Previous
FIA F3 / Silverstone / Qualifying report

Silverstone F3: Sargeant edges out Lawson for pole

Silverstone F3: Sargeant edges out Lawson for pole
By:
Jul 31, 2020, 1:51 PM

Prema Racing's Logan Sargeant scored his first FIA Formula 3 pole after edging out Red Bull junior Liam Lawson in qualifying at Silverstone by less than a tenth of a second.

American driver Sargeant appeared strong in the opening runs as he posted a benchmark of 1m46.629s to head up an all-Prema top three ahead of teammates Oscar Piastri and Frederik Vesti halfway through the 30-minute pole shootout.

As the second runs kicked off, Hitech driver Lawson grabbed the advantage with three minutes to go with a lap of 1m46.508s, but the New Zealander was soon surpassed by fellow Antipodean Piastri's 1m46.383s effort.

Lawson managed to find some extra time on his last lap as he retook provisional pole with a 1m46.315s as the chequered flag fell, but moments later Sargeant managed to improve to a 1m46.257s to grab the top spot.

Points leader and Renault junior Piastri had to be content with third in the end, just 0.126s shy of teammate Sargeant.

Lawson's Hitech teammate Max Fewtrell, who languishes down in 16th in the points after a tough start to the year, was fourth-fastest ahead of Vesti in the third Prema entry.

Sebastian Fernandez was ART Grand Prix's top representative in sixth, ahead of HWA veteran Jake Hughes and Lirim Zendeli for Trident.

Practice pacesetter Theo Pourchaire, winner of two of the last three races, ended up slowest of the three ART drivers in 12th, with SMP Racing-backed Russian Alexander Smolyar slotting in ninth and Carlin's Clement Novalak completing the top 10.

Ben Barnicoat, a last-minute replacement for Enaam Ahmed at Carlin, was 20th fastest in his first single-seater qualifying session since his 2016 European F3 campaign.

Session results:

Cla # Driver Team Time Gap
1 3 United States Logan Sargeant Italy Prema Powerteam 1'46.257  
2 5 New Zealand Liam Lawson United Kingdom HitechGP 1'46.315 0.058
3 1 Australia Oscar Piastri Italy Prema Powerteam 1'46.383 0.126
4 4 United Kingdom Max Fewtrell United Kingdom HitechGP 1'46.730 0.473
5 2 Denmark Frederik Vesti Italy Prema Powerteam 1'46.785 0.528
6 9 Venezuela Sebastian Fernandez France ART Grand Prix 1'46.896 0.639
7 15 United Kingdom Jake Hughes Germany HWA AG 1'46.910 0.653
8 10 Germany Lirim Zendeli Italy Trident 1'46.941 0.684
9 8 Russian Federation Alexander Smolyar France ART Grand Prix 1'46.941 0.684
10 26 United Kingdom Clement Novalak United Kingdom Carlin 1'46.986 0.729
11 11 Germany David Beckmann Italy Trident 1'47.002 0.745
12 7 France Theo Pourchaire France ART Grand Prix 1'47.044 0.787
13 18 Netherlands Bent Viscaal Netherlands MP Motorsport 1'47.148 0.891
14 17 Netherlands Richard Verschoor Netherlands MP Motorsport 1'47.162 0.905
15 20 Australia Calan Williams Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 1'47.177 0.920
16 31 Germany Sophia Flörsch Spain Campos Racing 1'47.344 1.087
17 12 United Kingdom Olli Caldwell Italy Trident 1'47.382 1.125
18 29 Australia Alexander Peroni Spain Campos Racing 1'47.394 1.137
19 6 Norway Dennis Hauger United Kingdom HitechGP 1'47.429 1.172
20 27 United Kingdom Ben Barnicoat United Kingdom Carlin 1'47.462 1.205
21 16 Australia Jack Doohan Germany HWA AG 1'47.474 1.217
22 19 Austria Lukas Dunner Netherlands MP Motorsport 1'47.504 1.247
23 23 Czech Republic Roman Staněk Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 1'47.624 1.367
24 24 Brazil Igor Fraga Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 1'47.656 1.399
25 14 Brazil Enzo Fittipaldi Germany HWA AG 1'47.667 1.410
26 22 Italy Matteo Nannini Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 1'47.717 1.460
27 25 Germany David Schumacher Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 1'47.731 1.474
28 28 United States Cameron Das United Kingdom Carlin 1'48.237 1.980
29 21 Italy Federico Malvestiti Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 1'48.289 2.032
30 30 Italy Alessio Deledda Spain Campos Racing 1'48.384 2.127
View full results
About this article

Series FIA F3
Event Silverstone
Drivers Logan Sargeant
Teams Prema Powerteam
Author Jamie Klein

