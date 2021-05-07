Tickets Subscribe
Sargeant, Fittipaldi complete FIA F3 grid with Charouz
FIA F3 / Barcelona Practice report

Barcelona F3: Prema’s Hauger tops first practice of 2021

By:

Prema Racing’s Dennis Hauger topped the times in the first FIA Formula 3 practice session of the 2021 season in Barcelona.

Barcelona F3: Prema’s Hauger tops first practice of 2021

The Red Bull junior, who joined the reigning champions from Hitech Grand Prix for 2021, led the field with a time of 1m33.596 on Friday morning at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

He was followed by rookie Victor Martins, one of the two Alpine Academy members driving for MP Motorsport, who set a time of 1m33.811, and ART GP’s Frederik Vesti, who has joined the Mercedes academy, with a 1m33.871.

Hauger’s teammate Arthur Leclerc, a Ferrari Driver Academy member and younger brother of Formula 1 driver Charles, came fourth with a 1m33.923.

ART GP’s Alexander Smolyar finished off the top five, with the Russian driver, who is returning for a second year in F3, setting a time of 1m33.934.

Just 12 minutes into the season opener, the practice session was red-flagged after Carlin’s Jonny Edgar encountered issues, briefly stopping on the track before managing to get the car going again and heading back to the pits.

It was restarted a few minutes later, with Carlin’s Ido Cohen setting a 1m35.163 to kick off the timed laps, before nine other drivers set times in quick succession.

Prema led the pack in a 1-2-3 halfway through the session, but the trio were quickly caught by Martins and Vesti – both tipped as early favourites for the drivers’ championship title.

Highest-placed returning driver Logan Sargeant, who has switched from Prema to Charouz Racing System for this season, came seventh, with a time of 1m34.129.

Juan Manuel Correa, returning to the sport 18 months after surviving a tragic multiple car Formula 2 crash at Spa in 2019 that claimed the life of Anthoine Hubert, set a quickest time of 1m35.102, placing him 23rd.

Following the session, the stewards are investigating an unsafe release incident between Smolyar and Carlin’s Kaylen Frederick when the race was restarted after the red flag.

This afternoon’s qualifying will set the grid for Sunday’s race, while tomorrow’s first race will be decided by reversing the top 12.

The top 12 of that race will be reversed for the second race on Saturday afternoon.

Practice results:

Cla # Driver Team Time Gap
1 1 Norway Dennis Hauger Italy Prema Powerteam 1'33.596  
2 17 France Victor Martins Netherlands MP Motorsport 1'33.811 0.215
3 7 Denmark Frederik Vesti France ART Grand Prix 1'33.871 0.275
4 2 Arthur Leclerc Italy Prema Powerteam 1'33.923 0.327
5 8 Russian Federation Alexander Smolyar France ART Grand Prix 1'33.934 0.338
6 5 United Kingdom Clement Novalak Italy Trident 1'34.089 0.493
7 29 United States Logan Sargeant Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 1'34.129 0.533
8 4 Australia Jack Doohan Italy Trident 1'34.151 0.555
9 18 Caio Collet Netherlands MP Motorsport 1'34.166 0.570
10 3 United Kingdom Olli Caldwell Italy Prema Powerteam 1'34.235 0.639
11 12 Czech Republic Roman Staněk United Kingdom HitechGP 1'34.283 0.687
12 14 Italy Matteo Nannini Germany HWA AG 1'34.324 0.728
13 6 Germany David Schumacher Italy Trident 1'34.383 0.787
14 11 Ayumu Iwasa United Kingdom HitechGP 1'34.409 0.813
15 22 Amaury Cordeel Spain Campos Racing 1'34.415 0.819
16 24 United States Kaylen Frederick United Kingdom Carlin 1'34.459 0.863
17 26 Australia Calan Williams Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 1'34.481 0.885
18 15 Oliver Rasmussen Germany HWA AG 1'34.524 0.928
19 25 United Kingdom Jonny Edgar United Kingdom Carlin 1'34.569 0.973
20 21 Italy Lorenzo Colombo Spain Campos Racing 1'34.620 1.024
21 10 Jak Crawford United Kingdom HitechGP 1'34.783 1.187
22 30 Brazil Enzo Fittipaldi Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 1'35.079 1.483
23 9 United States Juan Manuel Correa France ART Grand Prix 1'35.102 1.506
24 16 Rafael Villagómez Germany HWA AG 1'35.130 1.534
25 23 Ido Cohen United Kingdom Carlin 1'35.163 1.567
26 31 Reshad de Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 1'35.355 1.759
27 20 László Tóth Spain Campos Racing 1'35.466 1.870
28 19 Tijmen van Netherlands MP Motorsport 1'35.575 1.979
29 27 Pierre-Louis Chovet Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 1'35.701 2.105
30 28 Filip Ugran Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 1'35.818 2.222
View full results 
Sargeant, Fittipaldi complete FIA F3 grid with Charouz

Previous article

Sargeant, Fittipaldi complete FIA F3 grid with Charouz
Series FIA F3
Event Barcelona
Sub-event Practice
Drivers Dennis Hauger
Teams Prema Powerteam
Author Megan White

