Previous
FIA F3 / Monza / Race report

Monza F3: Hughes win dramatic race as Piastri, Sargeant retire

shares
comments
Monza F3: Hughes win dramatic race as Piastri, Sargeant retire
By:

Jake Hughes emerged on top in a dramatic FIA Formula 3 sprint race at Monza on Sunday, as championship frontrunners Oscar Piastri and Logan Sargeant retired due to separate incidents. 

At the start of the race, Lirim Zendeli made a quick getaway from fourth on the grid to take the lead into the first chicane, with Enzo Fittipaldi slotting into second after clearing polesitter Michael Belov.

On lap 5, Fittipaldi managed to pass Zendeli with a brilliant move around the outside of the second chicane, only for the Trident driver to retake the lead into Turn 1 on the following tour.

Fittipaldi launched a second attack two laps later heading into Parabolica, with Zendeli allowing him through with the aim of getting the slipstream on the start/finish straight.

Fittipaldi somehow managed to hold the lead going into the first chicane, but Zendeli’s front wing clipped the left-rear tyre of the HWA driver, leading to a puncture that dropped the latter out of contention.

Red Bull junior Liam Lawson, who was running right behind in third, jumped on the opportunity to pass Zendeli for the lead, with Hughes assuming second after Zendeli went straight at turn 1 on the following lap.

There was more drama just one lap later as Clement Novalak pitched Piastri into a spin at the exit of turn 1, with the Prema driver then launched into the path of an unsighted David Schumacher.

The damage to Piastri’s car was too big to continue, and the Australian driver was forced to pull off the track to retire for only the second time in the season.

However, Piastri’s championship lead remained intact after title rival Sargeant collided with Frederick Vesti heading into the Ascari chicane later in the race, suffering a puncture that eventually led to his retirement.

Vesti, too, didn’t escape unscathed, and had to pull into the pits to retire with front wing damage, marking a triple DNF for Prema, which wrapped up the teams’ championship after the feature race.

Meanwhile, at the front, HWA driver Hughes cruised to his second victory of the season, having demoted Hitech’s Lawson to second into Turn 1 prior to the incident which led to Piastri’s retirement.

ART’s Theo Pourchaire dropped to 17th at one point, but delivered a masterful recovery drive to claim the final spot on the podium, passing Zendeli a few laps from the finish.

Zendeli eventually finished fifth after a topsy turvy race, behind the ART of Alexander Smolyar.

Alex Peroni finished sixth for Campos, ahead of Pierre-Louis Chovet (Hitech) and Roman Stanek (Charouz). Trident’s Olli Caldwell and MP Motorsport’s Richard Verschoor completed the points scorers in ninth and tenth respectively.

Race results:

Cla # Driver Team Gap
1 15 United Kingdom Jake Hughes Germany HWA AG  
2 5 New Zealand Liam Lawson United Kingdom HitechGP 1.800
3 7 France Theo Pourchaire France ART Grand Prix 4.200
4 8 Russian Federation Alexander Smolyar France ART Grand Prix 4.600
5 10 Germany Lirim Zendeli Italy Trident 5.400
6 29 Australia Alexander Peroni Spain Campos Racing 8.400
7 4 Pierre-Louis Chovet United Kingdom HitechGP 8.600
8 23 Czech Republic Roman Staněk Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 12.100
9 12 United Kingdom Olli Caldwell Italy Trident 13.700
10 17 Netherlands Richard Verschoor Netherlands MP Motorsport 15.100
11 18 Netherlands Bent Viscaal Netherlands MP Motorsport 15.800
12 9 Venezuela Sebastian Fernandez France ART Grand Prix 16.300
13 31 Germany Sophia Flörsch Spain Campos Racing 23.200
14 25 Michael Belov Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 23.600
15 21 Italy Federico Malvestiti Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 24.100
16 6 Norway Dennis Hauger United Kingdom HitechGP 25.100
17 28 United States Cameron Das United Kingdom Carlin 32.400
18 24 Brazil Igor Fraga Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 1'18.500
19 20 Australia Calan Williams Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 1'22.600
20 14 Brazil Enzo Fittipaldi Germany HWA AG 1'25.800
21 22 Italy Matteo Nannini Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport  
22 16 Australia Jack Doohan Germany HWA AG  
23 30 Italy Alessio Deledda Spain Campos Racing  
24 2 Denmark Frederik Vesti Italy Prema Powerteam  
25 3 United States Logan Sargeant Italy Prema Powerteam  
  26 United Kingdom Clement Novalak United Kingdom Carlin  
  1 Australia Oscar Piastri Italy Prema Powerteam  
  27 Germany David Schumacher United Kingdom Carlin  
  11 Germany David Beckmann Italy Trident  
  19 Austria Lukas Dunner Netherlands MP Motorsport  
View full results
About this article

Series FIA F3
Event Monza
Author Rachit Thukral

