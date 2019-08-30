Top events
FIA F3 / Spa-Francorchamps / Qualifying report

Spa F3: Daruvala beats Piquet to pole

shares
comments
Spa F3: Daruvala beats Piquet to pole
By:
Aug 30, 2019, 4:49 PM

Prema driver Jehan Daruvala became the sixth pole-sitter in as many rounds in the new FIA Formula 3 Championship in a frenetic qualifying session at Spa.

Trident Racing – which took pole and won with David Beckmann in the GP3 Series at Spa last season – looked dominant with Pedro Piquet and Devlin DeFrancesco 0.3s clear of the pack after the first bout of flying laps.

But with 30 cars laying down rubber and improving the track constantly, a flurry of late laps mixed up the order.

Most drivers could only extract one lap out of the tyres before they passed the prime operating window.

Daruvala left it late for Prema Racing and did all the hard work in the tricky middle sector to go 0.231s quicker than Piquet and seal pole. It could be key for his championship bid, four points boosting his third position in the series and leaving him just 16 off the lead.

Third behind Daruvala and Piquet was Red Bull's F3 rookie Yuki Tsunoda for Jenzer, while points leader Robert Shwartzman earned fourth, the Prema-run Ferrari junior attempting to improve with a second lap on his last set of tyres, which proved unfruitful.

Jake Hughes delivered fifth for HWA, while title contender and Red Bull junior Juri Vips sealed sixth for Hitech Grand Prix, ahead of the resurgent DeFrancesco.

The second Hitech-run car of Leonardo Pulcini – a winner at Silverstone – took ninth ahead of another Red Bull junior, Liam Lawson.

Max Fewtrell was the best ART Grand Prix car in 12th after a nightmare session for the top single-seater outfit. Christian Lundgaard – winner at the last round in Hungary – was 14th while Beckmann continued his disappointing season with 17th.

The third Prema of Marcus Armstrong was way down the order, in 19th, which will hurt his championship aspirations. The Ferrari junior – fourth in the championship – decided to drop back in the running order for track position, therefore foregoing the time for a second lap on his tyres.

It proved the right call as few improved on their second laps, but nailing the first lap was key and Armstrong 1.2s off the best time.

Session results:

Cla # Driver Team Time Gap
1 27 India Jehan Daruvala Italy Prema Powerteam 2'05.125  
2 18 Brazil Pedro Piquet Italy Trident 2'05.356 0.231
3 14 Japan Yuki Tsunoda Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 2'05.540 0.415
4 28 Russian Federation Robert Shwartzman Italy Prema Powerteam 2'05.605 0.480
5 11 United Kingdom Jake Hughes Germany HWA AG 2'05.614 0.489
6 21 Estonia Jüri Vips United Kingdom HitechGP 2'05.625 0.50
7 17 Canada Devlin DeFrancesco Italy Trident 2'05.640 0.515
8 20 Italy Leonardo Pulcini United Kingdom HitechGP 2'05.701 0.576
9 31 United States Logan Sargeant United Kingdom Carlin 2'05.709 0.584
10 4 New Zealand Liam Lawson Netherlands MP Motorsport 2'06.060 0.935
11 23 Australia Alex Peroni Spain Campos Racing 2'06.187 1.062
12 2 United Kingdom Max Fewtrell France ART Grand Prix 2'06.207 1.082
13 6 Netherlands Richard Verschoor Netherlands MP Motorsport 2'06.255 1.130
14 3 Denmark Christian Lundgaard France ART Grand Prix 2'06.270 1.145
15 22 China Ye Yifei United Kingdom HitechGP 2'06.274 1.149
16 10 Netherlands Bent Viscaal Germany HWA AG 2'06.289 1.164
17 1 Germany David Beckmann France ART Grand Prix 2'06.333 1.208
18 15 Argentina Giorgio Carrara Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 2'06.396 1.271
19 26 New Zealand Marcus Armstrong Italy Prema Powerteam 2'06.40 1.275
20 29 Japan Teppei Natori United Kingdom Carlin 2'06.420 1.295
21 19 Finland Niko Kari Italy Trident 2'06.475 1.350
22 12 Germany Keyvan Andres Germany HWA AG 2'06.537 1.412
23 30 Brazil Felipe Drugovich United Kingdom Carlin 2'06.606 1.481
24 9 South Africa Raoul Hyman Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 2'06.614 1.489
25 25 Venezuela Sebastian Fernandez Spain Campos Racing 2'07.251 2.126
26 16 Germany Andreas Estner Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 2'07.475 2.350
27 5 Finland Simo Laaksonen Netherlands MP Motorsport 2'07.503 2.378
28 8 Switzerland Fabio Scherer Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 2'08.014 2.889
29 7 Germany Lirim Zendeli Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 2'08.076 2.951
30 24 Italy Alessio Deledda Spain Campos Racing 2'08.898 3.773
View full results
Next article
Hungary F3: Armstrong wins, drama for Shwartzman

Previous article

Hungary F3: Armstrong wins, drama for Shwartzman
Load comments

About this article

Series FIA F3
Event Spa-Francorchamps
Sub-event Qualifying
Drivers Jehan Daruvala , Pedro Piquet , Yuki Tsunoda
Teams Prema Powerteam
Author Jack Benyon

FIA F3 Next session

Spa-Francorchamps

Spa-Francorchamps

29 Aug - 1 Sep
Race 1 Starts in
15 Hours
:
22 Minutes
:
37 Seconds

Latest news

Spa F3: Daruvala beats Piquet to pole
F3

Spa F3: Daruvala beats Piquet to pole

Hungary F3: Armstrong wins, drama for Shwartzman
F3

Hungary F3: Armstrong wins, drama for Shwartzman

Hungary F3: Lundgaard converts pole into first win
F3

Hungary F3: Lundgaard converts pole into first win

Hungary F3: Renault's Lundgaard takes maiden pole
F3

Hungary F3: Renault's Lundgaard takes maiden pole

The F3 ace aiming to become Russia's Max Verstappen
F3

The F3 ace aiming to become Russia's Max Verstappen

