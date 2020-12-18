Nannini switches to HWA for sophomore F3 season

Nannini, the nephew of former Formula 1 driver Alessandro, stepped up to F3 this year with Jenzer, with a podium finish in the Barcelona sprint race being the highlight of his season.

The 17-year-old previously won the Formula 4 UAE championship during a busy 2019 season in which he also completed more than half the races in Formula Regional Europe.

Nannini has already worked with HWA, having driven for the team during the post-season Formula 2 test in Bahrain last week alongside ex-grand prix driver Roberto Merhi.

“I am really pleased to be part of the HWA RACELAB talent programme in 2021,” said Nannini. “I am sure that we will work well together. I will give it everything to get the best results possible. I am very happy with my first year in Formula 3.

“I worked very hard and improved from race to race. I am now looking to build on this experience in the coming Formula 3 season. I would like to thank everyone who believes in me and supports me, particularly Infinity Sports Management, for their support. I will not disappoint them.”

HWA enjoyed a strong second season at F3 level this year, with Jake Hughes scoring a pair of wins to propel it to fifth in the teams’ championship.

“We are pleased to have another very talented youngster on board, in Matteo,” said team principal Thomas Strick. “He fits perfectly into our concept of talent factory for Formula 1. He showed great willingness to learn during the tests in Bahrain. If he will keep this up in the upcoming season, we will have a lot of fun with him.

Nannini is only the second driver to be confirmed on the 2021 F3 grid so far following the news earlier this week that Charles Leclerc’s younger brother Arthur will race for Prema.

The 2021 F3 season - the first not to be held alongside the F2 category - will get underway at Barcelona on May 8-9. Three two-day tests are scheduled across Jerez, Barcelona and Spielberg prior to the new season.