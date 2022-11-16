Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop rewards
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / F2 and F3 reveal calendars for 2023 season
FIA F3 News

Williams F1 junior O'Sullivan to join Prema for 2023 F3 season

Williams Formula 1 junior driver Zak O’Sullivan will join Prema for his second FIA Formula 3 season, moving over from Carlin.

Megan White
By:
Williams F1 junior O'Sullivan to join Prema for 2023 F3 season
Listen to this article

The Briton, who finished 11th in the standings this season, will join the reigning teams’ champions in 2023.

O’Sullivan joined the Williams Academy in January and went on to score two podiums in his rookie F3 campaign.

He drove with Prema at the Jerez post-season test, finishing second fastest on day two. His teammates for 2023 have already been confirmed as graduating Formula Regional European champion Dino Beganovic and third-place finisher Paul Aron.

O’Sullivan said: "I am really excited to be joining PREMA for the 2023 FIA Formula 3 season. It will be a new environment for me, but PREMA's history says all we need to know, so hopefully, we can have a good year together.

“The first impressions in testing were good, and the pace was pretty strong.

“I was still learning the car as there are a few differences, getting to know all the team and the engineers, and learning some Italian as well!"

Last month, O’Sullivan had his first taste of F1 machinery at Silverstone as his prize for winning the 2021 Aston Martin Autosport BRDC Young Driver of the Year Award.

O’Sullivan beat Louis Foster, Jonny Edgar and Oliver Bearman to last year's award, which also includes a prize of £200,000, after impressing in MSV Formula 2, BBM Ginetta LMP3 and Garage 59 Aston Martin GT3 machinery last year.

Team principal Rene Rosin said: “We are particularly looking forward to working with Zak. We are impressed by what he achieved in his maiden FIA F3 season and his career so far.

“He will bring in his experience, which is something we always really value, and he already did an outstanding job in post-season testing.

‘That will boost our preparations for 2023, and we are confident we will see Zak thrive in our environment.

“We are equally delighted to work with the Williams Driver Academy, and we are grateful for the trust they have put into us.”

Zak O’Sullivan, Prema Racing

Zak O’Sullivan, Prema Racing

Photo by: Prema Powerteam

Ferrari Academy driver Beganovic will make his F3 debut next season with Prema, having made his single-seater debut with the team in 2020 in Italian F4.

He graduated to FRECA the following year, finishing 13th, while also completing an Asian F3 campaign, where he finished seventh.

In 2022, Beganovic competed in both Formula Regional European and Asian Championships, finishing in fifth in the latter.

He sealed the European title 40 points clear of ART driver Gabriele Mini, scoring four wins and 12 podiums.

Mercedes junior Aron was the first driver to be confirmed for the team’s 2023 line-up last month, having also taken part in the post-season test.

Aron took his first steps in cars with Prema in Formula 4 in 2019, finishing third in the Italian championship.

He switched to ART Grand Prix for his move to the Formula Renault Eurocup in 2020, but returned to the Prema fold for FRECA in 2021, since when he has scored six race wins.

shares
comments
F2 and F3 reveal calendars for 2023 season
Previous article

F2 and F3 reveal calendars for 2023 season
Megan White More from
Megan White
Pourchaire "pretty sure" he wouldn’t be on 2023 F1 grid even with F2 title
FIA F2

Pourchaire "pretty sure" he wouldn’t be on 2023 F1 grid even with F2 title

Ferrari-backed Bearman graduates to F2 with Prema
FIA F2

Ferrari-backed Bearman graduates to F2 with Prema

The remarkable career turnaround of Enzo Fittipaldi Abu Dhabi Prime
FIA F2

The remarkable career turnaround of Enzo Fittipaldi

Prema Powerteam More from
Prema Powerteam
FRECA champion Beganovic joins Prema in F3 for 2023
FIA F3

FRECA champion Beganovic joins Prema in F3 for 2023

Bearman set for FIA Formula 2 move with Prema
FIA F2

Bearman set for FIA Formula 2 move with Prema

What the future holds for two Red Bull juniors fighting in the F2 battleground Prime
FIA F2

What the future holds for two Red Bull juniors fighting in the F2 battleground

Latest news

IndyCar reveals big-name artists for concerts at Iowa in 2023
IndyCar IndyCar

IndyCar reveals big-name artists for concerts at Iowa in 2023

Hy-Vee IndyCar Race Weekend double-header will again feature concerts by global superstars.

Alpine: Team game paid off in Brazil GP after driver “silliness” in F1 sprint
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alpine: Team game paid off in Brazil GP after driver “silliness” in F1 sprint

Alpine boss Otmar Szafnauer says good teamwork between Esteban Ocon and Fernando Alonso contributed to the strong score for the Enstone outfit in the Formula 1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix.

Oliveira “didn’t do what I wanted to” with KTM in MotoGP
MotoGP MotoGP

Oliveira “didn’t do what I wanted to” with KTM in MotoGP

Miguel Oliveira leaves KTM on good terms but admits he “didn’t do what I wanted in terms of results” as he departs for Aprilia and RNF for the 2023 season.

McLaren reveals special F1 livery for Abu Dhabi season finale
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren reveals special F1 livery for Abu Dhabi season finale

McLaren has revealed its tweaked Formula 1 livery for the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, showcasing the work of a Lebanese artist for its ‘Drive by Change’ campaign.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
What racing in Australiar the future of F1's junior series Prime

What racing in Australiar the future of F1's junior series

The announcement that FIA Formula 2 and 3 would race alongside the Australian Grand Prix from 2023 came as a surprise, not only to fans but to the series’ teams too. But with Formula 1’s boom in popularity bringing more fans to the championships, team principals are relishing the opportunity

FIA F2
Jun 28, 2022
How the ultra-tight F3 title fight is taking shape Prime

How the ultra-tight F3 title fight is taking shape

With just five points separating the top five after two rounds, FIA Formula 3 looks set for another thrilling season in 2022. But who stands the best chance of pulling away from that pack, and who are the contenders bubbling under?

FIA F3
May 3, 2022
Gregoire Saucy: How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors Prime

Gregoire Saucy: How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors

His career has been a slowburner but Gregoire Saucy trounced a collection of F1 juniors in Formula Regional by Alpine last year, and now he’s preparing to do it again in FIA F3. Here’s how the Swiss caught the world by surprise in 2021 and how he plans to do it all over again.

Formula Regional European Championship
Feb 13, 2022
The hardships that haven’t dented Logan Sargeant's F1 dream Prime

The hardships that haven’t dented Logan Sargeant's F1 dream

Faced with “no options” for 2021, Logan Sargeant’s Formula 1 dream looked set to crumble. But a last-minute Formula 3 seat and a strong season secured him a Formula 2 drive for 2022. He told Motorsport.com how his transformative season affected both his personality and his future.

FIA F3
Jan 29, 2022
From zero to hero: How F3's 2021 champion bounced back Prime

From zero to hero: How F3's 2021 champion bounced back

After a disastrous 2020 in FIA Formula 3 with Hitech, Dennis Hauger began to doubt himself - with the self-belief he had built through success in junior series evaporating. But after regrouping, he stormed to the F3 title in 2021. Here’s how he did it...

FIA F3
Oct 7, 2021
How Campos Racing has bounced back from its devastating loss Prime

How Campos Racing has bounced back from its devastating loss

After the sudden death of its founder in January, Formula 2 stalwart Campos Racing was left facing its hardest season to date. But new team boss Adrian Jr is determined to honour his father’s legacy and has returned the team to its winning ways

FIA F2
Sep 20, 2021
How F2 and F3's flawed format changes could prove shortlived Prime

How F2 and F3's flawed format changes could prove shortlived

After a chaotic 2020, marred by the coronavirus pandemic, the FIA brought in radical changes to Formula 2 and 3. But less than 12 months later, there are talks of them being reversed after all did not go to plan…

FIA F2
Sep 9, 2021
How the latest 'son of' youngster found his feet in F3 Prime

How the latest 'son of' youngster found his feet in F3

After a promising start to his single-seater racing career, life in the Formula 1 feeder series gave Jack Doohan a reality check. But, following a year of learning and toiling, the driver with one of the most famous surnames on the Formula 3 grid isn’t feeling the weight of expectation pushing down too hard on him any longer

FIA F3
Jun 30, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.