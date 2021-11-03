Tickets Subscribe
FIA F3 / Valencia October testing News

Saucy tops final day of FIA Formula 3 post-season testing

By:

Gregoire Saucy topped the timesheet on the final day of FIA Formula 3 post-season testing in Valencia.

The Formula Regional European champion, who is testing for ART Grand Prix, set a 1m21.300s on Wednesday morning, the quickest time of the three-day test.

The Swiss driver has admitted the step up to F3 had so far proven “easier than I was thinking”, having stepped into new machinery less than 24 hours after taking his title at Monza on Sunday.

Caio Collet was second quickest on Wednesday, remaining with MP Motorsport, having finished ninth in 2021, with Roman Stanek in third, testing for Trident.

This year's runner-up Jack Doohan was fourth quickest, setting a 1m21.437s for newcomers Van Amersfoort Racing. He also topped the afternoon session, with a 1m22.354s.

Reece Ushijima was second quickest in the afternoon, making the step up from the GB3 Championship, with Jonny Edgar in third, testing for Trident having finished 18th for Carlin in 2021.

There were seven changes for the final day of testing, with Victor Martins returning to the ART Grand Prix cockpit in place of Juan Manuel Correa.

Alex Smolyar and Filip Ugran replaced Rafael Villagomez and Reece Ushijima at Van Amersfoort Racing, with Ushijima switching to Campos Racing in place of David Vidales.

Brad Benavides tested for Carlin instead of Ido Cohen, who moved to Jenzer Motorsport on Day 3. The Israeli will replace Nazim Azman, who spent the day at Charouz Racing System, instead of Ugran.

Doohan topped the timesheets for Van Amersfoort Racing on the first day of testing, setting a 1m22.402s in the afternoon session following a wet morning running.

He led from ART Grand Prix pair Saucy and 2021 runner-up Victor Martins.

Jak Crawford led Day 2 for Prema, setting a 1m21.368s ahead of ART Grand Prix’s Gregoire Saucy and Trident’s Roman Stanek.

From zero to hero: How F3's 2021 champion bounced back Prime

From zero to hero: How F3's 2021 champion bounced back

After a disastrous 2020 in FIA Formula 3 with Hitech, Dennis Hauger began to doubt himself - with the self-belief he had built through success in junior series evaporating. But after regrouping, he stormed to the F3 title in 2021. Here’s how he did it...

FIA F3
Oct 7, 2021
How Campos Racing has bounced back from its devastating loss Prime

How Campos Racing has bounced back from its devastating loss

After the sudden death of its founder in January, Formula 2 stalwart Campos Racing was left facing its hardest season to date. But new team boss Adrian Jr is determined to honour his father’s legacy and has returned the team to its winning ways

FIA F2
Sep 20, 2021
How F2 and F3's flawed format changes could prove shortlived Prime

How F2 and F3's flawed format changes could prove shortlived

After a chaotic 2020, marred by the coronavirus pandemic, the FIA brought in radical changes to Formula 2 and 3. But less than 12 months later, there are talks of them being reversed after all did not go to plan…

FIA F2
Sep 9, 2021
How the latest 'son of' youngster found his feet in F3 Prime

How the latest 'son of' youngster found his feet in F3

After a promising start to his single-seater racing career, life in the Formula 1 feeder series gave Jack Doohan a reality check. But, following a year of learning and toiling, the driver with one of the most famous surnames on the Formula 3 grid isn’t feeling the weight of expectation pushing down too hard on him any longer

FIA F3
Jun 30, 2021
The Monaco win that started another triple crown Prime

The Monaco win that started another triple crown

30 years ago, victory in the Monaco Grand Prix-supporting Formula 3 race – then a showpiece invitational event – began a young Jorg Muller’s pursuit of a unique set of street circuit wins that he’d later complete at Macau and Pau.

FIA F3
May 21, 2021
Why Correa's return is the feel-good story racing needed Prime

Why Correa's return is the feel-good story racing needed

Juan Manuel Correa has had a long road to recovery from that horrific day at Spa in 2019. ART's decision to give him his race return in FIA Formula 3 in 2021 is a victory in itself, but his determination will surely - in time - have him fighting for bigger things

FIA F3
Feb 2, 2021
Why Piastri's F3 title was better than results suggested Prime

Why Piastri's F3 title was better than results suggested

F3 rookie Oscar Piastri only just snatched the 2020 title with Prema Racing, but the setbacks he overcame to do so suggest that Renault's next Australian talent is one destined for the top.

FIA F3
Jan 12, 2021
The young driver Red Bull couldn't ignore Prime

The young driver Red Bull couldn't ignore

Igor Fraga has a more colourful career behind him than any other driver on the FIA Formula 3 grid, and now he's beginning to become as recognised for his talents in real racing as in the virtual world.

FIA F3
Jun 21, 2020
