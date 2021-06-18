Tickets Subscribe
France F3: Hauger tops practice times with last-gasp effort
FIA F3 / Paul Ricard Qualifying report

Paul Ricard F3: Mercedes junior Vesti beats Hauger to pole

By:

ART Grand Prix’s Frederik Vesti took pole in FIA Formula 3 qualifying at Paul Ricard, beating Prema Racing’s Dennis Hauger to the top spot.

Paul Ricard F3: Mercedes junior Vesti beats Hauger to pole

The Mercedes junior went quickest with a 1m50.882s with less than five minutes left of the 30-minute qualifying session, almost two-tenths clear of Hauger, who made a minor error on his last lap while attempting to take back pole.

MP Motorsport’s Victor Martins came in third, with Trident’s Jack Doohan ending up fourth ahead of MP Motorsport driver Caio Collet and teammate Clement Novalak.

Doohan was out on track first, leading the 30-strong pack around a very bunched up first lap.

ART Grand Prix’s Juan Manuel Correa managed to find space to take the first flying lap, but went wide and had to take the run off on the way down to Turn 3, forcing him round the bollards to return to the track the long way round. This caused a yellow flag as a large portion of the field were about to start their first fast laps.

His teammate Alexander Smolyar was the first to set a fast lap, with a 1m52.393s, before Vesti set a 1m52.395s.

But they were the only two drivers to set fast laps before there was a red flag eight minutes into the session after Prema Racing’s Arthur Leclerc came to a halt on the circuit with a locked front-left wheel.

The disappointed Ferrari Academy driver was unable to get the car going again and was pushed off the track by the marshalls, ending his qualifying before he was able to set a time.

The lights went green with 22 minutes to go, with the times then tumbling, with Hauger, Collet, Martins and Doohan all quickly breaking into the 1m51s.

By halfway through the session, the top 15 was separated by just one second.

This session sets the grid for Sunday’s feature race, while for Saturday’s sprint race, the top 12 will be reversed.

This will see Jenzer Motorsport’s Calan Williams start on pole tomorrow, with Trident’s David Schumacher in second and Charouz Racing System’s Logan Sargeant in third.

Correa, who was confirmed today to be rejoining the Sauber Academy, will start fourth, with Hitech Grand Prix’s Ayuma Iwasa in fifth.

Paul Ricard qualifying results:

 

Cla # Driver Team Time Gap
1 7 Denmark Frederik Vesti France ART Grand Prix 1'50.882  
2 1 Norway Dennis Hauger Italy Prema Powerteam 1'51.063 0.181
3 17 France Victor Martins Netherlands MP Motorsport 1'51.122 0.240
4 4 Australia Jack Doohan Italy Trident 1'51.165 0.283
5 18 Caio Collet Netherlands MP Motorsport 1'51.187 0.305
6 5 United Kingdom Clement Novalak Italy Trident 1'51.213 0.331
7 8 Russian Federation Alexander Smolyar France ART Grand Prix 1'51.269 0.387
8 11 Ayumu Iwasa United Kingdom HitechGP 1'51.484 0.602
9 9 United States Juan Manuel Correa France ART Grand Prix 1'51.503 0.621
10 29 United States Logan Sargeant Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 1'51.525 0.643
11 6 Germany David Schumacher Italy Trident 1'51.550 0.668
12 26 Australia Calan Williams Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 1'51.575 0.693
13 14 Italy Matteo Nannini Germany HWA AG 1'51.613 0.731
14 3 United Kingdom Olli Caldwell Italy Prema Powerteam 1'51.648 0.766
15 19 Tijmen van Netherlands MP Motorsport 1'51.669 0.787
16 10 Jak Crawford United Kingdom HitechGP 1'51.718 0.836
17 12 Czech Republic Roman Staněk United Kingdom HitechGP 1'51.772 0.890
18 21 Italy Lorenzo Colombo Spain Campos Racing 1'51.809 0.927
19 22 Amaury Cordeel Spain Campos Racing 1'51.929 1.047
20 27 United Kingdom Johnathan Hoggard Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 1'52.051 1.169
21 30 Brazil Enzo Fittipaldi Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 1'52.334 1.452
22 24 United States Kaylen Frederick United Kingdom Carlin 1'52.453 1.571
23 25 United Kingdom Jonny Edgar United Kingdom Carlin 1'52.453 1.571
24 15 Oliver Rasmussen Germany HWA AG 1'52.475 1.593
25 20 Pierre-Louis Chovet Spain Campos Racing 1'52.564 1.682
26 31 Reshad de Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 1'52.795 1.913
27 28 Filip Ugran Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 1'52.823 1.941
28 16 Rafael Villagómez Germany HWA AG 1'52.946 2.064
29 23 Ido Cohen United Kingdom Carlin 1'53.023 2.141
View full results

 

