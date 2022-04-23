Tickets Subscribe
Previous / F3 Imola: Maloney leads Trident 1-2 for first series pole
FIA F3 / Imola Race report

F3 Imola: Colapinto wins sprint as Collet, Hadjar collide

Franco Colapinto took victory in a dramatic FIA Formula 3 sprint race in Imola after snatching back the lead on the final lap. 

Megan White
By:
F3 Imola: Colapinto wins sprint as Collet, Hadjar collide
Listen to this article

The Van Amersfoort Racing rookie, who took pole for the feature race in Bahrain, claimed his maiden series win after a much-interrupted race. 

Having started on pole in the reverse-grid sprint, he lost the lead to Caio Collet on lap 4 after the MP Motorsport driver took advantage of DRS on the main straight. 

Colapinto held on to second place throughout, before he was able to regain the lead from Collet after the virtual safety car ended on the final tour. 

Seconds later, Collet’s race was dramatically ended after he made contact with Isack Hadjar, who was attempting to pass him on the run down to Tamburello.  

The crash promoted Victor Martins to second, having been running in fourth for ART Grand Prix, with Prema Racing’s Jak Crawford taking his second series podium in third. 

Colapinto had a good start off the line, with second-place starter Ido Cohen getting swallowed up by Kush Maini and Collet on the run down to Turn 1. 

Hadjar took fourth from Martins at Tamburello on Lap 4, before passing Maini for third at the Villeneuve chicane three laps later. 

The first safety car was deployed on lap 9 after Zak O’Sullivan went off at Turn 6, shortly followed by Pepe Marti in a separate incident. 

Racing resumed on lap 11, with Maini taking a drive-through penalty for being outside his grid box at the start and dropping him out of podium contention, promoting Crawford to fifth place. 

The safety car was promptly deployed for a second time after Reece Ushijima and Federico Malvestiti collided at Tamburello, with the Van Amersfoort driver collecting the Jenzer driver, making his debut, as he went off. 

Cohen was also forced to pit for a new front wing after making contact with Kaylen Frederick on the restart. 

The lights went green again on lap 17, with Collet holding onto the lead from Colapinto, before Arthur Leclerc wiped out the 150-metre board at the exit of Villeneuve, prompting a virtual safety car. 

A tussle for fourth ensued on the restart, with Crawford and Martins battling for fourth. 

It was on the final lap where the decisive crash took place, with Colapinto snatching the lead before Hadjar ran into the rear of a second-place running Collet, ending the Brazilian’s race and running across the gravel to emerge in fifth. 

Roman Stanek took advantage of the incident to take fourth place for Trident, with rookie teammate Zane Maloney in sixth. 

Oliver Rasmussen finished seventh in his first race of the season having replaced Jonny Edgar at Trident, while Frederick managed to emerge from the collision with Cohen unscathed to take eighth. 

Ollie Bearman, who suffered several offs and looked like he had a mechanical issue at one point during the sprint, made it to 13th, while teammate Leclerc, who started in 21st but was running as high as 12th at one point after a charge through the field, finished 14th.  

FIA F3 Imola - Race 1 Result:

Cla # Driver Team Time
1 29 Argentina Franco Colapinto Van Amersfoort Racing  
2 7 France Victor Martins France ART Grand Prix 2.600
3 5 Jak Crawford Italy Prema Powerteam 2.700
4 2 Czech Republic Roman Staněk Italy Trident 3.600
5 18 Isack Hadjar United Kingdom HitechGP 4.000
6 3 Barbados Zane Maloney Italy Trident 4.600
7 1 Denmark Oliver Rasmussen Italy Trident 5.100
8 17 United States Kaylen Frederick United Kingdom HitechGP 5.500
9 11 Russian Federation Alexander Smolyar Netherlands MP Motorsport 5.800
10 30 Mexico Rafael Villagomez Van Amersfoort Racing 6.400
11 16 Italy Francesco Pizzi Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 6.600
12 20 Spain David Vidales Spain Campos Racing 6.900
13 6 Oliver Bearman Italy Prema Powerteam 7.100
14 4 Monaco Arthur Leclerc Italy Prema Powerteam 7.600
15 27 Brad Benavides Carlin 9.300
16 25 Finland William Alatalo Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 10.200
17 21 Hunter Yeany Spain Campos Racing 10.900
18 15 Germany David Schumacher Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 11.300
19 14 Hungary László Tóth Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 13.900
20 12 India Kush Maini Netherlands MP Motorsport 15.000
21 28 Italy Enzo Trulli Carlin 15.900
22 19 Malaysia Nazim Azman United Kingdom HitechGP 16.200
23 23 Israel Ido Cohen Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 21.100
  10 Brazil Caio Collet Netherlands MP Motorsport 1 lap
  8 Switzerland Gregoire Saucy France ART Grand Prix 3 laps
  24 Italy Federico Malvestiti Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 8 laps
  31 Reece Ushijima Van Amersfoort Racing 8 laps
  26 United Kingdom Zak O'Sullivan Carlin 13 laps
  22 Pepe Martí Spain Campos Racing 13 laps
View full results
