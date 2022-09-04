Tickets Subscribe
FIA F3 / Zandvoort Race report

F3 Zandvoort: Maloney wins feature race, Martins retakes points lead

Zane Maloney claimed his second consecutive FIA Formula 3 feature race win at Zandvoort as Victor Martins recaptured the championship lead. 

Megan White
By:
The Trident polesitter repeated his stellar drive at Spa to take back-to-back wins, having also taken a podium at the Hungaroring. 

Despite Martins taking the lead off the line, Maloney recaptured the front spot at the halfway mark before enduring two safety car restarts to take victory.  

Martins, finishing second for ART, now leads the standings by five points from Isack Hadjar heading into the final round at Monza. 

Franco Colapinto rounded off the podium for Van Amersfoort Racing at its home race, his fourth visit to the rostrum of the year. 

Martins immediately took the lead into Turn 1, with Maloney wide across the grass at the exit but holding second into Turn 2. 

A poor start from Ollie Bearman further back saw him drop from 14th to 18th, putting him into a fight with Prema teammate Arthur Leclerc, who started 20th.  

The safety car was first deployed on lap three, with Brad Benavides (Carlin) rear-ending Jenzer’s William Alatalo into Turn 2 after locking up, sending both into the gravel and ending their races. 

Racing resumed five laps later, with Martins leading the field away as Jak Crawford locked up, falling from third down to ninth and allowing Colapinto into the podium places. 

MP Motorsport driver Caio Collet and Sebastian Montoya, taking part in his debut F3 weekend for Campos, then passed Jonny Edgar (Trident) into seventh and eighth respectively. 

Up front, Maloney retook the lead out of Turn 1 on lap 12 in a replica of the move Martins used to lead initially. 

Crawford was shown the grass again the following lap under pressure from Carlin’s Zak O’Sullivan, but managed to hold onto ninth, before clawing his way up to seventh by lap 14 with DRS. 

Racing was once again neutralised on lap 19, with David Vidales beaching his Campos Racing car in the gravel at Turn 2. 

With just five laps remaining, the green flag was waved again, with Colapinto closing in on Martins as Maloney held the lead. 

Further back, Bearman had made it up to 11th, passing two drivers in as many corners before an aggressive move up the inside of O’Sullivan to take 10th.  

The safety car was again deployed just three laps from the end of the race after Rafael Villagomez (VAR) came off at Turn 1 and became lodged, while Gregoire Saucy (ART) retired after suffering damage to his front-right steering arm. 

Maloney led the pack as the safety car ended with two laps remaining, and managed to hold on to cross the line despite Martins looking close on the restart. 

Roman Stanek took fourth for Trident, with title contender Hadjar in fifth for Hitech. Collet lost sixth to Crawford on the final lap after locking up at Turn 1, with Montoya in eighth. 

Edgar and Bearman rounded off the top 10, though the Prema driver faces an investigation for his move on O’Sullivan. 

F3 Zandvoort - Feature race results:

Cla # Driver Team Time
1 3 Barbados Zane Maloney Italy Trident  
2 7 France Victor Martins France ART Grand Prix 1.0
3 29 Argentina Franco Colapinto Netherlands Van Amersfoort Racing 1.4
4 2 Czech Republic Roman Staněk Italy Trident 2.1
5 18 France Isack Hadjar United Kingdom HitechGP 2.7
6 5 United States Jak Crawford Italy Prema Powerteam 2.9
7 10 Brazil Caio Collet Netherlands MP Motorsport 4.3
8 21 Colombia Sebastian Montoya Spain Campos Racing 5.2
9 1 United Kingdom Jonny Edgar Italy Trident 5.5
10 6 United Kingdom Oliver Bearman Italy Prema Powerteam 8.4
11 11 Russian Federation Alexander Smolyar Netherlands MP Motorsport 9.3
12 26 United Kingdom Zak O'Sullivan United Kingdom Carlin 10.1
13 12 India Kush Maini Netherlands MP Motorsport 10.8
14 4 Monaco Arthur Leclerc Italy Prema Powerteam 11.2
15 17 United States Kaylen Frederick United Kingdom HitechGP 12.2
16 22 Spain Josep Maria Martí Spain Campos Racing 12.9
17 15 Germany David Schumacher Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 13.6
18 9 United States Juan Manuel Correa France ART Grand Prix 14.2
19 23 Israel Ido Cohen Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 14.7
20 28 Italy Enzo Trulli United Kingdom Carlin 15.4
21 16 Italy Francesco Pizzi Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 15.6
22 31 Japan Reece Ushijima Netherlands Van Amersfoort Racing 16.0
23 24 Italy Federico Malvestiti Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 16.4
24 19 Malaysia Nazim Azman United Kingdom HitechGP 17.0
25 14 Hungary László Tóth Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 17.5
26 8 Switzerland Gregoire Saucy France ART Grand Prix 4 laps
27 30 Mexico Rafael Villagomez Netherlands Van Amersfoort Racing 5 laps
28 20 Spain David Vidales Spain Campos Racing 10 laps
29 27 United States Brad Benavides United Kingdom Carlin 23 laps
30 25 Finland William Alatalo Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 23 laps
View full results
