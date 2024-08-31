All Series

Race report
FIA F3 Monza

F3 Italy: Tramnitz scores maiden win as title fight rolls on to finale

Title battle goes to the wire as new race winner emerges at Monza

Sam Hall
Sam Hall
Upd:
Tim Tramnitz, MP Motorsport

Tim Tramnitz, MP Motorsport

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Tim Tramnitz became the 12th different F3 race winner this season, breaking his duck in the Monza sprint race, while the championship fight remains wide open heading into tomorrow's finale.

In the penultimate outing of the season, the MP Motorsport driver was a picture of composure, taking a lights-to-flag victory in a race that saw no changes for the lead, despite the extreme effect of the tow.

Tramnitz’s success was secured with a cool head on the two safety car restarts, where he was able to pull a clear margin over Sebastian Montoya (Campos) on both occasions. However, a post-race penalty for forcing Santiago Ramos (Trident) off the track resulted in a five-second penalty, dropping Montoya from second to 11th. 

With a starting procedure infringement for Tramnitz being investigated after the race, there remains an asterisk over the race result.

Championship combatants Leonardo Fornaroli (Trident), Gabriele Mini (Prema) and Luke Browning (Hitech) were among the raft of grid penalties for qualifying infringements, but Tramnitz's position was unaffected as he lined up on the reversed grid pole.

Leading away from the grid, the Red Bull junior put up an on-the-limit defence on Montoya and Dino Beganovic (Prema) on the run to the Rettifilo chicane amid a cloud of smoke caused by locked brakes.

This dramatic-looking start set the tone for what was to come, although the battles all took place in the mirrors of a controlled Tramnitz.

But the action came to a quick halt, as the safety car was deployed at the end of lap two after Van Amersfoort Racing pair Noel Leon and Tommy Smith tangled with Nikita Bedrin (AIX Racing). For causing the incident, Smith received a 10-second penalty.

Racing resumed on lap six with the championship-leading trio still outside of the points, but points leader Fornaroli was a man on a mission. He made up four places on the restart, then thrust himself into the top 10 one lap later.

This journey reached a peak of seventh, but moments before entering a second safety car period on lap 13, he dropped behind Mari Boya (Campos) as his tyres began to cry enough.

This latest disruption was caused by a clumsy incident at the Rettifilo chicane between Max Esterson and Piotr Wisnicki.

Just as Fornaroli had progressed in the initial safety car restart, Browning strode forward on the second occasion, passing the Italian at the first chicane before overcoming Boya for sixth, following Montoya's penalty.

With one race remaining, Fornaroli has a three point lead from Mini, who took two points for finishing ninth, with Browning two further back.

Eventually taking a point following the post-race decisions, Arvid Lindblad (Prema) remains in with an outside shot of the title, but trails by 21 points.

Fornaroli will start the feature race from pole, with Mini third and Browning seeking to fight back from 13th.

F3 Italy Race 1 Results

   
1
 - 
4
   
   
1
 - 
2
   
Cla Driver # Laps Time Interval km/h Pits Points Retirement Bonus
1
T. Tramnitz MP Motorsport
 7 17

-

            
2 Colombia S. Montoya Campos Racing 11 17

+0.700

0.7

 0.700          
3
S. Ramos Trident
 6 17

+0.900

0.9

 0.200          
4
A. Dunne MP Motorsport
 9 17

+1.300

1.3

 0.400          
5
D. Beganovic Prema Powerteam
 1 17

+1.900

1.9

 0.600          
6
S. Meguetounif Trident
 5 17

+4.000

4.0

 2.100          
7
L. Browning Hitech Pulse-Eight
 14 17

+4.100

4.1

 0.100          
8
M. Boya Campos Racing
 12 17

+4.300

4.3

 0.200          
9
L. Fornaroli Trident
 4 17

+4.800

4.8

 0.500          
10
G. Minì Prema Powerteam
 2 17

+5.100

5.1

 0.300          
11
M. Stenshorne Hitech Pulse-Eight
 15 17

+5.500

5.5

 0.400          
12
A. Lindblad Prema Powerteam
 3 17

+5.900

5.9

 0.400          
13
L. Van ART Grand Prix
 24 17

+6.500

6.5

 0.600          
14
M. Zagazeta Jenzer Motorsport
 19 17

+6.700

6.7

 0.200          
15
J. Loake Rodin Motorsport
 31 17

+6.800

6.8

 0.100          
16 Germany S. Flörsch Van Amersfoort Racing 21 17

+6.800

6.8

 0.000          
17
N. Strømsted Campos Racing
 10 17

+6.900

6.9

 0.100          
18
C. Shields Hitech Pulse-Eight
 16 17

+7.300

7.3

 0.400   1      
19
T. Inthraphuvasak PHM AIX Racing
 26 17

+7.500

7.5

 0.200          
20
K. Sztuka MP Motorsport
 8 17

+8.600

8.6

 1.100          
21
N. Tsolov ART Grand Prix
 25 17

+11.000

11.0

 2.400          
22
C. Mansell ART Grand Prix
 23 17

+13.000

13.0

 2.000   1      
23
T. Smith Van Amersfoort Racing
 22 17

+18.500

18.5

 5.500          
24
C. Wurz Jenzer Motorsport
 17 16

1 lap

            
25
C. Voisin Rodin Motorsport
 29 16

1 lap

     1      
dnf
J. Dufek PHM AIX Racing
 28 13

4 laps

     1   Retirement  
dnf
M. Esterson Jenzer Motorsport
 18 12

5 laps

         Accident  
dnf
P. Wiśnicki Rodin Motorsport
 30 12

5 laps

         Accident  
dnf
N. Bedrin PHM AIX Racing
 27 1

16 laps

         Accident  
dnf
N. León Van Amersfoort Racing
 20 1

16 laps

         Accident  
View full results  

Previous article F3 title showdown: Who is in the running for glory?
Next article F3 reveals new Dallara racer to debut in 2025

