickets
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
FP1 in
31 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
The Bend
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Auckland
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Next event in
10 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
New York City E-prix II
14 Jul
-
14 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Ad Diriyah E-prix
22 Nov
-
23 Nov
Next event in
80 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
FIA F3 / Spa-Francorchamps / Breaking news

Hughes expected "more measured" F3 race after Hubert tragedy

shares
comments
Hughes expected "more measured" F3 race after Hubert tragedy
By:
Sep 2, 2019, 11:21 AM

FIA Formula 3 frontrunner Jake Hughes says he was expecting better driving standards in the series at Spa as its second race followed Anthoine Hubert’s fatal crash in Formula 2.

F3’s second race of the weekend was the first on-track action since Hubert’s passing, with the teams and drivers assembling for a minute’s silence in memory of Hubert just before the race, led by his mother and brother.

HWA driver Hughes said that he had expected a more “measured” race from his peers in the wake of the tragedy.

“That one was particularly bad,” said Hughes, who was clipped into spin in both races at Spa at the same corner, Les Combes.

“After what happened yesterday…I understand people want to push hard and go for eighth as it’s the last point available, [but] people think they can do anything at Spa.

“At tracks like Spa and Monza, stuff can happen anytime and the speeds we’re going, it’s not going to be a small one most of the time.

“It’s not like I feel like I got away with anything, it’s just that it’s too many people taking too many risks on a track that is clearly susceptible to something like that.

“I was watching the race on the pitwall and there were three or four times people were clashing at Les Combes, people picking up punctures.

“I expected a much more measured race after what we saw yesterday and I’m not particularly impressed.

“We all make mistakes, I did one in Paul Ricard, but there’s a time and a place and people have to learn from it.”

Another driver to criticise driving standards was Renault F1 junior Christian Lundgaard, the ART Grand Prix driver screaming on the radio after Yuki Tsunoda of Jenzer had moved across to block him on the Kemmel Straight.

Armstrong "deflated" after winning

Marcus Armstrong, PREMA Racing

Marcus Armstrong, PREMA Racing

Photo by: Joe Portlock / LAT Images

Ferrari Formula 1 junior Marcus Armstrong, who won the race in question, said he felt little joy after taking the chequered flag.

Armstrong delivered a textbook drive from pole position for his second win of the season, but he and his fellow F3 podium dwellers did not celebrate in parc ferme as celebrations were muted. 

“I know that it’s not right to celebrate after what happened and I didn’t feel the need to celebrate,” Armstrong told Motorsport.com. “I’ve never been this deflated after a race win in my whole life. 

“The radio, I said on the radio, ‘This one’s for Anthoine’, and then we kept the celebrations to a minimum. Just out of respect for the family. 

“I was at the front of the ceremony [minute’s silence held before the race] and I could see his mum and his brother holding the helmet and I was quite choked up to be honest so I can only imagine how would feel if I knew him personally.”

Next article
Spa F3: Armstrong controls sprint race from pole

Previous article

Spa F3: Armstrong controls sprint race from pole
Load comments

About this article

Series FIA F3
Event Spa-Francorchamps
Author Jack Benyon

FIA F3 Next session

Monza

Monza

5 Sep - 8 Sep
Practice 1 Starts in
3 days

Trending

1
Formula 1

Wolff: Mercedes "now knows how Red Bull felt in 2014-15"

1h
2
Formula 1

Gasly: Loss of long-time roommate Hubert hard to comprehend

3h
3
Formula 1

Verstappen's move on Raikkonen "stupid" - Vasseur

Latest news

Hughes expected "more measured" F3 race after Hubert tragedy
F3

Hughes expected "more measured" F3 race after Hubert tragedy

Spa F3: Armstrong controls sprint race from pole
F3

Spa F3: Armstrong controls sprint race from pole

Spa F3: Piquet becomes eighth different winner in 2019
F3

Spa F3: Piquet becomes eighth different winner in 2019

Spa F3: Daruvala beats Piquet to pole
F3

Spa F3: Daruvala beats Piquet to pole

Hungary F3: Armstrong wins, drama for Shwartzman
F3

Hungary F3: Armstrong wins, drama for Shwartzman

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
5 Sep
Tickets
19 Sep
Tickets
26 Sep
Tickets
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
31 Oct
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

Motorsport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.