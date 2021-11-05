Tickets Subscribe
Saucy tops final day of FIA Formula 3 post-season testing
FIA F3 News

Formula Regional champion Saucy steps up to F3 with ART

By:

Formula Regional European by Alpine champion Gregoire Saucy has signed to ART Grand Prix for the 2022 FIA Formula 3 season.

The Swiss announced the move on Friday after he set the best time of the three-day post-season test in Valencia for ART earlier this week.

He first drove for ART in the 2020 Formula Renault Eurocup, before staying on with the French outfit to contest the newly-formed Formula Regional championship that merged the Eurocup and the rivalling Formula Regional championship. He went on to clinch the title with 10 podiums, including eight wins.

“I am honoured and happy to continue the adventure with such a fantastic team like ART Grand Prix,” said Saucy.

“This is a continuation after our great year 2021.

“I know the team and how it works, and this will be a very valuable asset to prepare for next season. I would like to thank my sponsors for this opportunity.

“The Valencia test went very well, even though I had a lot of new parameters to work through. Having said that, it’s way too early to set any goals for myself.”

Saucy said during this week’s test that the step up to F3 had so far proven “easier than I was thinking”, having stepped into new machinery less than 24 hours after clinching his title at Monza on Sunday.

He was quickest on day three, setting the quickest overall time, and second on days one and two behind Jack Doohan (Van Amersfoort Racing) and Jak Crawford (Prema) respectively.

Grégoire Saucy, ART Grand Prix

Grégoire Saucy, ART Grand Prix

Photo by: Formula Motorsport Ltd

The 21-year-old previously raced in ADAC F4, taking two podiums in 2019, and F4 Italy, finishing 11th in 2018 for Jenzer Motorsport.

Team manager Sebastien Philippe added: “After two years of a fruitful collaboration, concluded by securing the first title in the history of the Formula Regional European Championship by Alpine in 2021, ART Grand Prix was very keen to take another step forward with Greg.

“He showed the full extent of his talent and maturity in 2021 and in addition to this, we have come to know and appreciate each other both personally and sportingly.

“I am delighted and eager to write this new chapter in our collaboration.”

