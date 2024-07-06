All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global
FIA F3 Silverstone

F3 Britain: Sprint postponed due to inclement weather

Rain causes postponement of Formula 3’s Silverstone sprint race.

Sam Hall
Sam Hall
Upd:
Fans defend against the rain in a grandstand

Heavy rain and standing water have resulted in the postponement of the Formula 3 sprint race at Silverstone.

The perils of the conditions became clear when Gabriele Mini dropped his Prema into the gravel at Stowe while travelling from the support pits to the Formula 1 pitlane.

He was followed through the gravel by two of the Rodin cars.

The race was initially scheduled to start at 9:20 BST, but prior to the confirmation that the race had been postponed, the pitlane exit opening time was twice pushed back.

Following an exploratory lap by the safety car, the final decision was made to postpone the race.

Van Amersfoort Racing driver Noel Leon had been set to start from pole position in the partially reversed grid from Prema driver Arvid Lindblad, whose recent form has pushed him up to the fringes of the championship battle.

The rescheduled sprint race will now take place at 6pm BST, following the conclusion of the originally planned on-track action for the day.

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Hitech names replacement for banned F3 racer at Silverstone

Top Comments

Sam Hall
More from
Sam Hall
F3 Britain: Lindblad dominates sprint as Browning suffers puncture

F3 Britain: Lindblad dominates sprint as Browning suffers puncture

FIA F3
Silverstone
F3 Britain: Lindblad dominates sprint as Browning suffers puncture
Antonelli felt pressure from Mercedes F1 focus before first F2 win

Antonelli felt pressure from Mercedes F1 focus before first F2 win

Formula 1
British GP
Antonelli felt pressure from Mercedes F1 focus before first F2 win
Can F2's relaxed title favourite prove a point to Alpine?

Can F2's relaxed title favourite prove a point to Alpine?

Prime
Prime
FIA F2
Bahrain
Can F2's relaxed title favourite prove a point to Alpine?

Latest news

F1 British GP qualifying results: George Russell takes pole in Mercedes 1-2

F1 British GP qualifying results: George Russell takes pole in Mercedes 1-2

F1 Formula 1
British GP
F1 British GP qualifying results: George Russell takes pole in Mercedes 1-2
NASCAR's EV prototype: How it differs from the Next Gen Cup car

NASCAR's EV prototype: How it differs from the Next Gen Cup car

NAS NASCAR Cup
Chicago
NASCAR's EV prototype: How it differs from the Next Gen Cup car
IndyCar Mid-Ohio: Palou takes pole by 0.002s for first-ever hybrid race

IndyCar Mid-Ohio: Palou takes pole by 0.002s for first-ever hybrid race

Indy IndyCar
Mid-Ohio
IndyCar Mid-Ohio: Palou takes pole by 0.002s for first-ever hybrid race
Daniel Suarez on upcoming NASCAR playoffs: "We have work to do"

Daniel Suarez on upcoming NASCAR playoffs: "We have work to do"

NAS NASCAR Cup
Chicago
Daniel Suarez on upcoming NASCAR playoffs: "We have work to do"

Prime

Discover prime content
Why Alpine’s rigorous training camp yields telling insights into its juniors

Why Alpine’s rigorous training camp yields telling insights into its juniors

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By GP Racing
Why Alpine’s rigorous training camp yields telling insights into its juniors
Why F1's junior logjam isn't entirely a product of current issues

Why F1's junior logjam isn't entirely a product of current issues

Prime
Prime
FIA F2
By Marcus Simmons
Why F1's junior logjam isn't entirely a product of current issues
Ranking the top 10 drivers on F1's undercard in 2023

Ranking the top 10 drivers on F1's undercard in 2023

Prime
Prime
FIA F2
By Megan White
Ranking the top 10 drivers on F1's undercard in 2023
Ranking the 10 best drivers from F1's junior series in 2022

Ranking the 10 best drivers from F1's junior series in 2022

Prime
Prime
FIA F2
By Megan White
Ranking the 10 best drivers from F1's junior series in 2022
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global