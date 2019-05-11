Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous
FIA F3 / Barcelona / Race report

Barcelona F3: Lundgaard penalty hands Shwartzman victory

shares
comments
Barcelona F3: Lundgaard penalty hands Shwartzman victory
By:
46m ago

Ferrari Academy driver Robert Shwartzman secured the first-ever victory in the new-look FIA Formula 3 series at Barcelona after on-the-road winner Christian Lundgaard was handed a post-race penalty.

From second on the grid, ART driver Lundgaard made a textbook getaway to pass polesitter Shwartzman at the first corner, and from there the Dane never looked like losing the lead.

Lundgaard concluded the second lap with a 1.5s advantage over Prema driver Shwartzman, and by the 10th lap of 22 he had edged two seconds clear.

His advantage peaked at nearly three seconds before a late virtual safety car period caused by Campos driver Alessio Deledda spinning into the gravel at Turn 13, after which Lundgaard eased away to the tune of 2.5s over Shwartzman at the finish.

But after the chequered flag, Lundgaard - along with Alex Peroni and Teppei Natori - was handed a five-second time penalty for a VSC infringement, dropping him to second.

Marcus Armstrong took the final podium spot, but the Kiwi almost managed to pass Prema teammate Shwartzman at the start, only to be firmly rebuffed by the Russian at Turn 3.

David Beckmann made a superb launch from seventh on the grid to move up to fourth, where he stayed for the remainder of the race, followed by ART stablemate Max Fewtrell.

The third Prema car of Jehan Daruvala made a poor start from fourth on the grid, dropping to seventh on the first lap. The Indian was able to recover one place at the expense of Carlin's Logan Sargeant, before dropping behind Hitech GP's Juri Vips, ending up seventh.

Niko Kari was eighth for Trident, followed by MP Motorsport driver Simo Laaksonen, while the final point went to Honda-backed Jenzer driver Yuki Tsunoda.

American youngster Sargeant ended up dropping out of the points, finishing down in 15th, one place behind top HWA driver Bent Viscaal.

Jake Hughes recovered from 29th on the grid to finish 17th after a brief off-track moment with Renault junior Ye Yifei.

Race results:

Cla # Driver Team Laps Time
1 28 Russian Federation Robert Shwartzman Italy Prema Powerteam 22  
2 3 Denmark Christian Lundgaard France ART Grand Prix 22 2.5
3 26 New Zealand Marcus Armstrong Italy Prema Powerteam 22 3.4
4 1 Germany David Beckmann France ART Grand Prix 22 4.4
5 2 United Kingdom Max Fewtrell France ART Grand Prix 22 10.3
6 21 Estonia Jüri Vips United Kingdom HitechGP 22 14.5
7 27 India Jehan Daruvala Italy Prema Powerteam 22 14.9
8 19 Finland Niko Kari Italy Trident 22 16.1
9 5 Finland Simo Laaksonen Netherlands MP Motorsport 22 17.8
10 14 Japan Yuki Tsunoda Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 22 22.9
11 30 Brazil Felipe Drugovich United Kingdom Carlin 22 25.5
12 10 Netherlands Bent Viscaal Germany HWA AG 22 29.3
13 7 Germany Lirim Zendeli Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 22 30.2
14 23 Australia Alex Peroni Spain Campos Racing 22 30.9
15 31 United States Logan Sargeant United Kingdom Carlin 22 31.3
16 25 Sebastian Fernandez Spain Campos Racing 22 31.9
17 11 United Kingdom Jake Hughes Germany HWA AG 22 32.2
18 15 Russian Federation Artem Petrov Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 22 32.7
19 20 Italy Leonardo Pulcini United Kingdom HitechGP 22 33.7
20 9 South Africa Raoul Hyman Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 22 38.1
21 22 China Ye Yifei United Kingdom HitechGP 22 40.0
22 17 Canada Devlin DeFrancesco Italy Trident 22 40.4
23 29 Japan Teppei Natori United Kingdom Carlin 22 42.7
24 16 Germany Andreas Estner Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 22 43.3
25 18 Brazil Pedro Piquet Italy Trident 22 45.0
26 6 Netherlands Richard Verschoor Netherlands MP Motorsport 22 48.6
27 8 Switzerland Fabio Scherer Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 22 50.3
28 12 Germany Keyvan Andres Germany HWA AG 22 67.4
  4 Australia Liam Lawson Netherlands MP Motorsport 14 8 laps
  24 Italy Alessio Deledda Spain Campos Racing 13 9 laps
View full results
Next article
Barcelona F3: Shwartzman bags first pole of 2019

Previous article

Barcelona F3: Shwartzman bags first pole of 2019
Load comments

About this article

Series FIA F3
Event Barcelona
Drivers Robert Shwartzman , Christian Lundgaard
Teams ART Grand Prix , Prema Powerteam
Author Jamie Klein
Be first to get
breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Haas "in the mix" with Red Bull at Barcelona, says Grosjean Spanish GP
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Haas "in the mix" with Red Bull at Barcelona, says Grosjean

1h ago
Barcelona F3: Lundgaard penalty hands Shwartzman victory Article
FIA F3

Barcelona F3: Lundgaard penalty hands Shwartzman victory

Vettel: Ferrari's practice deficit to Mercedes "a fair picture" Article
Formula 1

Vettel: Ferrari's practice deficit to Mercedes "a fair picture"

Latest videos
Pedro Piquet interview, part two: his famous surname and his huge Porsche crash 10:17
FIA F3

Pedro Piquet interview, part two: his famous surname and his huge Porsche crash

Jan 28, 2019
Pedro Piquet interview, part one 02:46
FIA F3

Pedro Piquet interview, part one

Jan 23, 2019

News in depth
Barcelona F3: Lundgaard penalty hands Shwartzman victory
FIA F3

Barcelona F3: Lundgaard penalty hands Shwartzman victory

Barcelona F3: Shwartzman bags first pole of 2019
FIA F3

Barcelona F3: Shwartzman bags first pole of 2019

Barcelona F3: Piquet tops first practice of new era
FIA F3

Barcelona F3: Piquet tops first practice of new era

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.