Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop rewards
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / The Formula 3 title challengers gunning for title glory this weekend Next / F3 Monza: Colapinto takes sprint win, title goes to the wire
FIA F3 / Monza Qualifying report

F3 Monza: Smolyar takes pole as Hadjar crashes out of qualifying

Alexander Smolyar took pole position for the final FIA Formula 3 round of the season at Monza, with Isack Hadjar crashing out in a blow to his title hopes. 

Megan White
By:
F3 Monza: Smolyar takes pole as Hadjar crashes out of qualifying
Listen to this article

The MP Motorsport driver leapt up from 24th place to snatch provisional pole with three minutes remaining, setting a 1m37.559s to take the front spot for Sunday’s feature race.  

Zane Maloney took second for Trident, less than 0.05s behind Smolyar, with teammate Roman Stanek in third. 

Heartbreak came for Hadjar halfway through the session, touching the white line at Parabolica before drifting across the track and across the gravel before hitting the wall. 

The Hitech driver had set a purple second sector when he came off, destroying his hopes of taking pole to close the five-point gap to Martins. He will start 16th on Sunday. 

Gregoire Saucy was first to put a time on the board for ART, setting a 1m43.086s before he was quickly demoted by teammate Juan Manuel Correa. 

Stanek then took the top spot, setting a 1m38.431s, with Hadjar slotting into second behind him, while Martins messed up on his first attempt and was forced to go around the bollards at Turn 1. 

Arthur Leclerc was second-fastest on his next attempt with a 1m38.492s, before Stanek, Jonny Edgar and fellow title contender Zane Maloney went faster. 

Stanek then improved to a 1m38.107s for provisional pole, while Maloney and Leclerc were third and fourth respectively, with Ollie Bearman in sixth and Martins in 10th. 

Hadjar’s crash then prompted a red flag while his Red Bull liveried Hitech was removed from the gravel as he looked on distraught. 

As racing resumed, Bearman was next to improve, a 1m38.107s putting him less than 0.1s behind provisional polesitter Stanek. 

The traffic characteristic to qualifying at Monza began with seven minutes remaining, with several drivers opting to head back into the pits rather than immediately embarking on a flying lap. 

The times then began to tumble as Caio Collet went up to fourth, before Smolyar took provisional pole with a 1m37.559s having been running in 24th.  

Martins then went second-quickest, with  a 1m37.888s, before Prema’s Jak Crawford and Leclerc demoted him, though Crawford had his time deleted. 

Championship leader Victor Martins took fourth for ART, with Leclerc in fifth and Bearman in sixth. 

William Alatalo, Crawford and Correa took seventh, eighth and ninth places. 

Collet will start on pole for Saturday’s reverse grid sprint race, with Pepe Marti in second and Edgar in third. 

F3 Monza - Qualifying results:

Cla # Driver Team Time Gap
1 11 Russian Federation Alexander Smolyar Netherlands MP Motorsport 1'37.559  
2 3 Barbados Zane Maloney Italy Trident 1'37.606 0.047
3 2 Czech Republic Roman Staněk Italy Trident 1'37.750 0.191
4 7 France Victor Martins France ART Grand Prix 1'37.774 0.215
5 4 Monaco Arthur Leclerc Italy Prema Powerteam 1'37.945 0.386
6 6 United Kingdom Oliver Bearman Italy Prema Powerteam 1'37.960 0.401
7 25 Finland William Alatalo Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 1'38.023 0.464
8 5 United States Jak Crawford Italy Prema Powerteam 1'38.031 0.472
9 9 United States Juan Manuel Correa France ART Grand Prix 1'38.035 0.476
10 1 United Kingdom Jonny Edgar Italy Trident 1'38.109 0.550
11 22 Spain Josep Maria Martí Spain Campos Racing 1'38.182 0.623
12 10 Brazil Caio Collet Netherlands MP Motorsport 1'38.224 0.665
13 29 Argentina Franco Colapinto Netherlands Van Amersfoort Racing 1'38.283 0.724
14 17 United States Kaylen Frederick United Kingdom HitechGP 1'38.444 0.885
15 8 Switzerland Gregoire Saucy France ART Grand Prix 1'38.488 0.929
16 18 France Isack Hadjar United Kingdom HitechGP 1'38.498 0.939
17 26 United Kingdom Zak O'Sullivan United Kingdom Carlin 1'38.500 0.941
18 20 Spain David Vidales Spain Campos Racing 1'38.673 1.114
19 30 Mexico Rafael Villagomez Netherlands Van Amersfoort Racing 1'38.682 1.123
20 16 Italy Francesco Pizzi Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 1'38.814 1.255
21 27 United States Brad Benavides United Kingdom Carlin 1'38.866 1.307
22 31 Japan Reece Ushijima Netherlands Van Amersfoort Racing 1'38.915 1.356
23 21 Hunter Yeany Spain Campos Racing 1'39.105 1.546
24 23 Israel Ido Cohen Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 1'39.122 1.563
25 28 Italy Enzo Trulli United Kingdom Carlin 1'39.162 1.603
26 24 Italy Federico Malvestiti Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 1'39.648 2.089
27 19 Malaysia Nazim Azman United Kingdom HitechGP 1'39.800 2.241
28 12 India Kush Maini Netherlands MP Motorsport 1'40.008 2.449
29 14 Hungary László Tóth Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 1'40.317 2.758
30 15 Alessandro Famularo Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 1'40.860 3.301
View full results
shares
comments
The Formula 3 title challengers gunning for title glory this weekend
Previous article

The Formula 3 title challengers gunning for title glory this weekend
Next article

F3 Monza: Colapinto takes sprint win, title goes to the wire

F3 Monza: Colapinto takes sprint win, title goes to the wire
Megan White More from
Megan White
F2 Monza: Drugovich crowned champion as Vips wins sprint race Monza
FIA F2

F2 Monza: Drugovich crowned champion as Vips wins sprint race

F3 Monza: Colapinto takes sprint win, title goes to the wire Monza
FIA F3

F3 Monza: Colapinto takes sprint win, title goes to the wire

What the future holds for two Red Bull juniors fighting in the F2 battleground Prime
FIA F2

What the future holds for two Red Bull juniors fighting in the F2 battleground

More from
Alexander Smolyar
F3 Hungary: Smolyar takes lights-to-flag win in feature race Hungaroring
FIA F3

F3 Hungary: Smolyar takes lights-to-flag win in feature race

F3 race winner Smolyar switches to MP for third season in 2022
FIA F3

F3 race winner Smolyar switches to MP for third season in 2022

Hungaroring F3: Smolyar tops practice ahead of Hauger Hungaroring
FIA F3

Hungaroring F3: Smolyar tops practice ahead of Hauger

Latest news

F3 Monza: Colapinto takes sprint win, title goes to the wire
FIA F3 FIA F3

F3 Monza: Colapinto takes sprint win, title goes to the wire

Franco Colapinto took a lights-to-flag victory in the final FIA Formula 3 sprint race of the season at Monza, holding off a strong challenge from title contender Ollie Bearman.

F3 Monza: Smolyar takes pole as Hadjar crashes out of qualifying
FIA F3 FIA F3

F3 Monza: Smolyar takes pole as Hadjar crashes out of qualifying

Alexander Smolyar took pole position for the final FIA Formula 3 round of the season at Monza, with Isack Hadjar crashing out in a blow to his title hopes. 

The Formula 3 title challengers gunning for title glory this weekend
FIA F3 FIA F3

The Formula 3 title challengers gunning for title glory this weekend

As the FIA Formula 3 championship descends on Monza for its title decider, there are six drivers still firmly in contention split by just 25 points, with 39 still available. Here are the contenders hoping to scoop the prize and how they've got there

F3 lines up all-female test at Magny-Cours
FIA F3 FIA F3

F3 lines up all-female test at Magny-Cours

The FIA Formula 3 championship will host a test for four female drivers at Magny-Cours later this month.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
What racing in Australiar the future of F1's junior series Prime

What racing in Australiar the future of F1's junior series

The announcement that FIA Formula 2 and 3 would race alongside the Australian Grand Prix from 2023 came as a surprise, not only to fans but to the series’ teams too. But with Formula 1’s boom in popularity bringing more fans to the championships, team principals are relishing the opportunity

FIA F2
Jun 28, 2022
How the ultra-tight F3 title fight is taking shape Prime

How the ultra-tight F3 title fight is taking shape

With just five points separating the top five after two rounds, FIA Formula 3 looks set for another thrilling season in 2022. But who stands the best chance of pulling away from that pack, and who are the contenders bubbling under?

FIA F3
May 3, 2022
Gregoire Saucy: How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors Prime

Gregoire Saucy: How an outsider demolished a rank of F1 juniors

His career has been a slowburner but Gregoire Saucy trounced a collection of F1 juniors in Formula Regional by Alpine last year, and now he’s preparing to do it again in FIA F3. Here’s how the Swiss caught the world by surprise in 2021 and how he plans to do it all over again.

Formula Regional European Championship
Feb 13, 2022
The hardships that haven’t dented Logan Sargeant's F1 dream Prime

The hardships that haven’t dented Logan Sargeant's F1 dream

Faced with “no options” for 2021, Logan Sargeant’s Formula 1 dream looked set to crumble. But a last-minute Formula 3 seat and a strong season secured him a Formula 2 drive for 2022. He told Motorsport.com how his transformative season affected both his personality and his future.

FIA F3
Jan 29, 2022
From zero to hero: How F3's 2021 champion bounced back Prime

From zero to hero: How F3's 2021 champion bounced back

After a disastrous 2020 in FIA Formula 3 with Hitech, Dennis Hauger began to doubt himself - with the self-belief he had built through success in junior series evaporating. But after regrouping, he stormed to the F3 title in 2021. Here’s how he did it...

FIA F3
Oct 7, 2021
How Campos Racing has bounced back from its devastating loss Prime

How Campos Racing has bounced back from its devastating loss

After the sudden death of its founder in January, Formula 2 stalwart Campos Racing was left facing its hardest season to date. But new team boss Adrian Jr is determined to honour his father’s legacy and has returned the team to its winning ways

FIA F2
Sep 20, 2021
How F2 and F3's flawed format changes could prove shortlived Prime

How F2 and F3's flawed format changes could prove shortlived

After a chaotic 2020, marred by the coronavirus pandemic, the FIA brought in radical changes to Formula 2 and 3. But less than 12 months later, there are talks of them being reversed after all did not go to plan…

FIA F2
Sep 9, 2021
How the latest 'son of' youngster found his feet in F3 Prime

How the latest 'son of' youngster found his feet in F3

After a promising start to his single-seater racing career, life in the Formula 1 feeder series gave Jack Doohan a reality check. But, following a year of learning and toiling, the driver with one of the most famous surnames on the Formula 3 grid isn’t feeling the weight of expectation pushing down too hard on him any longer

FIA F3
Jun 30, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.