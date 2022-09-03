F3 Zandvoort: Collet takes second win as Correa secures maiden podium

Listen to this article

Starting in fourth, Collet moved up to third off the line before snatching second from Zak O’Sullivan around the outside of Turn 1.

A battle for the lead with Correa ensued, with the MP Motorsport driver taking the lead with DRS at Turn 3 on lap five.

From there, he opened up a four second lead to cross the line for his first win since Hungary.

Correa, driving for ART, finally took his maiden series podium having had victory snatched from his hands in Austria courtesy of a broken gearbox screw.

Zak O’Sullivan took third for Carlin, his second podium of the year after finishing second in his home race at Silverstone.

With a great start off the line, Collet immediately moved up into third as second-place starter Gregoire Saucy fell back to fifth.

The Alpine Academy driver then swept past O’Sullivan as Correa held the lead out of Turn 2.

Collet took the fastest lap on lap two, with just 0.4s ahead of him to the ART driver, before an attempt to take the lead was thwarted as he ran onto the gravel, while O’Sullivan closed in behind.

But he managed to make it past Correa courtesy of DRS on lap five, moving around Turn 3 for the lead before opening up a 1.4s lead two laps later.

Further back, title contenders Roman Stanek and Ollie Bearman were embroiled in a battle for the final points paying position, with a mistake from the Prema driver allowing his Trident rival through at Turn 4 on lap 16.

Arthur Leclerc charged through the field, a difficult qualifying leaving him to start 20th. He moved up into 15th, before he took 14th place from Kaylen Frederick on lap 13.

He then passed Alexander Smolyar and Franco Colapinto in the last two laps, finishing 12th behind Bearman.

Jonny Edgar finished fourth for Trident, with Saucy settling for fifth after his poor start.

Championship leader Isack Hadjar finished in sixth ahead of title rival Victor Martins (ART), while Sebastian Montoya was eighth in his F3 debut for Campos, having held off Jak Crawford with some great defensive driving, with Stanek rounding off the top 10.

FIA Formula 3 Zandvoort Sprint race result: