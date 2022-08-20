Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop rewards
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / F3 Hungary: Smolyar takes lights-to-flag win in feature race
FIA F3 Special feature

Jonny Edgar: The Red Bull protege battling back after illness struck

BRDC SuperStar and Red Bull junior driver Jonny Edgar's second season in the FIA Formula 3 championship was almost derailed when he was diagnosed with Crohn’s disease. But now underdoing treatment, the Briton has bravely battled back to the cockpit and is working on improving his fitness and form.

By:
Jonny Edgar: The Red Bull protege battling back after illness struck
Listen to this article

At the start of the year in January, I started to feel a bit ill. I didn't feel bad, but I just didn't feel normal. During testing with the Trident team at the start of the year I wasn't feeling great, but it was all going pretty well and physically in the car I felt I'd gotten quite a bit stronger from last year, so preparations were going well. Then we had the test in Bahrain, I felt a bit ill there and I was getting more and more ill.

We knew well before Bahrain that something was wrong. I was just trying to get through it and get better after that, but I was that ill that I wouldn't be able to do races and tests. After the test in Bahrain, I went home, and then we found out that it was Crohn’s disease. Then I was basically straight back out to Bahrain for the first race [in March], but at least by the race we knew what it was.

I was struggling massively in the first race, I couldn't brake hard enough, and just physically I was struggling to drive. After that we decided to take a break until I was feeling better and able to drive again.

You have it forever, there are different treatments but, luckily for me, the first one, which I think is the most common, worked straight away. Normally they say it can take a few times of having the treatment before you start to feel better, but for me, as soon as I started it, I felt better straight away. At least in future if I ever start to feel ill again, we know what it is. It'll never get to a point of what it was because we had months of not knowing and just getting worse and worse all the time.

The main problem was from January until May just being ill and then starting to get better, I just couldn't do any training at all. When I was ill, I went from 69kg down to 52, so I'd lost basically all my muscles. My fitness has been improving since I've started training again and driving, but it dropped off that much that it's impossible it can come back quickly. It's improving, but it's still not where I'd want it to be and especially in the races. Red Bull have been really good about it from the start and they understand.

I’ve also had a lot of support from the British Racing Drivers’ Club SuperStars and Andy Meyrick. It's really good to be a part of the programme and doing different events. It's also good to speak to the other members racing in different series. Unfortunately, I haven't had a chance to do as much as I'd want to with it given the illness and COVID, but it has really been helpful to me over the past few years.

Edgar returned to racing at Silverstone after sitting out Imola and Barcelona

Edgar returned to racing at Silverstone after sitting out Imola and Barcelona

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

I came back to racing at Silverstone [in July], which was quite early, I could drive and I'm still not at 100% fitness now, but I'd say it's gone OK since coming back. I've managed to score some points, but I think it could have gone better. I've had some bad luck and part of it is not being right up front. You're in a position where there's more chance of crashes happening. I think it's going to take some time to come back to normal.

From 2017 onwards I pretty much only raced in Europe in karting. I won the European Championship that year, and that's when Red Bull picked me up. In 2018 I did another year of karting in Europe and then they put me into Italian F4 for 2019. It wasn't too bad of a year, just getting better throughout and by the end it was going quite well.

For 2020 we did another year of F4 in Germany and Italy. With COVID the calendars ended up clashing, so I missed two of the Italian rounds but did all of the German championship. So, I managed to win German F4 and I was fourth in Italian F4 despite missing some races, so that was a good year. Red Bull put me into FIA F3 after that. Silverstone this year was actually the first time I've raced in the UK in single-seaters.

I came back to racing at Silverstone [in July], which was quite early, I could drive and I'm still not at 100% fitness now, but I'd say it's gone OK since coming back

Normally it's Red Bull's decision on where you go, especially what championship you're racing in. At some point you sit down and discuss where you're going to be next year. Last year they said to go and speak to Trident and see if they had a seat available but it's mostly down to them where I end up.

Red Bull offer some financial support, definitely not all, but it helps a lot. Without Red Bull I definitely wouldn't be where I am, so they have helped my career massively.

We go to the F1 factory to do time on the simulator. The guy running it was Sebastian Vettel's chief engineer when he won the championship, so you can ask him anything. This year, they've got some new people who are working with the juniors. We went to the training place they have in Austria, so that's helpful to go to and do the fitness tests and they can tell you where you need to focus on improving. Since I've joined the junior team, it's got even better in the advice you can get, you've more access to it, it’s been really helpful for my development.

Edgar's best result so far with Trident came with seventh in Austria, and he has three more rounds to make an impression in 2022

Edgar's best result so far with Trident came with seventh in Austria, and he has three more rounds to make an impression in 2022

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

shares
comments
F3 Hungary: Smolyar takes lights-to-flag win in feature race
Previous article

F3 Hungary: Smolyar takes lights-to-flag win in feature race
More from
Jonny Edgar
How Red Bull junior Edgar bounced back after Crohn's Disease recovery Silverstone
FIA F3

How Red Bull junior Edgar bounced back after Crohn's Disease recovery

Edgar makes FIA F3 return at Silverstone after Crohn's Disease diagnosis Silverstone
FIA F3

Edgar makes FIA F3 return at Silverstone after Crohn's Disease diagnosis

Edgar withdraws from 2022 F3 after Crohn's Disease diagnosis
FIA F3

Edgar withdraws from 2022 F3 after Crohn's Disease diagnosis

Trident More from
Trident
F3 Imola: Maloney leads Trident 1-2 for first series pole Imola
FIA F3

F3 Imola: Maloney leads Trident 1-2 for first series pole

British F4 champion Maloney joins Trident F3 squad
FIA F3

British F4 champion Maloney joins Trident F3 squad

Super Formula Lights champion Natori gets F2 test chance
Video Inside
FIA F2

Super Formula Lights champion Natori gets F2 test chance

Latest news

Jonny Edgar: The Red Bull protege battling back after illness struck
FIA F3 FIA F3

Jonny Edgar: The Red Bull protege battling back after illness struck

BRDC SuperStar and Red Bull junior driver Jonny Edgar's second season in the FIA Formula 3 championship was almost derailed when he was diagnosed with Crohn’s disease. But now underdoing treatment, the Briton has bravely battled back to the cockpit and is working on improving his fitness and form.

F3 Hungary: Smolyar takes lights-to-flag win in feature race
FIA F3 FIA F3

F3 Hungary: Smolyar takes lights-to-flag win in feature race

Alexander Smolyar cruised to a lights-to-flag feature race victory at the Hungaroring ahead of Zane Maloney, as Zak O'Sullivan and Juan Manuel Correa produced late charges on slick tyres.

F3 Hungary: Collet takes maiden win as title rivals tussle on last lap
FIA F3 FIA F3

F3 Hungary: Collet takes maiden win as title rivals tussle on last lap

Caio Collet took his maiden FIA Formula 3 win in a dramatic damp race at the Hungaroring.

F3 Hungary: Smolyar takes pole as red flag causes traffic chaos
FIA F3 FIA F3

F3 Hungary: Smolyar takes pole as red flag causes traffic chaos

Alexander Smolyar took his first FIA Formula 3 pole of the season in Hungary after many of the front runners failed to make it across the line for their final lap. 

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
What racing in Australiar the future of F1's junior series Prime

What racing in Australiar the future of F1's junior series

The announcement that FIA Formula 2 and 3 would race alongside the Australian Grand Prix from 2023 came as a surprise, not only to fans but to the series’ teams too. But with Formula 1’s boom in popularity bringing more fans to the championships, team principals are relishing the opportunity

FIA F2
Jun 28, 2022
How the ultra-tight F3 title fight is taking shape Prime

How the ultra-tight F3 title fight is taking shape

With just five points separating the top five after two rounds, FIA Formula 3 looks set for another thrilling season in 2022. But who stands the best chance of pulling away from that pack, and who are the contenders bubbling under?

FIA F3
May 3, 2022
Gregoire Saucy: How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors Prime

Gregoire Saucy: How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors

His career has been a slowburner but Gregoire Saucy trounced a collection of F1 juniors in Formula Regional by Alpine last year, and now he’s preparing to do it again in FIA F3. Here’s how the Swiss caught the world by surprise in 2021 and how he plans to do it all over again.

Formula Regional European Championship
Feb 13, 2022
The hardships that haven’t dented Logan Sargeant's F1 dream Prime

The hardships that haven’t dented Logan Sargeant's F1 dream

Faced with “no options” for 2021, Logan Sargeant’s Formula 1 dream looked set to crumble. But a last-minute Formula 3 seat and a strong season secured him a Formula 2 drive for 2022. He told Motorsport.com how his transformative season affected both his personality and his future.

FIA F3
Jan 29, 2022
From zero to hero: How F3's 2021 champion bounced back Prime

From zero to hero: How F3's 2021 champion bounced back

After a disastrous 2020 in FIA Formula 3 with Hitech, Dennis Hauger began to doubt himself - with the self-belief he had built through success in junior series evaporating. But after regrouping, he stormed to the F3 title in 2021. Here’s how he did it...

FIA F3
Oct 7, 2021
How Campos Racing has bounced back from its devastating loss Prime

How Campos Racing has bounced back from its devastating loss

After the sudden death of its founder in January, Formula 2 stalwart Campos Racing was left facing its hardest season to date. But new team boss Adrian Jr is determined to honour his father’s legacy and has returned the team to its winning ways

FIA F2
Sep 20, 2021
How F2 and F3's flawed format changes could prove shortlived Prime

How F2 and F3's flawed format changes could prove shortlived

After a chaotic 2020, marred by the coronavirus pandemic, the FIA brought in radical changes to Formula 2 and 3. But less than 12 months later, there are talks of them being reversed after all did not go to plan…

FIA F2
Sep 9, 2021
How the latest 'son of' youngster found his feet in F3 Prime

How the latest 'son of' youngster found his feet in F3

After a promising start to his single-seater racing career, life in the Formula 1 feeder series gave Jack Doohan a reality check. But, following a year of learning and toiling, the driver with one of the most famous surnames on the Formula 3 grid isn’t feeling the weight of expectation pushing down too hard on him any longer

FIA F3
Jun 30, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.