Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Zandvoort F3: Leclerc holds off Sargeant for second win of the season
FIA F3 News

FIA F3 season finale moved from Austin to Sochi

By:

The season finale of FIA Formula 3 has been moved from the Circuit of the Americas to Sochi after "unavoidable logistical changes" scuppered plans to race in the US.

FIA F3 season finale moved from Austin to Sochi

The seventh round was due to take place in Austin from October 22-24 in support of the US Grand Prix, but will now take place a month earlier, from September 24-26, at the Russian Grand Prix.

But organisers said the changes, which "heavily impacted the overall costs of the planned Austin event," meant the series could no longer race there, and the finale will now take place on the same weekend as the sixth round of FIA Formula 2.

Teams were informed of the move over the Dutch Grand Prix weekend.

In a statement, organisers said: "The FIA Formula 3 Championship promoter, Formula 1 and the FIA announce that the final round of the 2021 F3 season will be hosted alongside Formula 1 and Formula 2 in Sochi, Russia, on September 24-26, in lieu of Austin, USA.

"This modification of the calendar has been agreed by all stakeholders following unavoidable logistical changes that heavily impacted the overall costs of the planned Austin event for F3.

"The F3 promoter confirms that there will be three races held for both F2 and F3 over the course of the Sochi event."

FIA Formula 3 CEO Bruno Michel said: “I want to thank F1 and the FIA, our teams and everyone involved, including the Sochi promoters, for agreeing on such short notice to this change. We are pleased to bring our two categories to Russia again, but I am also sorry for not taking F3 to Austin this year, and I’m looking forward to racing there in the future.”

W Series, which is also set to conclude at COTA, says it still intend to race there.

Read Also:

shares
comments
Zandvoort F3: Leclerc holds off Sargeant for second win of the season

Previous article

Zandvoort F3: Leclerc holds off Sargeant for second win of the season
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

6 h
2
Formula 1

Verstappen summoned by stewards for overtaking under red flag

4 h
3
Formula 1

Mercedes-powered F1 drivers to move to freshest engines

2 h
4
Formula 1

Dutch GP: Verstappen quickest by 0.5s in final practice

1 h
5
Formula 1

Mercedes dismisses 'special engine solution' amid Red Bull query

3 h
Latest news
FIA F3 season finale moved from Austin to Sochi
FIA F3

FIA F3 season finale moved from Austin to Sochi

10m
Zandvoort F3: Leclerc holds off Sargeant for second win of the season
FIA F3

Zandvoort F3: Leclerc holds off Sargeant for second win of the season

3 h
Zandvoort F3: Hauger snatches pole away from Schumacher
FIA F3

Zandvoort F3: Hauger snatches pole away from Schumacher

Sep 3, 2021
Zandvoort F3: Crawford tops twice-red-flagged practice
FIA F3

Zandvoort F3: Crawford tops twice-red-flagged practice

Sep 3, 2021
Spa F3: Doohan wins feature race to thrust into title contention
FIA F3

Spa F3: Doohan wins feature race to thrust into title contention

Aug 29, 2021
Latest videos
FIA F3: Doohan scores first ever series pole in wet conditions 00:49
FIA F3
Aug 27, 2021

FIA F3: Doohan scores first ever series pole in wet conditions

FIA F3: Double driver change for Charouz Racing System 00:41
FIA F3
Aug 25, 2021

FIA F3: Double driver change for Charouz Racing System

Macau Formula 3 and GT World Cup races cancelled again 00:27
FIA F3
Aug 19, 2021

Macau Formula 3 and GT World Cup races cancelled again

Formula 3: Colombo scores maiden win in Hungary 00:49
FIA F3
Jul 31, 2021

Formula 3: Colombo scores maiden win in Hungary

F3: Mercedes junior Vesti passes Hauger to win Race 3 at Austria 00:32
FIA F3
Jul 4, 2021

F3: Mercedes junior Vesti passes Hauger to win Race 3 at Austria

More from
Megan White
Zandvoort F3: Leclerc holds off Sargeant for second win of the season Zandvoort
FIA F3

Zandvoort F3: Leclerc holds off Sargeant for second win of the season

Zandvoort W Series: Kimilainen takes pole ahead of Powell Zandvoort
W Series

Zandvoort W Series: Kimilainen takes pole ahead of Powell

The rational brain of W Series' outside title bet Prime
W Series

The rational brain of W Series' outside title bet

Trending Today

Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel
Formula 1 Formula 1

Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

Verstappen summoned by stewards for overtaking under red flag
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen summoned by stewards for overtaking under red flag

Mercedes-powered F1 drivers to move to freshest engines
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes-powered F1 drivers to move to freshest engines

Dutch GP: Verstappen quickest by 0.5s in final practice
Formula 1 Formula 1

Dutch GP: Verstappen quickest by 0.5s in final practice

Mercedes dismisses 'special engine solution' amid Red Bull query
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes dismisses 'special engine solution' amid Red Bull query

Verstappen avoids Dutch GP penalty after red flag incident
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen avoids Dutch GP penalty after red flag incident

Red Bull Ring DTM: Lawson reignites title challenge with win
DTM DTM

Red Bull Ring DTM: Lawson reignites title challenge with win

Kubica to make F1 return as Raikkonen tests COVID positive
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Kubica to make F1 return as Raikkonen tests COVID positive

Latest news

FIA F3 season finale moved from Austin to Sochi
FIA F3 FIA F3

FIA F3 season finale moved from Austin to Sochi

Zandvoort F3: Leclerc holds off Sargeant for second win of the season
FIA F3 FIA F3

Zandvoort F3: Leclerc holds off Sargeant for second win of the season

Zandvoort F3: Hauger snatches pole away from Schumacher
FIA F3 FIA F3

Zandvoort F3: Hauger snatches pole away from Schumacher

Zandvoort F3: Crawford tops twice-red-flagged practice
FIA F3 FIA F3

Zandvoort F3: Crawford tops twice-red-flagged practice

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.