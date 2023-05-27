Subscribe
F3 Monaco: Marti dominates sprint for second win of the season

Pepe Marti dominated the Formula 3 sprint race in Monaco, taking his second win of the season in a lights-to-flag masterclass.

Megan White
By:
Josep Maria Marti, Campos Racing

The Campos Racing driver started on reverse-grid pole for Saturday's race as the series made its first visit to the principality since GP3 in 2012.

Despite one safety car, it was a sedate race for F3, with few moves among the top 10.

After the restart, Marti managed to build a convincing gap, having opened up three seconds to Leonardo Fornaroli in the first 11 laps of racing before crossing the line eight seconds ahead of the Trident driver.

Gregoire Saucy finished third for ART Grand Prix to take his third podium of the season, sitting second in the drivers' standings.

With Marti leading off the line ahead of Fornaroli, the only early move at the front came courtesy of Saucy passing Jenzer's Taylor Barnard for third around the outside of Turn 1.

Further back, Hitech driver Luke Browning made it past Caio Collet (MP) and Sunday polesitter Gabriele Mini clinched 11th from Prema rival Dino Beganovic.

The safety car was quickly deployed after MP Motorsport driver Jonny Edgar found the wall at Turn 1, ending his race, with team-mate Mari Boya swerving to avoid him and suffering terminal damage to his rear-left side.

Racing resumed on lap six, with Franco Colapinto also making it past Barnard, this time up the inside of the Fairmont hairpin.

Tommy Smith was involved in a shunt heading into the tunnel in his Van Amersfoort Racing car, with Oliver Goethe bumping him into the wall and receiving a 10-second penalty.

Smith was also involved in a tussle between Piotr Wisnicki and Ido Cohen at the hairpin as the trio battled further down the field, the Israeli driver nudging the Pole as they headed down the hill.

By lap 15, the gap from Marti to Fornaroli was two seconds, and it continued to grow, up to three seconds just two laps later as the Spaniard pulled away and Fornaroli fell into Saucy's clutches.

Further back, Sebastian Montoya (Hitech) looked set to close on Trident driver Gabriel Bortoleto, but the Brazilian was able to hold him behind in the fight for sixth.

Saucy had a small lock-up into the hairpin on lap 21 as he attempted to close further on Fornaroli, but never made it close enough.

Colapinto finished fourth with Barnard and Bortoleto in fifth and sixth. Montoya, Browning, Collet and Prema driver Paul Aron rounded off the top 10.

Cla Driver Team Gap
1 Pepe Martí Spain Campos Racing  
2 Leonardo Fornaroli Italy Trident 8.100
3 Switzerland Gregoire Saucy France ART Grand Prix 8.800
4 Argentina Franco Colapinto Netherlands MP Motorsport 9.300
5 Taylor Barnard Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 11.500
6 Gabriel Bortoleto Italy Trident 13.600
7 Colombia Sebastian Montoya Hitech Pulse-Eight 13.900
8 Luke Browning Hitech Pulse-Eight 14.500
9 Brazil Caio Collet Netherlands Van Amersfoort Racing 15.900
10 Paul Aron Italy Prema Powerteam 17.900
11 Gabriele Minì Hitech Pulse-Eight 18.400
12 Dino Beganovic Italy Prema Powerteam 19.900
13 United Kingdom Zak O'Sullivan Italy Prema Powerteam 20.900
14 Nikola Tsolov France ART Grand Prix 22.200
15 Nikita Bedrin Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 23.200
16 Mexico Rafael Villagomez Netherlands Van Amersfoort Racing 24.000
17 Oliver Goethe Italy Trident 35.800
18 Piotr Wiśnicki PHM Racing by Charouz 38.400
19 Israel Ido Cohen Rodin Carlin 40.300
20 Christian Mansell Spain Campos Racing 40.800
21 Tommy Smith Netherlands Van Amersfoort Racing 42.300
22 Oliver Gray Rodin Carlin 43.700
23 Germany Sophia Flörsch PHM Racing by Charouz 45.100
24 United States Kaylen Frederick France ART Grand Prix 47.300
25 Hugh Barter Spain Campos Racing 50.000
26 Alex Garcia Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 1'01.300
27 Hunter Yeany Rodin Carlin  
  Roberto Faria PHM Racing by Charouz  
  Mari Boya Netherlands MP Motorsport  
  United Kingdom Jonny Edgar Netherlands MP Motorsport  
View full results
F3 driver Luke Browning joins Williams Driver Academy
