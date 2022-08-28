Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop rewards
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / F3 Spa: Bearman clinches maiden win amid chaotic sprint race
FIA F3 / Spa Race report

F3 Spa: Maloney bounces back from crash to head Trident 1-2

Zane Maloney took his maiden FIA Formula 3 win in Sunday’s feature race at Spa as Ollie Bearman took his second podium in as many races. 

Megan White
By:
F3 Spa: Maloney bounces back from crash to head Trident 1-2
Listen to this article

The Trident driver, who suffered a huge crash in the sprint race, lined up second before passing Caio Collet for the lead on the first lap, but was forced to give the position back after the pair ran wide, letting Oliver Goethe past for the lead in the process and dropping the Barbadian to third. 

But he fought back, moving back up to second before passing his MP Motorsport rival several laps later at Les Combes for the lead. 

Roman Stanek took second, with Collet crossing the line in third but demoted to sixth by a five-second penalty for rejoining unsafely after his tussle with Maloney, handing Bearman third place after winning Saturday’s sprint race. 

Both Collet and Maloney got strong starts off the line, with the Brazilian driver leading, but the pair’s Les Combes tussle on lap one handed Goethe, in just his second F3 weekend, the lead. 

The safety car was deployed on lap three after Kush Maini and Francesco Pizzi made contact at the chicane, with Maini then taking out title contender Victor Martins and Ido Cohen as he attempted to get back to the pits. 

Racing resumed on lap six, with Collet taking the lead from Goethe on the Kemmel straight before Maloney retook second out of Les Combes. 

Stanek then took third from Goethe at the same spot the following tour, demoting the Euroformula Open championship leader to fourth. 

The race was neutralised for a second time after just one lap of racing, with Gregoire Saucy and Pepe Marti tangling at Turn 7 and the ART driver ending up in the wall. 

Once racing resumed, Maloney snatched the lead from Collet at Les Combes, with Jonny Edgar (Trident) applying pressure to Goethe for fourth as Bearman tried to get in on the action. 

Stanek took second from Collet at the end of the Kemmel straight on lap 14 as further back, Arthur Leclerc, who started in 20th, tussled with Zak O’Sullivan for 12th before going wide at Les Combes. 

With just three laps remaining, Bearman took fifth up the inside of Turn 1 from Edgar before launching his attack on Goethe on the final lap, breezing past on the Kemmel straight. 

The podium promotes Bearman to second in the standings, just one point behind Isack Hadjar, who finished 14th after struggling in tricky conditions in qualifying. 

He sits one point ahead of Martins, with Leclerc another point back in the standings with two rounds remaining at Zandvoort and Monza. 

Collet settled for sixth, with David Vidales in seventh having lined up 18th for Campos Racing and William Alatalo in eighth. 

Alexander Smolyar and Reece Ushijima rounded off the top 10, with Leclerc finishing just outside the points in 11th. 

Race results:

Cla # Driver Team Gap
1 3 Barbados Zane Maloney Italy Trident  
2 2 Czech Republic Roman Staněk Italy Trident 1.000
3 6 United Kingdom Oliver Bearman Italy Prema Powerteam 5.600
4 21 Monaco Oliver Goethe Spain Campos Racing 6.700
5 1 United Kingdom Jonny Edgar Italy Trident 7.400
6 10 Brazil Caio Collet Netherlands MP Motorsport 9.200
7 20 Spain David Vidales Spain Campos Racing 10.800
8 25 Finland William Alatalo Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 10.800
9 11 Russian Federation Alexander Smolyar Netherlands MP Motorsport 11.600
10 31 Japan Reece Ushijima Netherlands Van Amersfoort Racing 13.300
11 4 Monaco Arthur Leclerc Italy Prema Powerteam 13.600
12 29 Argentina Franco Colapinto Netherlands Van Amersfoort Racing 14.800
13 26 United Kingdom Zak O'Sullivan United Kingdom Carlin 15.700
14 18 France Isack Hadjar United Kingdom HitechGP 16.400
15 9 United States Juan Manuel Correa France ART Grand Prix 16.900
16 17 United States Kaylen Frederick United Kingdom HitechGP 17.900
17 5 United States Jak Crawford Italy Prema Powerteam 18.300
18 27 United States Brad Benavides United Kingdom Carlin 20.100
19 30 Mexico Rafael Villagomez Netherlands Van Amersfoort Racing 20.600
20 19 Malaysia Nazim Azman United Kingdom HitechGP 20.900
21 16 Italy Francesco Pizzi Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 21.500
22 22 Spain Josep Maria Martí Spain Campos Racing 23.700
23 15 United Kingdom Christian Mansell Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 24.600
24 28 Italy Enzo Trulli United Kingdom Carlin 24.900
25 14 Hungary László Tóth Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 25.400
26 24 Italy Federico Malvestiti Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 1'13.900
  8 Switzerland Gregoire Saucy France ART Grand Prix  
  23 Israel Ido Cohen Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport  
  7 France Victor Martins France ART Grand Prix  
  12 India Kush Maini Netherlands MP Motorsport  
View full results
shares
comments
F3 Spa: Bearman clinches maiden win amid chaotic sprint race
Previous article

F3 Spa: Bearman clinches maiden win amid chaotic sprint race
Megan White More from
Megan White
F2 Spa: Doohan holds off Drugovich for first feature win Spa
FIA F2

F2 Spa: Doohan holds off Drugovich for first feature win

F2 Spa: Lawson wins sprint, Drugovich charges to fourth Spa
FIA F2

F2 Spa: Lawson wins sprint, Drugovich charges to fourth

What the future holds for two Red Bull juniors fighting in the F2 battleground Prime
FIA F2

What the future holds for two Red Bull juniors fighting in the F2 battleground

Latest news

F3 Spa: Maloney bounces back from crash to head Trident 1-2
FIA F3 FIA F3

F3 Spa: Maloney bounces back from crash to head Trident 1-2

Zane Maloney took his maiden FIA Formula 3 win in Sunday’s feature race at Spa as Ollie Bearman took his second podium in as many races. 

F3 Spa: Bearman clinches maiden win amid chaotic sprint race
FIA F3 FIA F3

F3 Spa: Bearman clinches maiden win amid chaotic sprint race

Ollie Bearman clinched his maiden FIA Formula 3 victory at Spa, after enduring two safety car restarts and a lengthy red flag period to win for Prema Racing.

F3 Spa: Collet takes maiden pole as title contenders struggle
FIA F3 FIA F3

F3 Spa: Collet takes maiden pole as title contenders struggle

Caio Collet took his maiden FIA Formula 3 pole position at Spa as the title challengers struggled heading into the last three rounds of the season.

Jonny Edgar: The Red Bull protege battling back after illness struck
FIA F3 FIA F3

Jonny Edgar: The Red Bull protege battling back after illness struck

BRDC SuperStar and Red Bull junior driver Jonny Edgar's second season in the FIA Formula 3 championship was almost derailed when he was diagnosed with Crohn’s disease. But now underdoing treatment, the Briton has bravely battled back to the cockpit and is working on improving his fitness and form.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
What racing in Australiar the future of F1's junior series Prime

What racing in Australiar the future of F1's junior series

The announcement that FIA Formula 2 and 3 would race alongside the Australian Grand Prix from 2023 came as a surprise, not only to fans but to the series’ teams too. But with Formula 1’s boom in popularity bringing more fans to the championships, team principals are relishing the opportunity

FIA F2
Jun 28, 2022
How the ultra-tight F3 title fight is taking shape Prime

How the ultra-tight F3 title fight is taking shape

With just five points separating the top five after two rounds, FIA Formula 3 looks set for another thrilling season in 2022. But who stands the best chance of pulling away from that pack, and who are the contenders bubbling under?

FIA F3
May 3, 2022
Gregoire Saucy: How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors Prime

Gregoire Saucy: How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors

His career has been a slowburner but Gregoire Saucy trounced a collection of F1 juniors in Formula Regional by Alpine last year, and now he’s preparing to do it again in FIA F3. Here’s how the Swiss caught the world by surprise in 2021 and how he plans to do it all over again.

Formula Regional European Championship
Feb 13, 2022
The hardships that haven’t dented Logan Sargeant's F1 dream Prime

The hardships that haven’t dented Logan Sargeant's F1 dream

Faced with “no options” for 2021, Logan Sargeant’s Formula 1 dream looked set to crumble. But a last-minute Formula 3 seat and a strong season secured him a Formula 2 drive for 2022. He told Motorsport.com how his transformative season affected both his personality and his future.

FIA F3
Jan 29, 2022
From zero to hero: How F3's 2021 champion bounced back Prime

From zero to hero: How F3's 2021 champion bounced back

After a disastrous 2020 in FIA Formula 3 with Hitech, Dennis Hauger began to doubt himself - with the self-belief he had built through success in junior series evaporating. But after regrouping, he stormed to the F3 title in 2021. Here’s how he did it...

FIA F3
Oct 7, 2021
How Campos Racing has bounced back from its devastating loss Prime

How Campos Racing has bounced back from its devastating loss

After the sudden death of its founder in January, Formula 2 stalwart Campos Racing was left facing its hardest season to date. But new team boss Adrian Jr is determined to honour his father’s legacy and has returned the team to its winning ways

FIA F2
Sep 20, 2021
How F2 and F3's flawed format changes could prove shortlived Prime

How F2 and F3's flawed format changes could prove shortlived

After a chaotic 2020, marred by the coronavirus pandemic, the FIA brought in radical changes to Formula 2 and 3. But less than 12 months later, there are talks of them being reversed after all did not go to plan…

FIA F2
Sep 9, 2021
How the latest 'son of' youngster found his feet in F3 Prime

How the latest 'son of' youngster found his feet in F3

After a promising start to his single-seater racing career, life in the Formula 1 feeder series gave Jack Doohan a reality check. But, following a year of learning and toiling, the driver with one of the most famous surnames on the Formula 3 grid isn’t feeling the weight of expectation pushing down too hard on him any longer

FIA F3
Jun 30, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.