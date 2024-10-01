All Series

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Edition

Global Global
FIA F3 Monza

McLaren's Ugochukwu makes 2025 F3 step-up with Prema

McLaren junior Ugo Ugochukwu will make his F3 debut with Prema in 2025

Sam Hall
Sam Hall
Upd:
Ugo Ugochukwu, NEOM McLaren Formula E Team

Ugo Ugochukwu, NEOM McLaren Formula E Team

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Ugo Ugochukwu has become Prema's first signing for the 2025 Formula 3 season.

The American 17-year-old is the third driver announced for the first season with new Dallara-built cars, joining returning competitors Charlie Wurz and Mari Boya, who will race for Trident and Campos respectively.

Prema is likely to field an all-new line-up given the strong campaigns of Gabriele Mini, Arvid Lindblad and Dino Beganovic this term – as all three finished inside the top six of the drivers’ standings.

In stepping up with Prema, McLaren junior Ugochukwu continues a relationship that began in 2022 and has seen them compete together in multiple F4 disciplines.

This season Ugochukwu has contested the Formula Regional European Championship, and is currently 14th in the standings with a single podium result to his name.

“I’m really happy to announce that I will be racing with Prema in the 2025 FIA Formula 3 Championship,” said Ugochukwu.

Ugo Ugochukwu, Trident Motorsport

Ugo Ugochukwu at the 2023 Macau Grand Prix

Photo by: Macau GP

“Working with all the people here is special, the chemistry is excellent and it makes the work really enjoyable on and off the track. We have had two positive seasons together and I’m looking forward to building on that and I’m sure we will have a good year.”

Ugochukwu previously took part in the post-season F3 tests with Rodin, although he will experience a somewhat levelled playing field with the more experienced drivers, given the introduction of new machinery for the coming season.

“We enjoyed working with Ugo in the last two years from Formula 4 to Formula Regional, and we think he has great potential,” added Prema team principal Rene Rosin.

“We are convinced that he will be a great fit for FIA Formula 3 next year in terms of approach and driving style. We will soon start preparations and we look forward to helping him make a smooth and successful transition to the new series.”

McLaren is currently represented in the F1 support paddock by F2 championship leader Gabriel Bortoleto as well as Alex Dunne and Martinius Stenshorne, with all three yet to confirm their 2025 plans.

Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article The hidden winner of Bearman's and Colapinto's Baku heroics

Top Comments

Sam Hall
More from
Sam Hall
Chadwick: IndyCar promotion "realistic possibility" after first test at Barber

Chadwick: IndyCar promotion "realistic possibility" after first test at Barber

IndyCar
Chadwick: IndyCar promotion "realistic possibility" after first test at Barber
Williams explains O'Sullivan, Browning F2 shuffle

Williams explains O'Sullivan, Browning F2 shuffle

FIA F2
Williams explains O'Sullivan, Browning F2 shuffle
Can F2's relaxed title favourite prove a point to Alpine?

Can F2's relaxed title favourite prove a point to Alpine?

Prime
Prime
FIA F2
Bahrain
Can F2's relaxed title favourite prove a point to Alpine?

Latest news

Chadwick: IndyCar promotion "realistic possibility" after first test at Barber

Chadwick: IndyCar promotion "realistic possibility" after first test at Barber

Indy IndyCar
Chadwick: IndyCar promotion "realistic possibility" after first test at Barber
Formula 1 and LVMH sign 10-year partnership deal

Formula 1 and LVMH sign 10-year partnership deal

F1 Formula 1
Formula 1 and LVMH sign 10-year partnership deal
Le Mans 24 Hours class winner Lapierre retires with immediate effect

Le Mans 24 Hours class winner Lapierre retires with immediate effect

WEC WEC
Fuji
Le Mans 24 Hours class winner Lapierre retires with immediate effect
23XI Racing and Front Motorsports sue NASCAR for "anti-competitive practices"

23XI Racing and Front Motorsports sue NASCAR for "anti-competitive practices"

NAS NASCAR Cup
23XI Racing and Front Motorsports sue NASCAR for "anti-competitive practices"

Prime

Discover prime content
Why Alpine’s rigorous training camp yields telling insights into its juniors

Why Alpine’s rigorous training camp yields telling insights into its juniors

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By GP Racing
Why Alpine’s rigorous training camp yields telling insights into its juniors
Why F1's junior logjam isn't entirely a product of current issues

Why F1's junior logjam isn't entirely a product of current issues

Prime
Prime
FIA F2
By Marcus Simmons
Why F1's junior logjam isn't entirely a product of current issues
Ranking the top 10 drivers on F1's undercard in 2023

Ranking the top 10 drivers on F1's undercard in 2023

Prime
Prime
FIA F2
By Megan White
Ranking the top 10 drivers on F1's undercard in 2023
Ranking the 10 best drivers from F1's junior series in 2022

Ranking the 10 best drivers from F1's junior series in 2022

Prime
Prime
FIA F2
By Megan White
Ranking the 10 best drivers from F1's junior series in 2022
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Edition

Global Global