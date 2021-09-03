Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Spa F3: Doohan wins feature race to thrust into title contention
FIA F3 / Zandvoort Practice report

Zandvoort F3: Crawford tops twice-red-flagged practice

By:

Jak Crawford set the quickest time in FIA Formula 3 practice at Zandvoort, with the 16-year-old taking the top spot in a session halted twice by red flags.

Zandvoort F3: Crawford tops twice-red-flagged practice

The Hitech Grand Prix driver set a 1m25.535s to lead the first session out at the renovated Dutch track, a week after becoming the youngest ever F3 podium finisher in the first race at Spa, but also caused one of the red flags by going into the gravel at Turn 12.

Alexander Smolyar was second- quickest for ART Grand Prix, just over a tenth slower than the American, with teammate Frederik Vesti and Prema Racing’s Dennis Hauger in third and fourth respectively.

Mercedes junior Vesti had been on course to set a quick lap but locked up and ran wide into the gravel at the sharp Turn 11 right-hander. When he went out again ten minutes into the session, he set a 1m26.654s to take the top spot on the timesheets.

Crawford's 2020 ADAC Formula 4 rival Jonny Edgar (Carlin) and Jenzer Motorsport’s Filip Ugran almost made contact while lining up to start a fast lap, with traffic nearly catching out several drivers on this short lap.

Red Bull junior Ayuma Iwasa then had a big spin coming out of the banking at Turn 3, narrowly missing a collision with the wall to keep his Hitech Grand Prix-run car going.

Crawford then capped an eventful first 15 minutes by running wide at the left-hand Turn 12 hairpin, prompting a red flag for the large amount of on-track gravel to be cleared.

The session resumed with 20 minutes on the clock, with Prema’s Olli Caldwell also dipping a wheel into the gravel, while Johnathan Hoggard (Jenzer) bumped across the exit of the banked Turn 3.

Trident’s Jack Doohan, who is second in the drivers standings, was first to break into the 1m25s, setting a 1m25.863s that was over two tenths quicker than Hauger’s previous fastest time. The Australian eventually finished the session in sixth.

Just six minutes after racing resumed, the red flag was waved for a second time after local driver Tijmen van der Helm (MP Motorsport) ran wide at the tight Turn 8 right-hander and found the wall.

The session was green-flagged with minutes remaining, with Doohan and Hauger tussling for the top spot before Crawford went quickest of all on a 1m25.535s.

Zandvoort F3 - Practice results:

Cla # Driver Team Time Gap
1 10 Jak Crawford United Kingdom HitechGP 1'25.535  
2 8 Russian Federation Alexander Smolyar France ART Grand Prix 1'25.658 0.123
3 7 Denmark Frederik Vesti France ART Grand Prix 1'25.692 0.157
4 1 Norway Dennis Hauger Italy Prema Powerteam 1'25.700 0.165
5 5 United Kingdom Clement Novalak Italy Trident 1'25.837 0.302
6 4 Australia Jack Doohan Italy Trident 1'25.863 0.328
7 27 United Kingdom Johnathan Hoggard Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 1'25.864 0.329
8 17 France Victor Martins Netherlands MP Motorsport 1'25.944 0.409
9 25 United Kingdom Jonny Edgar United Kingdom Carlin 1'26.031 0.496
10 24 United States Kaylen Frederick United Kingdom Carlin 1'26.126 0.591
11 22 Amaury Cordeel Spain Campos Racing 1'26.181 0.646
12 18 Caio Collet Netherlands MP Motorsport 1'26.354 0.819
13 2 Arthur Leclerc Italy Prema Powerteam 1'26.447 0.912
14 11 Ayumu Iwasa United Kingdom HitechGP 1'26.463 0.928
15 21 Italy Lorenzo Colombo Spain Campos Racing 1'26.470 0.935
16 6 Germany David Schumacher Italy Trident 1'26.537 1.002
17 9 United States Juan Manuel Correa France ART Grand Prix 1'26.612 1.077
18 12 Czech Republic Roman Staněk United Kingdom HitechGP 1'26.709 1.174
19 15 Oliver Rasmussen Germany HWA AG 1'26.843 1.308
20 29 United States Logan Sargeant Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 1'26.918 1.383
21 3 United Kingdom Olli Caldwell Italy Prema Powerteam 1'26.930 1.395
22 23 Ido Cohen United Kingdom Carlin 1'27.096 1.561
23 16 Rafael Villagómez Germany HWA AG 1'27.109 1.574
24 14 Italy Matteo Nannini Germany HWA AG 1'27.262 1.727
25 30 Hunter Yeany Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 1'27.687 2.152
26 28 Filip Ugran Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 1'27.771 2.236
27 26 Australia Calan Williams Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 1'27.854 2.319
28 20 László Tóth Spain Campos Racing 1'28.342 2.807
29 19 Tijmen van Netherlands MP Motorsport 1'28.802 3.267
30 31 Zdenek Chovanec Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 1'29.098 3.563
