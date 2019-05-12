Sign in
FIA F3 / Barcelona / Race report

Barcelona F3: Daruvala beats Vips in Race 2

50m ago

Prema driver Jehan Daruvala was victorious in an incident-filled FIA Formula 3 sprint race in Barcelona, which started with a four-car crash.

Daruvala, second on the grid after finishing seventh in Saturday's feature race, had a better launch than polesitter Niko Kari and took the lead off the line.

The safety car then came out because of a four-car collision at Turn 1 involving Jake Hughes, Artem Petrov, Raoul Hyman and Ye Yifei.

After a lengthy recovery period, the field had a drama-free restart as Daruvala quickly built a two-second lead over Trident driver Kari.

But the safety car was out again when Alex Peroni ran wide at Turn 1 and, after quickly rejoining the track, moved back to the left to pass the bollard on the correct side.

However, Peroni ended up sending Simo Laaksonen in the wall as a result, for which the Australian received a stop-and-go penalty.

Daruvala made a strong second restart and quickly pulled away from Kari and, with no more safety car periods, the Indian scored his maiden victory in the newly-formed series by 2.1s.

Kari was initially also safe from ART driver Max Fewtrell, but the Briton lost positions during the race with Prema's Marcus Armstrong and then Hitech's Juri Vips occupying third.

Vips then closed the gap on Kari and stole second on the penultimate lap.

Kari also came under pressure from Robert Shwartzman but held on to take the final spot on the podium with the Russian still completing a strong recovery from eighth to fourth.

Armstrong brought a third Prema car into the top five, closely followed by Saturday's on-the-road race winner Christian Lundgaard, who led his ART teammates David Beckmann and Fewtrell.

Honda protege Yuki Tsunoda (Jenzer) and Carlin's Felipe Drugovich completed the top 10.

Leonardo Pulcini (Hitech) had a disastrous race, receiving two penalties for unsafely rejoining the track and then forcing Devlin DeFrancesco off the track.

Fabio Scherer retired after a spin at Turn 1, caused by an incident with Keyvan Andres Soori.

Race results:

Cla # Driver Team Laps Time
1 27 India Jehan Daruvala Italy Prema Powerteam 22  
2 21 Estonia Jüri Vips United Kingdom HitechGP 22 2.1
3 19 Finland Niko Kari Italy Trident 22 3.7
4 28 Russian Federation Robert Shwartzman Italy Prema Powerteam 22 4.2
5 26 New Zealand Marcus Armstrong Italy Prema Powerteam 22 5.2
6 3 Denmark Christian Lundgaard France ART Grand Prix 22 5.7
7 1 Germany David Beckmann France ART Grand Prix 22 9.4
8 2 United Kingdom Max Fewtrell France ART Grand Prix 22 13.9
9 14 Japan Yuki Tsunoda Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 22 15.8
10 30 Brazil Felipe Drugovich United Kingdom Carlin 22 16.5
11 7 Germany Lirim Zendeli Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 22 17.1
12 25 Sebastian Fernandez Spain Campos Racing 22 17.7
13 10 Netherlands Bent Viscaal Germany HWA AG 22 18.1
14 31 United States Logan Sargeant United Kingdom Carlin 22 18.9
15 29 Japan Teppei Natori United Kingdom Carlin 22 20.6
16 18 Brazil Pedro Piquet Italy Trident 22 21.1
17 4 Australia Liam Lawson Netherlands MP Motorsport 22 22.5
18 12 Germany Keyvan Andres Germany HWA AG 22 24.4
19 6 Netherlands Richard Verschoor Netherlands MP Motorsport 22 24.8
20 17 Canada Devlin DeFrancesco Italy Trident 22 25.3
21 20 Italy Leonardo Pulcini United Kingdom HitechGP 22 31.4
22 16 Germany Andreas Estner Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 22 33.8
23 24 Italy Alessio Deledda Spain Campos Racing 22 38.7
24 23 Australia Alex Peroni Spain Campos Racing 22 47.5
  5 Finland Simo Laaksonen Netherlands MP Motorsport 8 14 laps
  8 Switzerland Fabio Scherer Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 8 14 laps
  11 United Kingdom Jake Hughes Germany HWA AG   22 laps
  15 Russian Federation Artem Petrov Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport   22 laps
  9 South Africa Raoul Hyman Czech Republic Charouz Racing System   22 laps
  22 China Ye Yifei United Kingdom HitechGP   22 laps
View full results
Barcelona F3: Lundgaard penalty hands Shwartzman victory

About this article

Series FIA F3
Event Barcelona
Sub-event Race 2
Drivers Jehan Daruvala
Teams Prema Powerteam
Author David Gruz
News in depth
