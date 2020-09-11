Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
FP2 in progress . . .
Latest sub-event summary Latest results
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Styrian GP
21 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
11 Sep
FP3 in
18 Hours
:
20 Minutes
:
56 Seconds
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix V
12 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix VI
13 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington III
06 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond
12 Sep
Race in
1 day
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Gateway
28 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Mid-Ohio
12 Sep
Practice in
1 day
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
13 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Bahrain
12 Nov
Next event in
61 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Townsville II
05 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
The Bend
18 Sep
Next event in
6 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
FIA F3 / Mugello / Qualifying report

Mugello F3: Zendeli on pole for title decider, Piastri 16th

shares
comments
Mugello F3: Zendeli on pole for title decider, Piastri 16th
By:

Lirim Zendeli claimed the final pole position of the 2020 FIA Formula 3 season at Mugello, while championship leader Oscar Piastri will start the first race from 16th position.

Trident’s Zendeli earned his second FIA F3 pole of the year after setting a 1m35.328s on his second and final qualifying run.  

Logan Sargeant, who sits eight points adrift of his teammate Piastri in the championship, was just 0.034s slower than Zendeli.  

Sargeant branded his Prema-run machine ‘undriveable’ over his team radio and claimed he’d “never had so much oversteer”.  

He’ll drop three positions to fifth place on the grid after picking up a grid penalty for a causing a collision with his Prema teammate Frederik Vesti last weekend at Monza.  

This will promote practice pacesetter Jake Hughes – fastest after the first qualifying runs - to the front row of the grid for HWA Racelab.  

26-year-old Hughes set the fastest sector two time on his final qualifying lap but ran slightly wide in the final corner and couldn’t improve.  

Vesti will line-up in third place ahead of Hughes’ teammate Enzo Fittipaldi, whose fourth place on the grid marks the Ferrari junior’s best qualifying result in the series.  

Sargeant will start from fifth on the grid ahead of ART Grand Prix duo Sebastian Fernandez and Theo Pourchaire - the latter of which is one of the four other drivers in mathematical contention for the title alongside Piastri and Sargeant.  

Another title contender, David Beckmann qualified in eighth place ahead of Red Bull junior Dennis Hauger (Hitech GP) and ART’s Alexander Smolyar.  

Renault junior Piastri was 11th fastest but has to serve a five-place grid penalty for forcing Beckmann off the road at Monza meaning he’ll start the race from a lowly 16th place.  

Consequently, the third HWA-run car of Red Bull junior Jack Doohan will now start from 11th place ahead of Red Bull stablemate Liam Lawson, whose slim title hopes further faded with a trip through the gravel during his final qualifying run.  

2019 Macau Grand Prix winner Richard Verschoor lines up 13th on the grid ahead of Alex Peroni, Matteo Nannini and Piastri.  

Mugello F3 qualifying results (before penalties are applied):

Cla # Driver Team Time Gap
1 10 Germany Lirim Zendeli Italy Trident 1'35.328  
2 3 United States Logan Sargeant Italy Prema Powerteam 1'35.362 0.034
3 15 United Kingdom Jake Hughes Germany HWA AG 1'35.453 0.125
4 2 Denmark Frederik Vesti Italy Prema Powerteam 1'35.548 0.220
5 14 Brazil Enzo Fittipaldi Germany HWA AG 1'35.561 0.233
6 9 Venezuela Sebastian Fernandez France ART Grand Prix 1'35.594 0.266
7 7 France Theo Pourchaire France ART Grand Prix 1'35.631 0.303
8 11 Germany David Beckmann Italy Trident 1'35.646 0.318
9 6 Norway Dennis Hauger United Kingdom HitechGP 1'35.682 0.354
10 8 Russian Federation Alexander Smolyar France ART Grand Prix 1'35.693 0.365
11 1 Australia Oscar Piastri Italy Prema Powerteam 1'35.699 0.371
12 16 Australia Jack Doohan Germany HWA AG 1'35.941 0.613
13 5 New Zealand Liam Lawson United Kingdom HitechGP 1'35.999 0.671
14 17 Netherlands Richard Verschoor Netherlands MP Motorsport 1'36.043 0.715
15 29 Australia Alexander Peroni Spain Campos Racing 1'36.094 0.766
16 22 Italy Matteo Nannini Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 1'36.135 0.807
17 27 Germany David Schumacher United Kingdom Carlin 1'36.166 0.838
18 12 United Kingdom Olli Caldwell Italy Trident 1'36.176 0.848
19 18 Netherlands Bent Viscaal Netherlands MP Motorsport 1'36.231 0.903
20 25 Michael Belov Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 1'36.319 0.991
21 21 Italy Federico Malvestiti Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 1'36.364 1.036
22 19 Austria Lukas Dunner Netherlands MP Motorsport 1'36.477 1.149
23 26 United Kingdom Clement Novalak United Kingdom Carlin 1'36.537 1.209
24 31 Germany Sophia Flörsch Spain Campos Racing 1'36.606 1.278
25 20 Australia Calan Williams Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 1'36.853 1.525
26 23 Czech Republic Roman Staněk Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 1'36.879 1.551
27 28 United States Cameron Das United Kingdom Carlin 1'37.571 2.243
28 30 Italy Alessio Deledda Spain Campos Racing 1'37.575 2.247
View full results
Monza F3: Hughes wins dramatic race as Piastri, Sargeant retire

Previous article

Monza F3: Hughes wins dramatic race as Piastri, Sargeant retire
Load comments

About this article

Series FIA F3
Event Mugello
Drivers Lirim Zendeli
Teams Trident
Author Josh Suttill

Trending Today

Live: Follow Tuscan GP practice as it happens
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Livefeed

Live: Follow Tuscan GP practice as it happens

McLaren trials new Mercedes-style nose
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

McLaren trials new Mercedes-style nose

Racing Point: There is no exit clause in Stroll's F1 contract
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Racing Point: There is no exit clause in Stroll's F1 contract

Horner: Gasly/Albon swap wouldn't make sense
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Horner: Gasly/Albon swap wouldn't make sense

Mike Wallace indefinitely suspended from NASCAR
NASCAR XFINITY NASCAR XFINITY / Breaking news

Mike Wallace indefinitely suspended from NASCAR

Seidl assures McLaren factory sale won't impact F1 team
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Seidl assures McLaren factory sale won't impact F1 team

Tuscan GP: Bottas outpaces Verstappen in first practice
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Practice report

Tuscan GP: Bottas outpaces Verstappen in first practice

Misano MotoGP: Quartararo leads Petronas 1-2 in FP2
MotoGP MotoGP / Practice report

Misano MotoGP: Quartararo leads Petronas 1-2 in FP2

Latest news

Mugello F3: Zendeli on pole for title decider, Piastri 16th
FIA F3 FIA F3 / Qualifying report

Mugello F3: Zendeli on pole for title decider, Piastri 16th

Monza F3: Hughes wins dramatic race as Piastri, Sargeant retire
FIA F3 FIA F3 / Race report

Monza F3: Hughes wins dramatic race as Piastri, Sargeant retire

Monza F3: Vesti beats Pourchaire in first race thriller
FIA F3 FIA F3 / Race report

Monza F3: Vesti beats Pourchaire in first race thriller

Monza F3: Pourchaire takes pole in farcical qualifying
FIA F3 FIA F3 / Qualifying report

Monza F3: Pourchaire takes pole in farcical qualifying

Trending

1
Formula 1

Live: Follow Tuscan GP practice as it happens

47m
2
Formula 1

McLaren trials new Mercedes-style nose

3h
3
Formula 1

Racing Point: There is no exit clause in Stroll's F1 contract

49m
4
Formula 1

Horner: Gasly/Albon swap wouldn't make sense

11m
5
NASCAR XFINITY

Mike Wallace indefinitely suspended from NASCAR

Latest news

Mugello F3: Zendeli on pole for title decider, Piastri 16th
FIA F3

Mugello F3: Zendeli on pole for title decider, Piastri 16th

Monza F3: Hughes wins dramatic race as Piastri, Sargeant retire
FIA F3

Monza F3: Hughes wins dramatic race as Piastri, Sargeant retire

Monza F3: Vesti beats Pourchaire in first race thriller
FIA F3

Monza F3: Vesti beats Pourchaire in first race thriller

Monza F3: Pourchaire takes pole in farcical qualifying
FIA F3

Monza F3: Pourchaire takes pole in farcical qualifying

Spa F3: Sargeant wins sprint race to reclaim points lead
FIA F3

Spa F3: Sargeant wins sprint race to reclaim points lead

Latest videos

Macau GP: FIA F3 World Cup - Race 00:00
FIA F3

Macau GP: FIA F3 World Cup - Race

Macau GP: FIA F3 World Cup - Qualifying Race 00:00
FIA F3

Macau GP: FIA F3 World Cup - Qualifying Race

Macau GP: FIA F3 World Cup - Qualifying 2 00:00
FIA F3

Macau GP: FIA F3 World Cup - Qualifying 2

Macau GP: FIA F3 World Cup - Free Practice 2 00:00
FIA F3

Macau GP: FIA F3 World Cup - Free Practice 2

Robert Schwartzmann hot lap - Sochi 02:37
FIA F3

Robert Schwartzmann hot lap - Sochi

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.