F3 Monza: Edgar scores first win in finale, Prema clinches teams' title
Jonny Edgar took his maiden Formula 3 win at Monza, enduring four safety cars to lead an all-British podium for the final race of the season.
The MP Motorsport driver lined up fourth, but was promoted to third after poleman Oliver Goethe suffered an issue in his Trident on the formation lap.
He then passed Prema driver Paul Aron to snatch second before the first stoppage.
Once racing resumed, he made it past Caio Collet (Van Amersfoort Racing) for the first time, with the pair trading the lead several times over the coming laps.
Edgar endured three more safety cars and fended off a fierce challenge from Zak O’Sullivan (Prema) to take his maiden win to round off his third season in F3.
O’Sullivan’s second-place finish boosts him to second in the standings and help the Italian outfit to another teams’ title, with Jenzer's Taylor Barnard taking third in the championship.
With Goethe having failed to start the race, Collet led from Aron off the line, before a brief touch of the gravel at the second chicane dropped the Estonian to fourth, allowing Edgar into second after a battle with champion Gabriel Bortoleto (Trident).
The first safety car was then deployed after MP Motorsport’s Franco Colapinto came to a stop at Turn 5 having been forced onto the gravel, ending his hopes of finishing second in the standings.
Racing resumed on lap four, with Edgar taking the lead for the first time two laps later as O’Sullivan took third after Bortoleto ran up the Turn 1 escape road, falling to ninth.
The safety car was almost immediately deployed again, after ART’s Gregoire Saucy went off into the gravel at Lesmo 2.
Action restarted on lap nine, with Aron nudged wide by Leonardo Fornaroli (Trident) at Turn 1 and dropping him to 11th, also ending his chances of finishing second in the standings, though he recovered late on to seventh.
Fornaroli received a five-second penalty for the incident.
Collet took the lead from Edgar on the restart before the Briton retook control at the second chicane.
Though Collet was back into the lead two laps later, Edgar once again passed him down at Turn 1 on lap 13 to retake the lead, before the third safety car was deployed by Sebastian Montoya (Hitech) having been nudged into the Turn 5 gravel by team-mate Gabriele Mini.
The safety car ended on lap 16, with Edgar leading as O’Sullivan snuck into second in a brilliant move around the outside of Turn 2.
Marti’s race was then ended, also in the Turn 5 gravel, and prompting the final safety car, before Roberto Faria’s PHM also stopped at the pit exit.
A final lap shootout saw Edgar make a good restart to retain the lead, and despite Collet’s best attempts to hold on to O’Sullivan, he was then passed by Barnard.
Collet settled for fourth, with Bortoleto in fifth and Saturday sprint race podium sitter Mari Boya (MP Motorsport) in sixth.
Aron was seventh, with Christian Mansell in eighth for Campos ahead of the third Prema of Dino Beganovic. Rafael Villagomez completed the top 10 for VAR.
F3 Monza - Feature race results:
|Driver Info
|
|
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|Pits
|Points
|Retirement
|Bonus
|1
|J. Edgar Jonny Edgar MP Motorsport
|12
|21
|-
|25
|2
|Z. O'Sullivan Zak O'Sullivan Prema Powerteam
|3
|21
|+0.200
|0.200
|18
|3
|
T. Barnard Taylor Barnard Jenzer Motorsport
|27
|21
|+0.800
|0.600
|15
|4
|C. Collet Caio Collet Van Amersfoort Racing
|17
|21
|+1.000
|0.200
|12
|5
|
G. Bortoleto Gabriel Bortoleto Trident
|5
|21
|+1.500
|0.500
|10
|1
|6
|
M. Boya Mari Boya MP Motorsport
|11
|21
|+1.900
|0.400
|8
|7
|
P. Aron Paul Aron Prema Powerteam
|1
|21
|+2.100
|0.200
|6
|8
|
C. Mansell Christian Mansell Campos Racing
|24
|21
|+2.900
|0.800
|4
|9
|
D. Beganovic Dino Beganovic Prema Powerteam
|2
|21
|+3.300
|0.400
|2
|10
|R. Villagomez Rafael Villagomez Van Amersfoort Racing
|18
|21
|+3.600
|0.300
|1
|11
|
M. Shin Michael Shin PHM Racing by Charouz
|31
|21
|+6.100
|2.500
|12
|
F. Simonazzi Francesco Simonazzi Rodin Carlin
|21
|21
|+6.700
|0.600
|13
|
N. Tsolov Nikola Tsolov ART Grand Prix
|9
|21
|+6.900
|0.200
|1
|14
|S. Flörsch Sophia Flörsch PHM Racing by Charouz
|29
|21
|+7.600
|0.700
|15
|
J. Dufek Joshua Dufek Campos Racing
|25
|21
|+7.600
|0.000
|1
|16
|
L. Fornaroli Leonardo Fornaroli Trident
|4
|21
|+8.100
|0.500
|17
|
O. Gray Oliver Gray Rodin Carlin
|20
|21
|+8.400
|0.300
|1
|18
|
L. Browning Luke Browning Hitech Pulse-Eight
|16
|21
|+11.200
|2.800
|1
|19
|
G. Minì Gabriele Minì Hitech Pulse-Eight
|15
|21
|+21.100
|9.900
|20
|
T. Smith Tommy Smith Van Amersfoort Racing
|19
|21
|+53.900
|32.800
|1
|21
|A. Garcia Alex Garcia Jenzer Motorsport
|28
|20
|1 lap
|1
|22
|
R. Faria Roberto Faria PHM Racing by Charouz
|30
|18
|3 laps
|dnf
|
N. Bedrin Nikita Bedrin Jenzer Motorsport
|26
|16
|5 laps
|1
|Retirement
|dnf
|
P. Martí Pepe Martí Campos Racing
|23
|15
|6 laps
|Retirement
|dnf
|I. Cohen Ido Cohen Rodin Carlin
|22
|15
|6 laps
|Retirement
|dnf
|S. Montoya Sebastian Montoya Hitech Pulse-Eight
|14
|12
|9 laps
|Retirement
|dnf
|K. Frederick Kaylen Frederick ART Grand Prix
|7
|12
|9 laps
|1
|Retirement
|dnf
|G. Saucy Gregoire Saucy ART Grand Prix
|8
|5
|16 laps
|Retirement
|dnf
|F. Colapinto Franco Colapinto MP Motorsport
|10
|19
|Retirement
|dnf
|
O. Goethe Oliver Goethe Trident
|6
|20
|Retirement
|2
|View full results
