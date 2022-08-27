Tickets Subscribe
All me
Previous / F3 Spa: Collet takes maiden pole as title contenders struggle Next / F3 Spa: Maloney bounces back from crash to head Trident 1-2
FIA F3 / Spa Race report

F3 Spa: Bearman clinches maiden win amid chaotic sprint race

Ollie Bearman clinched his maiden FIA Formula 3 victory at Spa, after enduring two safety car restarts and a lengthy red flag period to win for Prema Racing.

Megan White
By:
Listen to this article

The Ferrari Driver Academy member lined up fifth but took advantage of first lap chaos ahead of him to lead out of Raidillon.

Despite a lengthy stoppage after a horrific crash between Zane Maloney and Oliver Goethe at Blanchimont, the Briton held on at the restart to take his first series win and reignite his title hopes.

Roman Stanek secured second place for Trident after teammate Jonny Edgar was handed a five-second penalty for contact with Franco Colapinto, with Alexander Smolyar in third for MP Motorsport.

Bearman got a good start off the line, immediately moving up to fourth, before chaos at Les Combes reshuffled the order as Colapinto was spun by Edgar.

Further ahead, polesitter O’Sullivan and Juan Manuel Correa made contact as the ART driver attempted a move for the lead, dropping both down the order, the former having suffered front wing damage while Correa had a puncture.

Brad Benavides briefly took the lead for Carlin after the melee, before Bearman snatched the lead, with Edgar running close behind in third.

Further back, the title contenders started their charge, with the top four all struggling in qualifying. Prema’s Arthur Leclerc, who lined up in 20th, was up to 13th, with Victor Martins (ART) up eight positions in 16th and Hitech’s Isack Hadjar two cars behind him, having started in 23rd.

The safety car was deployed on lap two after Christian Mansell’s Charouz-run car ended up in the gravel at Les Combes courtesy of contact from Rafael Villagomez (Van Amersfoort Racing).

Edgar took second on the restart from Benavides at Les Combes, but moments later the safety car was deployed again as Maloney and Goethe made contact at Blanchimont as Maloney attempted a move down the inside. Both drivers miraculously walked away from the crash.

Racing resumed after a 30-minute stoppage for the barriers to be repaired, with Bearman holding the lead while Benavides and Edgar tussled for third.

Smolyar then took third from Benavides, with Roman Stanek taking fourth at Pouhon for Trident.

Leclerc, meanwhile, had continued his charge through the field and was embroiled in a fight for sixth with David Vidales (Campos), with teammate Jak Crawford, who started last after a spin in qualifying, up to 11th.

The Monegasque driver secured sixth on lap 13, with Stanek snatching third from Smolyar on the Kemmel straight as Hadjar and Crawford tussled for the final points-paying position

Leclerc eventually took fifth on the straight on the penultimate lap before Hadjar took ninth from Caio Collet on the final tour.

Despite crossing the line second, Edgar’s penalty demoted him to fourth, with Leclerc in fifth and Jenzer Motorsport’s William Alatalo in sixth despite a brief trip into the gravel.

Vidales took seventh, with Hadjar securing eighth and Collet in ninth. Crawford made up 20 places for the final point, with championship contender Martins in 22nd after taking his drive-through penalty for a jump start.

Cla Driver Team Laps Gap
1 United Kingdom Oliver Bearman Italy Prema Powerteam 15  
2 Czech Republic Roman Staněk Italy Trident 15 4.762
3 Russian Federation Alexander Smolyar Netherlands MP Motorsport 15 5.689
4 United Kingdom Jonny Edgar Italy Trident 15 6.339
5 Monaco Arthur Leclerc Italy Prema Powerteam 15 7.586
6 Finland William Alatalo Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 15 10.609
7 Spain David Vidales Spain Campos Racing 15 12.294
8 United States Brad Benavides United Kingdom Carlin 15 12.326
9 France Isack Hadjar United Kingdom HitechGP 15 12.538
10 Brazil Caio Collet Netherlands MP Motorsport 15 13.231
11 United States Jak Crawford Italy Prema Powerteam 15 14.118
12 Switzerland Gregoire Saucy France ART Grand Prix 15 14.276
13 India Kush Maini Netherlands MP Motorsport 15 14.670
14 Japan Reece Ushijima Netherlands Van Amersfoort Racing 15 16.969
15 Argentina Franco Colapinto Netherlands Van Amersfoort Racing 15 17.887
16 Italy Enzo Trulli United Kingdom Carlin 15 18.668
17 Malaysia Nazim Azman United Kingdom HitechGP 15 19.147
18 United States Juan Manuel Correa France ART Grand Prix 15 20.061
19 Italy Federico Malvestiti Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 15 20.876
20 Italy Francesco Pizzi Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 15 21.857
21 United Kingdom Zak O'Sullivan United Kingdom Carlin 15 26.173
22 France Victor Martins France ART Grand Prix 15 27.345
23 Hungary László Tóth Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 15 28.710
24 Mexico Rafael Villagomez Netherlands Van Amersfoort Racing 15 32.465
25 Israel Ido Cohen Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 13 2 Laps
  Spain Josep Maria Martí Spain Campos Racing 11  
  Monaco Oliver Goethe Spain Campos Racing 5  
  Barbados Zane Maloney Italy Trident 5  
  United Kingdom Christian Mansell Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 1  
  United States Kaylen Frederick United Kingdom HitechGP 1  
View full results
F3 Spa: Collet takes maiden pole as title contenders struggle
F3 Spa: Maloney bounces back from crash to head Trident 1-2

F2 Spa: Doohan holds off Drugovich for first feature win Spa
FIA F2

F2 Spa: Doohan holds off Drugovich for first feature win

F3 Spa: Maloney bounces back from crash to head Trident 1-2 Spa
FIA F3

F3 Spa: Maloney bounces back from crash to head Trident 1-2

What the future holds for two Red Bull juniors fighting in the F2 battleground Prime
FIA F2

What the future holds for two Red Bull juniors fighting in the F2 battleground

F3 Spa: Maloney bounces back from crash to head Trident 1-2
FIA F3 FIA F3

F3 Spa: Maloney bounces back from crash to head Trident 1-2

Zane Maloney took his maiden FIA Formula 3 win in Sunday’s feature race at Spa as Ollie Bearman took his second podium in as many races. 

FIA F3 FIA F3

Ollie Bearman clinched his maiden FIA Formula 3 victory at Spa, after enduring two safety car restarts and a lengthy red flag period to win for Prema Racing.

F3 Spa: Collet takes maiden pole as title contenders struggle
FIA F3 FIA F3

F3 Spa: Collet takes maiden pole as title contenders struggle

Caio Collet took his maiden FIA Formula 3 pole position at Spa as the title challengers struggled heading into the last three rounds of the season.

Jonny Edgar: The Red Bull protege battling back after illness struck
FIA F3 FIA F3

Jonny Edgar: The Red Bull protege battling back after illness struck

BRDC SuperStar and Red Bull junior driver Jonny Edgar's second season in the FIA Formula 3 championship was almost derailed when he was diagnosed with Crohn’s disease. But now underdoing treatment, the Briton has bravely battled back to the cockpit and is working on improving his fitness and form.

Prime
What racing in Australiar the future of F1's junior series Prime

What racing in Australiar the future of F1's junior series

The announcement that FIA Formula 2 and 3 would race alongside the Australian Grand Prix from 2023 came as a surprise, not only to fans but to the series’ teams too. But with Formula 1’s boom in popularity bringing more fans to the championships, team principals are relishing the opportunity

FIA F2
Jun 28, 2022
How the ultra-tight F3 title fight is taking shape Prime

How the ultra-tight F3 title fight is taking shape

With just five points separating the top five after two rounds, FIA Formula 3 looks set for another thrilling season in 2022. But who stands the best chance of pulling away from that pack, and who are the contenders bubbling under?

FIA F3
May 3, 2022
Gregoire Saucy: How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors Prime

Gregoire Saucy: How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors

His career has been a slowburner but Gregoire Saucy trounced a collection of F1 juniors in Formula Regional by Alpine last year, and now he’s preparing to do it again in FIA F3. Here’s how the Swiss caught the world by surprise in 2021 and how he plans to do it all over again.

Formula Regional European Championship
Feb 13, 2022
The hardships that haven’t dented Logan Sargeant's F1 dream Prime

The hardships that haven’t dented Logan Sargeant's F1 dream

Faced with “no options” for 2021, Logan Sargeant’s Formula 1 dream looked set to crumble. But a last-minute Formula 3 seat and a strong season secured him a Formula 2 drive for 2022. He told Motorsport.com how his transformative season affected both his personality and his future.

FIA F3
Jan 29, 2022
From zero to hero: How F3's 2021 champion bounced back Prime

From zero to hero: How F3's 2021 champion bounced back

After a disastrous 2020 in FIA Formula 3 with Hitech, Dennis Hauger began to doubt himself - with the self-belief he had built through success in junior series evaporating. But after regrouping, he stormed to the F3 title in 2021. Here’s how he did it...

FIA F3
Oct 7, 2021
How Campos Racing has bounced back from its devastating loss Prime

How Campos Racing has bounced back from its devastating loss

After the sudden death of its founder in January, Formula 2 stalwart Campos Racing was left facing its hardest season to date. But new team boss Adrian Jr is determined to honour his father’s legacy and has returned the team to its winning ways

FIA F2
Sep 20, 2021
How F2 and F3's flawed format changes could prove shortlived Prime

How F2 and F3's flawed format changes could prove shortlived

After a chaotic 2020, marred by the coronavirus pandemic, the FIA brought in radical changes to Formula 2 and 3. But less than 12 months later, there are talks of them being reversed after all did not go to plan…

FIA F2
Sep 9, 2021
How the latest 'son of' youngster found his feet in F3 Prime

How the latest 'son of' youngster found his feet in F3

After a promising start to his single-seater racing career, life in the Formula 1 feeder series gave Jack Doohan a reality check. But, following a year of learning and toiling, the driver with one of the most famous surnames on the Formula 3 grid isn’t feeling the weight of expectation pushing down too hard on him any longer

FIA F3
Jun 30, 2021
