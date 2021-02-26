Jenzer locks in FIA Formula 3 line-up

The 18-year-old Romanian will make the step up to FIA F3 having impressed in the Italian Formula 4 Championship, where he scored a victory amongst three more podium visits on his way to eighth in the standings.

Ugran will join Australian Calan Williams and Frenchman Pierre-Louis Chovet for his rookie season in F3 at the Swiss operation.

He has already experienced Jenzer Motorsport F3 machinery having taken part in post-season tests last year.

"I am extremely pleased to announce that I will be competing for Jenzer Motorsport in the FIA F3 season," said Ugran.

"I have been competing for this amazing team in the 2020 season and I am very glad about the achieved results. I cannot wait to be back on a circuit soon!"

Team Principal Andreas Jenzer added; "We are very motivated that Filip, a driver with whom we have already worked successfully for one season, is entering the FIA F3 championship with us.

"Filip won't have it easy as a rookie, so it's definitely an advantage that we already get along very well. Filip has prepared seriously and we will work hard together.

"We look forward to an exciting season."

As preparations for the 2021 F3 campaign continue to ramp up, only Campos Racing, Carlin Buzz Racing and Charouz Racing are yet to reveal their full driver line-ups.

FIA F3 teams were initially set to kick off their pre-season testing campaign this week at Jerez before the Spanish Health Ministry elected to extend its ban on UK travellers until 2 March, which forced organisers to postpone the test.

The championship is yet to announce when that test will be rescheduled.

F3 does still have two further pre-season tests scheduled at Spain's Barcelona circuit on 16-17 March, and another two-day outing at Austria's Red Bull Ring on 3-4 April.

FIA F3 2021 grid so far: