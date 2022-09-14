Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop rewards
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Martins thought of Hamilton's 2021 F1 season finale after Monza F3 red flag
FIA F3 / Monza News

Michel: "Never good to end a championship like that" after red-flagged F3 finale

FIA Formula 2 and 3 CEO Bruno Michel says it’s “never good to end a championship like that” after the title-deciding F3 race at Monza was red-flagged.

Megan White
By:
Michel: "Never good to end a championship like that" after red-flagged F3 finale
Listen to this article

Victor Martins was crowned F3 champion on Sunday after a controversial end to the feature race, which was ended with five laps remaining.

The ART driver had been running in fourth when a collision between Kush Maini (MP Motorsport) and Carlin’s Brad Benavides exiting the second Lesmo prompted a red flag.

Martins was then handed a five-second penalty for exceeding track limits, dropping him to fifth, before he was promoted back to fourth when William Alatalo (Jenzer) also received a penalty.

Michel said on Wednesday that he “would have preferred another end to the championship” but agreed that racing needed to be suspended.

He said: “Of course it’s never good to end a championship like that.

“We were really having fantastic racing with all the contenders being at the front of the race, so it was a very interesting moment.

“Then we had this accident and I was quite happy that the FIA suspended the race, because for me that was the best way to finish it properly.

“And then, unfortunately, it didn’t come back and unfortunately it was a little bit complicated with the penalties coming in at the last minute and nobody really understanding what it was.

“So I must say it created some kind of frustration with the teams and with the drivers, which is never good.

“Now to their credit, it’s not easy, race director is a difficult job as well, and having to make these kinds of decision in a very short time is never an easy thing.

“To answer clearly your question, I would have preferred another end of the championship and unfortunately that is the way it happened and it took a little bit of time for everybody to know who was champion, which is also not so good, but let’s say that unfortunately it is what it is.”

Ferrari junior Ollie Bearman, who was in title contention, said he would have liked the race to be restarted, but accepted it was “completely out of our control”.

Oliver Bearman, Prema Racing

Oliver Bearman, Prema Racing

Photo by: Ferrari

The Prema driver believes he could have passed race leader Zane Maloney if the contest had restarted, and that Martins would have “fallen back a lot”, which could have had consequences for the championship.

But the red flag meant Bearman finished third in the standings, with Maloney taking second after three consecutive feature race wins.

Michel suggested he would rather have seen the F2 race, which was due to start 40 minutes after F3 finished, shortened instead of the F3 feature having been affected.

He said: “What is for sure is that if we had been able to discuss it, let’s put it that way, for me it was not an issue to shorten the F2 race because we already had a champion from the day before and to have the F3 racing going to its end, it was for me the most important thing to do.

“Unfortunately we were not at that time able to say exactly how we wanted to organise that, and also the other thing is you always know that when you are with an F1 weekend, and especially a weekend like Monza where you have a lot of track activities.

Read Also:

“We started at 8.35am, we didn’t start at 10am, so it was quite a long process.

“We always know the risk we might have, we had a safety car, we had a race that was longer than expected, then there was F2 after that and all the track activities until the F1.

“So unfortunately we know that’s the risk of racing with Formula 1 and there’s not much we can do.

“Maybe we can try to start a bit earlier but then you have the issue of organisation of marshals, so it’s not an easy one.”

shares
comments
Martins thought of Hamilton's 2021 F1 season finale after Monza F3 red flag
Previous article

Martins thought of Hamilton's 2021 F1 season finale after Monza F3 red flag
Megan White More from
Megan White
How an overlooked underdog snatched an historic title
FIA F2

How an overlooked underdog snatched an historic title

F2 stewards apologise to Vips for "administrative error" penalty Monza
FIA F2

F2 stewards apologise to Vips for "administrative error" penalty

What the future holds for two Red Bull juniors fighting in the F2 battleground Prime
FIA F2

What the future holds for two Red Bull juniors fighting in the F2 battleground

More from
Victor Martins
Martins thought of Hamilton's 2021 F1 season finale after Monza F3 red flag Monza
FIA F3

Martins thought of Hamilton's 2021 F1 season finale after Monza F3 red flag

F3 Monza: Martins crowned champion after red flag confusion in finale Monza
FIA F3

F3 Monza: Martins crowned champion after red flag confusion in finale

The Formula 3 title challengers gunning for title glory this weekend Monza
FIA F3

The Formula 3 title challengers gunning for title glory this weekend

Latest news

Michel: "Never good to end a championship like that" after red-flagged F3 finale
FIA F3 FIA F3

Michel: "Never good to end a championship like that" after red-flagged F3 finale

FIA Formula 2 and 3 CEO Bruno Michel says it’s “never good to end a championship like that” after the title-deciding F3 race at Monza was red-flagged.

Martins thought of Hamilton's 2021 F1 season finale after Monza F3 red flag
FIA F3 FIA F3

Martins thought of Hamilton's 2021 F1 season finale after Monza F3 red flag

Victor Martins says he was thinking about Lewis Hamilton’s 2021 Formula 1 season finale when the final FIA Formula 3 race of the season was red-flagged.

F3 Monza: Martins crowned champion after red flag confusion in finale
FIA F3 FIA F3

F3 Monza: Martins crowned champion after red flag confusion in finale

Victor Martins claimed the 2022 FIA Formula 3 title at Monza after a red flag brought a premature end to the season finale.

F3 Monza: Colapinto takes sprint win, title goes to the wire
FIA F3 FIA F3

F3 Monza: Colapinto takes sprint win, title goes to the wire

Franco Colapinto took a lights-to-flag victory in the final FIA Formula 3 sprint race of the season at Monza, holding off a strong challenge from title contender Ollie Bearman.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
What racing in Australiar the future of F1's junior series Prime

What racing in Australiar the future of F1's junior series

The announcement that FIA Formula 2 and 3 would race alongside the Australian Grand Prix from 2023 came as a surprise, not only to fans but to the series’ teams too. But with Formula 1’s boom in popularity bringing more fans to the championships, team principals are relishing the opportunity

FIA F2
Jun 28, 2022
How the ultra-tight F3 title fight is taking shape Prime

How the ultra-tight F3 title fight is taking shape

With just five points separating the top five after two rounds, FIA Formula 3 looks set for another thrilling season in 2022. But who stands the best chance of pulling away from that pack, and who are the contenders bubbling under?

FIA F3
May 3, 2022
Gregoire Saucy: How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors Prime

Gregoire Saucy: How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors

His career has been a slowburner but Gregoire Saucy trounced a collection of F1 juniors in Formula Regional by Alpine last year, and now he’s preparing to do it again in FIA F3. Here’s how the Swiss caught the world by surprise in 2021 and how he plans to do it all over again.

Formula Regional European Championship
Feb 13, 2022
The hardships that haven’t dented Logan Sargeant's F1 dream Prime

The hardships that haven’t dented Logan Sargeant's F1 dream

Faced with “no options” for 2021, Logan Sargeant’s Formula 1 dream looked set to crumble. But a last-minute Formula 3 seat and a strong season secured him a Formula 2 drive for 2022. He told Motorsport.com how his transformative season affected both his personality and his future.

FIA F3
Jan 29, 2022
From zero to hero: How F3's 2021 champion bounced back Prime

From zero to hero: How F3's 2021 champion bounced back

After a disastrous 2020 in FIA Formula 3 with Hitech, Dennis Hauger began to doubt himself - with the self-belief he had built through success in junior series evaporating. But after regrouping, he stormed to the F3 title in 2021. Here’s how he did it...

FIA F3
Oct 7, 2021
How Campos Racing has bounced back from its devastating loss Prime

How Campos Racing has bounced back from its devastating loss

After the sudden death of its founder in January, Formula 2 stalwart Campos Racing was left facing its hardest season to date. But new team boss Adrian Jr is determined to honour his father’s legacy and has returned the team to its winning ways

FIA F2
Sep 20, 2021
How F2 and F3's flawed format changes could prove shortlived Prime

How F2 and F3's flawed format changes could prove shortlived

After a chaotic 2020, marred by the coronavirus pandemic, the FIA brought in radical changes to Formula 2 and 3. But less than 12 months later, there are talks of them being reversed after all did not go to plan…

FIA F2
Sep 9, 2021
How the latest 'son of' youngster found his feet in F3 Prime

How the latest 'son of' youngster found his feet in F3

After a promising start to his single-seater racing career, life in the Formula 1 feeder series gave Jack Doohan a reality check. But, following a year of learning and toiling, the driver with one of the most famous surnames on the Formula 3 grid isn’t feeling the weight of expectation pushing down too hard on him any longer

FIA F3
Jun 30, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.