FIA F3 / Barcelona / Practice report

Barcelona F3: Piquet tops first practice of new era

Barcelona F3: Piquet tops first practice of new era
By:
1h ago

Pedro Piquet, son of three-time Formula 1 champion Nelson, topped the first session of the new FIA Formula 3 Championship in Barcelona.

Trident driver Piquet jumped to the top of the leaderboard in the last three minutes of Friday morning's 45-minute free practice session with a lap of 1m33.255s.

Red Bull junior Juri Vips steered his Hitech Grand Prix-run car to second, 0.009s behind Piquet, making the most of improving track conditions to move up the order in the closing minutes.

Ferrari Academy driver Robert Shwartzman had topped most of the session, initially clearing the field by half a second, but his time ended up 0.255s shy of Piquet's.

Niko Kari jumped up the order late on to give Trident two cars in the top four, with GP3 veteran Jake Hughes in fifth for new single-seater squad HWA.

Carlin’s Logan Sargeant took sixth ahead of Shwartzman’s fellow Ferrari junior and Prema teammate Marcus Armstrong.

Simo Laaksonen was eighth for MP Motorsport, ahead of the top ART Grand Prix car of David Beckmann, whose session was hampered by picking up front wing damage by making contact with Fabio Scherer at Turn 12. Renault junior Ye Yifei rounded out the top 10 for Hitech.

Another Hitech driver, Leonardo Pulcini, set the fastest pre-season testing lap at Barcelona this year, but could only manage 24th, nearly two seconds off the pace.

Practice results:

Cla # Driver Team Time Gap
1 18 Brazil Pedro Piquet Italy Trident 1'33.255  
2 21 Estonia Jüri Vips Hitech Grand Prix 1'33.264 0.009
3 28 Russian Federation Robert Shwartzman Prema Racing 1'33.510 0.255
4 19 Finland Niko Kari Italy Trident 1'33.519 0.264
5 11 United Kingdom Jake Hughes HWA Racelab 1'33.766 0.511
6 31 United States Logan Sargeant Carlin Buzz Racing 1'33.879 0.624
7 26 New Zealand Marcus Armstrong Prema Racing 1'33.923 0.668
8 5 Finland Simo Laaksonen MP Motorsport 1'33.938 0.683
9 1 Germany David Beckmann France ART Grand Prix 1'34.059 0.804
10 22 China Ye Yifei Hitech Grand Prix 1'34.144 0.889
11 27 Jehan Daruvala Prema Racing 1'34.211 0.956
12 3 Denmark Christian Lundgaard France ART Grand Prix 1'34.237 0.982
13 17 Canada Devlin DeFrancesco Italy Trident 1'34.301 1.046
14 10 Netherlands Bent Viscaal HWA Racelab 1'34.321 1.066
15 2 United Kingdom Max Fewtrell France ART Grand Prix 1'34.367 1.112
16 30 Brazil Felipe Drugovich Carlin Buzz Racing 1'34.475 1.220
17 6 Netherlands Richard Verschoor MP Motorsport 1'34.608 1.353
18 12 Germany Keyvan Andres HWA Racelab 1'34.755 1.500
19 7 Germany Lirim Zendeli Sauber Junior Team by Charouz 1'34.860 1.605
20 29 Teppei Natori Carlin Buzz Racing 1'34.877 1.622
21 23 Italy Alex Peroni Spain Campos Racing 1'35.038 1.783
22 4 Australia Liam Lawson MP Motorsport 1'35.053 1.798
23 25 Sebastian Fernandez Spain Campos Racing 1'35.139 1.884
24 20 Italy Leonardo Pulcini Hitech Grand Prix 1'35.192 1.937
25 16 Germany Andreas Estner Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 1'35.219 1.964
26 14 Yuki Tsunoda Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 1'35.573 2.318
27 9 Raoul Hyman Sauber Junior Team by Charouz 1'35.725 2.470
28 15 Russian Federation Artem Petrov Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 1'35.814 2.559
29 8 Fabio Scherer Sauber Junior Team by Charouz 1'36.140 2.885
30 24 Alessio Deledda Spain Campos Racing 1'36.241 2.986
Series FIA F3
Event Barcelona
Drivers Pedro Piquet
Teams Trident
Author Jack Benyon
