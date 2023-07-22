Subscribe
FIA F3 / Hungaroring Race report

F3 Hungary: Mini beats Bortoleto in sprint race

Gabriele Mini took his second Formula 3 win of the season at the Hungaroring, winning the sprint race from pole.

Megan White
By:
Gabriele Mini, Hitech Grand Prix

The Hitech driver lost the lead to Nikita Bedrin (Jenzer) off the line, but made it back into the lead by lap eight before cruising to victory.

Bedrin, who started second after a previous series-best start of 14th, snatched the lead at Turn 1, but lost out to the Alpine Academy driver with DRS.

He held second before a final lap shootout with championship leader Gabriel Bortoleto saw the Trident driver snatch the runner-up spot at the penultimate corner.

As Bedrin took the lead at the start, Mini settled into second while Christian Mansell, who took his maiden podium at Silverstone last weekend, ran third for Campos.

The yellow flags were waved briefly after Sebastian Montoya (Hitech) ran slow on the chicane with damaged suspension.

The following lap saw several drivers encounter issues, with Montoya and VAR driver Tommy Smith making contact while Roberto Faria spun his PHM-run car.

Rodin Carlin driver Ido Cohen was forced to retire with damage, while Hugh Barter (Campos) was also caught up in the tangle.

Bortoleto made it past Mansell for third on lap five with the help of DRS into Turn 1, with Prema's Paul Aron repeating the move the following lap but running wide and allowing Mansell to hold fourth.

Mini clinched the lead on lap eight with the help of DRS, with a six-second gap between the leading pair and Bortoleto in third.

Sunday polesitter Zak O'Sullivan (Prema) made contact with ART driver Nikola Tsolov on lap 12, damaging his front wing in an incident which will be investigated after the race.

The safety car was then deployed after Montoya came to a stop on track at Turn 13.

Racing resumed with three laps remaining, with Aron finally taking fourth at Turn 3 after another fierce fight with Mansell, having run wide at Turn 1 before making it back past two turns later.

Tsolov made contact with Campos driver Pepe Marti on the restart, the former running into the rear of Marti and forcing him into a spin in their fight for eighth.

Out front, Mini had built a 2.1s lead to Bedrin, who valiantly held off Bortoleto despite the Trident driver's best efforts.

He made an attempt to pass at Turn 5 before finally snatching second at the penultimate corner, leaving Bedrin to take third.

Aron finished fourth, with Trident driver Oliver Goethe in fifth and Mansell sixth.

Franco Colapinto took seventh for MP Motorsport, with team-mate Jonny Edgar in eighth, while ART driver Gregoire Saucy and Dino Beganovic (Prema) rounded off the top 10.

 
 
     
Driver Info
 
 
 
   
Cla Driver # Laps Time Interval km/h Pits Points Retirement Bonus
1
G. Minì Gabriele Minì Hitech Pulse-Eight
 15 19 -       10    
2
G. Bortoleto Gabriel Bortoleto Trident
 5 19 +4.200 4.200     9   1
3
N. Bedrin Nikita Bedrin Jenzer Motorsport
 26 19 +4.900 0.700     8    
4
P. Aron Paul Aron Prema Powerteam
 1 19 +5.100 0.200     7    
5
O. Goethe Oliver Goethe Trident
 6 19 +8.200 3.100     6    
6
C. Mansell Christian Mansell Campos Racing
 24 19 +8.800 0.600     5    
7 Argentina F. Colapinto Franco Colapinto MP Motorsport 10 19 +9.900 1.100     4    
8 United Kingdom J. Edgar Jonny Edgar MP Motorsport 12 19 +10.100 0.200     3    
9 Switzerland G. Saucy Gregoire Saucy ART Grand Prix 8 19 +10.300 0.200     2    
10
D. Beganovic Dino Beganovic Prema Powerteam
 2 19 +11.000 0.700     1    
11
L. Browning Luke Browning Hitech Pulse-Eight
 16 19 +12.000 1.000          
12
T. Barnard Taylor Barnard Jenzer Motorsport
 27 19 +13.500 1.500          
13 United States K. Frederick Kaylen Frederick ART Grand Prix 7 19 +13.800 0.300          
14 Brazil C. Collet Caio Collet Van Amersfoort Racing 17 19 +13.900 0.100          
15
L. Fornaroli Leonardo Fornaroli Trident
 4 19 +16.100 2.200          
16
O. Gray Oliver Gray Rodin Carlin
 20 19 +16.800 0.700          
17 Germany S. Flörsch Sophia Flörsch PHM Racing by Charouz 29 19 +17.000 0.200          
18 Mexico R. Villagomez Rafael Villagomez Van Amersfoort Racing 18 19 +17.600 0.600          
19
M. Esterson Max Esterson Rodin Carlin
 21 19 +18.000 0.400          
20
R. Faria Roberto Faria PHM Racing by Charouz
 30 19 +18.500 0.500          
21
P. Martí Pepe Martí Campos Racing
 23 19 +18.800 0.300          
22
M. Boya Mari Boya MP Motorsport
 11 19 +21.900 3.100          
23 United Kingdom Z. O'Sullivan Zak O'Sullivan Prema Powerteam 3 19 +22.800 0.900          
24
T. Smith Tommy Smith Van Amersfoort Racing
 19 19 +49.800 27.000          
25
H. Barter Hugh Barter Campos Racing
 25 19 +1'00.300 10.500          
dnf
M. Shin Michael Shin PHM Racing by Charouz
 31 18 1 lap         Retirement  
dnf A. Garcia Alex Garcia Jenzer Motorsport 28 18 1 lap         Retirement  
dnf
N. Tsolov Nikola Tsolov ART Grand Prix
 9 16 3 laps         Retirement  
dnf Colombia S. Montoya Sebastian Montoya Hitech Pulse-Eight 14 10 9 laps         Retirement  
dnf Israel I. Cohen Ido Cohen Rodin Carlin 22 1 18 laps         Retirement  
View full results  
F3 Silverstone: Goethe takes maiden win in safety car interrupted race

Hungary F3 feature race shortened due to tyre "safety reasons"
