France F3: Doohan beats Hauger on drying track to claim first series win

The Australian, son of MotoGP great Mick Doohan, started in fourth and passed championship leader Hauger on lap 14.

There was less than a second between the pair in the charge to the finish, but Red Bull Junior Doohan emerged victorious, finishing 1.5s in front to take his second podium in the series.

MP Motorsport’s Caio Collet finished third to take his second podium of the year, beating teammate and Alpine Academy driver Victor Martins to third, despite the latter having started there.

Trident’s Clement Novalak finished fifth, with polesitter Frederik Vesti (ART Grand Prix) ending up in sixth.

Hitech Grand Prix’s Ayuma Iwasa finished in seventh, with ART Grand Prix’s Alexander Smolyar, who won Saturday’s first sprint race, rounding off the points finishes.

Hauger took the lead off the line from Vesti amid a lot of spray, with rain having fallen on Sunday morning.

Novalak took third on the second lap, but eventually finished fifth at his home race.

A Virtual Safety Car was called on the third lap after Prema Racing’s Olli Caldwell went off the track, ending his race.

Charouz Racing System’s Logan Sargeant and Campos Racing’s Pierre-Louis Chovet also failed to finish the race.

Both David Schumacher (Trident) and Rafael Villagomez (HWA Racelab) went off by lap 5, but both recovered to see the chequered flag.

By lap 6, Novalak and Vesti were tussling for second, leaving MP Motorsport’s Victor Martins to take third back and Doohan to take fourth from Novalak.

The following lap, Doohan continued his charge, taking third from Martins, before taking second from Vesti on lap 10, taking advantage of the Mercedes junior’s oversteer.

Doohan continued his pressure on Hauger in a tussle for the lead on lap 14, eventually taking the top spot at turn 4.

Charouz Racing System’s Rashad de Gerus took the fastest lap on lap 17 as the only driver who pitted for slicks.

Prema Racing’s Arthur Leclerc made another incredible charge through the field, finishing 13th having started in last place.