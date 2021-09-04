Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / FIA F3 season finale moved from Austin to Sochi
FIA F3 / Zandvoort Race report

Zandvoort F3: Martins claims maiden victory in dramatic race

By:

Victor Martins captured his first FIA Formula 3 victory at Zandvoort, with a convincing charge through the field putting him third in the drivers standings.

Zandvoort F3: Martins claims maiden victory in dramatic race

The four-time podium finisher, who had been runner-up twice, finally scored his debut win after a dramatic race, which saw his two title rivals Dennis Hauger and Jack Doohan finish with no points after incidents in the last two laps.

Martins, who took his win at team MP Motorsport’s home race, started in fifth before making the most of his rapid pace and overtaking talent to claim the top spot on lap 16.

Fellow Frenchman Clement Novalak (Trident), who was in the lead until that point, finished second, while Frederik Vesti took third place for ART Grand Prix.

Martins’ teammate Caio Collet took fourth, with David Schumacher in fifth for Trident and Prema Racing’s Olli Caldwell in sixth.

Clement Novalak had taken the lead from Ido Cohen by Turn 1, leading the two-wide pack in a chaotic exit from the banking at Turn 3 before Johnathan Hoggard took a trip through the gravel.

Teammates Hauger and Caldwell were racing wheel-to-wheel on lap two, battling for fifth, with Hauger coming close to overtaking before backing off several times.

The safety car was deployed on lap three when Lorenzo Colombo suffered a left-rear puncture after contact with Hunter Yeany in Turn 1.

Racing resumed on lap six, with Iwasa plunging down the order after a lock-up at Turn 1 forced him to run wide and take to the escape road.

Martins took advantage of Vesti and Cohen’s battle for second to sweep up the inside of Turn 3 and take third position from the Dane.

Doohan and Schumacher made contact briefly as the pair chased Jak Crawford, who suffered a huge lock-up on the inside of Turn 1 on lap eight.

A DRS train had formed by lap nine, with Cohen closing in to within 0.7s of Novalak before falling back again. Martins attempted to pass the Carlin driver into Turn 1 but locked up as Iwasa had done several laps earlier.

By the halfway point, Vesti was right on the gearbox of Martins, while Novalak broke the one-second DRS window to Cohen, allowing him to build a 1.3s lead.

Martins eventually gained the momentum to pass Cohen with the help of DRS on the start-finish straight on lap 14, putting him up into second, just 0.7s behind Novalak.

Vesti also passed Cohen a lap later, taking the third podium spot in an almost carbon-copy of Martins’ earlier move.

The increasingly rapid Martins swept past compatriot Novalak for first on lap 16 despite the latter’s defensive moves, with the MP Motorsport car proving too quick to contend with.

Hauger finally overtook teammate Caldwell on the straight into lap 18, taking fifth place, before continuing his charge through the field and passing Cohen up into fourth place.

The safety car was deployed on lap 20 with just seven minutes to go after Amaury Cordeel’s Campos-run car became beached in the gravel at Turn 1, ending his race.

Racing resumed for lap 23, the penultimate tour, with Vesti almost letting Hauger through courtesy of a lock-up in the dusty line.

But a melee upon the restart saw Cohen make contact with Hauger into the banking, who suffered a right-rear puncture, plunging him down the order and out of the points.

The dramatic final lap also saw Schumacher pass Caldwell into P5, before Doohan went off the road and dropped down into 18th, leaving two of the three title contenders pointless for the race.

Zandvoort F3: Race results:

Cla Driver Team Gap
1 France Victor Martins Netherlands MP Motorsport  
2 United Kingdom Clement Novalak Italy Trident 0.300
3 Denmark Frederik Vesti France ART Grand Prix 2.000
4 Caio Collet Netherlands MP Motorsport 2.400
5 Germany David Schumacher Italy Trident 3.800
6 United Kingdom Olli Caldwell Italy Prema Powerteam 5.100
7 Arthur Leclerc Italy Prema Powerteam 5.500
8 Jak Crawford United Kingdom HitechGP 6.700
9 Italy Matteo Nannini Germany HWA AG 7.200
10 United States Logan Sargeant Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 7.700
11 United States Kaylen Frederick United Kingdom Carlin 8.300
12 Filip Ugran Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 10.100
13 Oliver Rasmussen Germany HWA AG 10.100
14 Rafael Villagómez Germany HWA AG 10.900
15 Russian Federation Alexander Smolyar France ART Grand Prix 10.900
16 Czech Republic Roman Staněk United Kingdom HitechGP 11.600
17 László Tóth Spain Campos Racing 12.000
18 United States Juan Manuel Correa France ART Grand Prix 12.400
19 Australia Jack Doohan Italy Trident 13.100
20 United Kingdom Johnathan Hoggard Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 13.300
21 Zdenek Chovanec Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 13.600
22 Tijmen van Netherlands MP Motorsport 13.900
23 Australia Calan Williams Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 14.000
24 Hunter Yeany Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 14.800
25 United Kingdom Jonny Edgar United Kingdom Carlin 22.100
  Ido Cohen United Kingdom Carlin  
  Norway Dennis Hauger Italy Prema Powerteam  
  Amaury Cordeel Spain Campos Racing  
  Ayumu Iwasa United Kingdom HitechGP  
  Italy Lorenzo Colombo Spain Campos Racing  
View full results
shares
comments
FIA F3 season finale moved from Austin to Sochi

Previous article

FIA F3 season finale moved from Austin to Sochi
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Mazepin "f***ed off", blames Schumacher for ruining Q1 lap on purpose

1 h
2
Formula 1

Verstappen unaware of DRS failure on Dutch GP pole lap

2 h
3
Formula 1

Aston Martin rubbishes Alonso F1 offer rumours

1 h
4
Formula 1

Verstappen summoned by stewards for overtaking under red flag

9 h
5
Formula 1

Dutch GP: Verstappen beats Hamilton to pole by 0.038s

3 h
Latest news
Zandvoort F3: Martins claims maiden victory in dramatic race
FIA F3

Zandvoort F3: Martins claims maiden victory in dramatic race

38m
FIA F3 season finale moved from Austin to Sochi
FIA F3

FIA F3 season finale moved from Austin to Sochi

5 h
Zandvoort F3: Leclerc holds off Sargeant for second win of the season
FIA F3

Zandvoort F3: Leclerc holds off Sargeant for second win of the season

8 h
Zandvoort F3: Hauger snatches pole away from Schumacher
FIA F3

Zandvoort F3: Hauger snatches pole away from Schumacher

Sep 3, 2021
Zandvoort F3: Crawford tops twice-red-flagged practice
FIA F3

Zandvoort F3: Crawford tops twice-red-flagged practice

Sep 3, 2021
Latest videos
FIA F3: Doohan scores first ever series pole in wet conditions 00:49
FIA F3
Aug 27, 2021

FIA F3: Doohan scores first ever series pole in wet conditions

FIA F3: Double driver change for Charouz Racing System 00:41
FIA F3
Aug 25, 2021

FIA F3: Double driver change for Charouz Racing System

Macau Formula 3 and GT World Cup races cancelled again 00:27
FIA F3
Aug 19, 2021

Macau Formula 3 and GT World Cup races cancelled again

Formula 3: Colombo scores maiden win in Hungary 00:49
FIA F3
Jul 31, 2021

Formula 3: Colombo scores maiden win in Hungary

F3: Mercedes junior Vesti passes Hauger to win Race 3 at Austria 00:32
FIA F3
Jul 4, 2021

F3: Mercedes junior Vesti passes Hauger to win Race 3 at Austria

More from
Megan White
Zandvoort W Series: Powell wins again to draw level with Chadwick Zandvoort
W Series

Zandvoort W Series: Powell wins again to draw level with Chadwick

FIA F3 season finale moved from Austin to Sochi
FIA F3

FIA F3 season finale moved from Austin to Sochi

The rational brain of W Series' outside title bet Prime
W Series

The rational brain of W Series' outside title bet

More from
Victor Martins
Martins tops first day of FIA F3 testing at Barcelona
FIA F3

Martins tops first day of FIA F3 testing at Barcelona

Motorsport.com's Top 20 junior single-seater drivers of 2019
FIA F2

Motorsport.com's Top 20 junior single-seater drivers of 2019

Ticktum pulls out of Asian F3 Winter Series
F3

Ticktum pulls out of Asian F3 Winter Series

Trending Today

Mazepin "f***ed off", blames Schumacher for ruining Q1 lap on purpose
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mazepin "f***ed off", blames Schumacher for ruining Q1 lap on purpose

Verstappen unaware of DRS failure on Dutch GP pole lap
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen unaware of DRS failure on Dutch GP pole lap

Aston Martin rubbishes Alonso F1 offer rumours
Formula 1 Formula 1

Aston Martin rubbishes Alonso F1 offer rumours

Verstappen summoned by stewards for overtaking under red flag
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen summoned by stewards for overtaking under red flag

Dutch GP: Verstappen beats Hamilton to pole by 0.038s
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Dutch GP: Verstappen beats Hamilton to pole by 0.038s

Perez: Q1 exit at Zandvoort "really hard to digest"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Perez: Q1 exit at Zandvoort "really hard to digest"

Mercedes dismisses 'special engine solution' amid Red Bull query
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes dismisses 'special engine solution' amid Red Bull query

Mercedes-powered F1 drivers to move to freshest engines
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes-powered F1 drivers to move to freshest engines

Latest news

Zandvoort F3: Martins claims maiden victory in dramatic race
FIA F3 FIA F3

Zandvoort F3: Martins claims maiden victory in dramatic race

FIA F3 season finale moved from Austin to Sochi
FIA F3 FIA F3

FIA F3 season finale moved from Austin to Sochi

Zandvoort F3: Leclerc holds off Sargeant for second win of the season
FIA F3 FIA F3

Zandvoort F3: Leclerc holds off Sargeant for second win of the season

Zandvoort F3: Hauger snatches pole away from Schumacher
FIA F3 FIA F3

Zandvoort F3: Hauger snatches pole away from Schumacher

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.